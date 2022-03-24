Yara International : EU Taxonomy Report 2021

A Taxonomy-eligible economic activity is an economic activity that is described in the delegated acts adopted under the EU Taxonomy regulation irrespective of whether that economic activity meets any or all of the technical screening criteria laid down in those delegated acts.⁜8) A Taxonomy-non-eligible economic activity is any activity that is not described in those delegated acts. Eligible activities to be disclosed for 2021 only refer to the environmental objectives of climate change mitigation and climate change adaption. A Delegated Act for the remaining four environmental objectives has not been published, and thus, is not yet effective. The EU has prioritized the economic activities that can make the most relevant contribution to the EU's climate and energy targets. Priority activities are subject to technical screening criteria set out in delegated acts developed under the Regulation. Not all economic activities are eligible to the taxonomy. However, it is expected that the taxonomy will develop over time and more sectors and activities will be added in the future.

The economic activities of Yara are mainly manufacturing of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds. However, the Climate Delegated Act defines technical screening criteria only for manufacturing of anhydrous ammonia and manufacturing of nitric acid.⁜9) As a result, Yara considers the Group's own production of ammonia (OPP ammonia) and nitric acid (OPP nitric acid) to be Taxonomy-eligible economic activities. In addition, Yara has Taxonomy-eligible activities related to sea and coastal freight water transport, vessels for port operations and auxiliary activities.⁜10) These activities refer to Yara's fleet of own and time-chartered vessels in the Group's ammonia trade and shipping business reported in the Clean Ammonia segment. They also include Yara Birkeland, a fully electric and autonomous container vessel with zero emissions. Yara Birkeland is reported in the segment Global Plants & Operational Excellence and will be put into operation in 2022. For KPI reporting related to Revenue, CapEx and OpEx, Yara has defined activities as eligible if the