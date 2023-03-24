Yara International : EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Proportion of OpEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Proportion of CapEx from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

Proportion of turnover from products or services associated with taxonomy-aligned economic activities

EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Yara's EU taxonomy report for the annual reporting period of 2022 has been prepared in accordance with the Taxonomy Regulation EU (2020/852) and the supplementing delegated acts; 'Climate Delegated Act' (2021/2800) and 'Disclosure Delegated Act' (2021/4987). Yara does not disclose according to the 'Complementary Delegated Act' (2022/1214), amending the scope of Climate Delegated Act to certain energy sectors, since none of the additional economic activities are applicable to Yara.

The Taxonomy Regulation was not yet adopted by Norway at year- end 2022 1). However, Yara provides voluntary disclosures for the annual reporting period of 2022 based on expected interest and Yara's commitment to transparency and accountability.

1) On January 1, 2023, the new Sustainable Finance Act (Lov om bærekraftig finans) implementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation into Norwegian legislation came into effect.