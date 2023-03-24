Advanced search
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:29:44 2023-03-23 am EDT
452.50 NOK   -0.48%
Yara International : Integrated Report 2022
PU
Yara International : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
Yara International : Country-by-Country Report 2022
PU
Yara International : EU Taxonomy Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 03:10am EDT
EU Taxonomy Report 2022

On course to a nature-positive food future

EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Basis of preparation

Yara's policy on taxonomy-­ eligible economic activities

Yara's policy on taxonomy-­ aligned economic activities

Proportion of turnover from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Proportion of CapEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

CapEx plan (5-year alignment plan)

Proportion of OpEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Auditor's report

EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Yara's EU taxonomy report for the annual reporting period of 2022 has been prepared in accordance with the Taxonomy Regulation EU (2020/852) and the supplementing delegated acts; 'Climate Delegated Act' (2021/2800) and 'Disclosure Delegated Act' (2021/4987). Yara does not disclose according to the 'Complementary Delegated Act' (2022/1214), amending the scope of Climate Delegated Act to certain energy sectors, since none of the additional economic activities are applicable to Yara.

The Taxonomy Regulation was not yet adopted by Norway at year- end 2022 1). However, Yara provides voluntary disclosures for the annual reporting period of 2022 based on expected interest and Yara's commitment to transparency and accountability.

1) On January 1, 2023, the new Sustainable Finance Act (Lov om bærekraftig finans) implementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation into Norwegian legislation came into effect.

2

EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Basis of preparation

Basis of preparation

Yara's policy on taxonomy-­ eligible economic activities

Yara's policy on taxonomy-­ aligned economic activities

Proportion of turnover from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Proportion of CapEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

CapEx plan (5-year alignment plan)

Proportion of OpEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Auditor's report

The EU taxonomy is a classification system that establishes a list of 'environmentally sustainable' economic activities. The purpose of the EU taxonomy is to scale up environmentally sustainable investments and help in reaching the EU's climate and environmental targets for 2030 and the objectives of the European Green Deal 2).

Scope

Yara is in scope of the EU taxonomy, as the regulation covers large public interest entities with over 500 employees within the scope of the Non-financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) EU (2014/95).

Economic activities are considered regardless of their geographical location, whether inside or outside of the European Union.

Reporting principles

Financial data in this report is based on International

Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and refers to Yara's 2022 consolidated financial statements. The information is prepared on a Group consolidated level and presented in US dollars (USD), as in the consolidated financial statements. All values are rounded to the nearest USD million. Figures are translated into USD from Group entities' functional currencies using monthly average exchange rates for the turnover KPI and yearly average exchange rates for the capital expenditure (CapEx) and operating expenditure (OpEx) KPIs. There is a difference in foreign exchange effect between the EU taxonomy KPIs for CapEx and OpEx and the 2022 consolidated financial statements, as the figures for the EU taxonomy were gathered at year-end. Due to rounding differences, figures or percentages may not add up to the total.

Yara notes that the EU taxonomy is still under devel- opment. The current disclosures have been prepared

based on existing legally binding guidance in the EU as of year-end 2022. Yara follows the development of the Taxonomy Regulation closely. Accordingly, any further changes or clarification to the regulation with a material impact on current disclosures will be adopted and transparently explained in future reporting.

Yara's EU taxonomy disclosures

Yara published its first EU taxonomy report for the annual reporting period of 2021 on 24 March 2022. In accordance with the Taxonomy Regulation, the 2021 report disclosed the EU taxonomy eligibility of Yara's economic activities. The current report discloses both the EU taxonomy alignment and eligibility of these activi- ties. There is no change in the Yara economic activities in scope of the EU taxonomy. For further information about the EU taxonomy, please refer to the EU's published resources or Yara's EU taxonomy report 2021 3).

3

2)

The European Green Deal is a set of policy initiatives by the European Commission, official website (europa.eu)with the overarching aim of making Europe climate neutral in 2050.

3)

Yara EU Taxonomy Report 2021

EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Basis of preparation

Yara's policy on taxonomy-eligible economic activities

Yara's policy on taxonomy-­ eligible economic activities

Yara's policy on taxonomy-­ aligned economic activities

Proportion of turnover from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Proportion of CapEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

CapEx plan (5-year alignment plan)

Proportion of OpEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Auditor's report

Yara's main economic activities include the manufacturing of fertilizer and nitrogen compounds. However, only the following economic activities are within the scope of EU taxonomy reporting as of year-end 2022:

(3.15) Manufacturing of anhydrous ammonia,

(3.16) Manufacturing of nitric acid, and

(6.10) Sea and coastal freight water transport, vessels for port operations and auxiliary activities

Yara's taxonomy-eligible manufacturing of ammonia and nitric acid refers only to the Group's own production of ammonia (OPP ammonia) and nitric acid (OPP nitric acid).

Economic activity 6.10 refers to Yara's fleet of owned and leased vessels.

For KPI reporting related to turnover, CapEx and OpEx, Yara has defined economic activities as eligible if they can be assessed against the technical screening criteria set out in the Climate Delegated Act and have a potential to be or become taxonomy-aligned. The definitions may deviate from those expressed in Yara's Consolidated Financial Statements and Alternative Performance Measures published in other external

communication from Yara. Yara has defined eligible turnover, CapEx and OpEx as follows:

  • Yara's eligible turnover
    Yara's eligible turnover refers to IFRS 15 4) revenues from external sales of OPP ammonia and OPP nitric acid as well as freight revenues derived from external sale of these goods using Yara's fleet of own and leased vessels.
  • Yara's eligible CapEx
    Yara's eligible CapEx refers to additions to capitalized property, plant and equipment 5), intangible assets 6) and right-of-use assets 7). This constitutes OPP ammonia and OPP nitric acid production assets and other assets which refers directly to such production assets, as well as CapEx related to Yara's fleet of own and leased vessels. Investments shared with other assets are not included.
    Eligible CapEx is reported net of government grants received related to the applicable assets, however information relating to significant government grants included within the financial KPIs is highlighted in the footnotes provided.
  • Yara's eligible OpEx
    Yara's eligible OpEx refers to non-capitalized, direct expenditures relating to the day-to-day servicing of assets that are necessary to ensure the continued and effective functioning of OPP ammonia and OPP nitric acid production assets, as well as Yara's fleet of own and leased vessels. The eligible OpEx is defined by Yara as capacity-related costs (CRC) of operating these production assets and vessels, including but not limited to maintenance, repair, insurance, and employee benefits. Any product variable costs (raw materials, change in inventory etc.), as well as any selling, general and administrative costs (SG&A) are excluded together with any depreciation, amortization, and impairment. If costs are split to define direct expenditures relating to ammonia- and nitric acid-production assets and other assets, a best-estimate approach is applied.
    Joint operations are included in the reported taxonomy KPIs to the extent of Yara's ownership share if they hold ammonia and/or nitric acid production assets. As of year-end 2022, the following joint operations are included:

4

  1. Refer to IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers and note 2.1 in Yara's consolidated financial statements 2022.
  2. Refer to IAS 16 Property, plant and equipment and note 4.1 in Yara's consolidated financial statements 2022.
  3. Refer to IAS 38 Intangible assets and note 4.2 in Yara's consolidated financial statements 2022.
  4. Refer to IFRS 16 Leases and note 4.5 in Yara's consolidated financial statements 2022.

EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Basis of preparation

Yara's policy on taxonomy-­ eligible economic activities

Yara's policy on taxonomy-­ aligned economic activities

Proportion of turnover from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Proportion of CapEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

CapEx plan (5-year alignment plan)

Proportion of OpEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Auditor's report

  • Yara Pilbara Nitrates Pty Ltd (Pilbara)
    Owns a technical ammonium-nitrate plant next to Yara's ammonia plant in the Pilbara region of Australia. The company is 50% owned by Yara and 50% owned by Orica.
  • Trinidad Nitrogen Co. Ltd. (Tringen)
    Owns an ammonia complex consisting of two separate ammonia plants, which are managed and operated by Yara under a management and operating agreement. Yara has 49% ownership. The remaining 51% is owned by National Enterprises Limited, which is a publicly listed company in which the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is the majority owner.
  • Yara Freeport LLC DBA Texas Ammonia (Freeport)
    Yara and the BASF group have constructed an ammonia plant at BASF's site in Freeport, Texas, United States. The company is 68% owned by Yara and 32% by BASF. The plant is managed and operated by BASF.

5

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 07:09:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
