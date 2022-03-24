Log in
Yara International : Executive Remuneration Report 2021

03/24/2022
Executive Remuneration Report 2021

Growing a Nature- Positive Food Future

About the report

This report outlines the remuneration received by the members of the Board of Directors of Yara International ASA and members of Yara Group Executive Board during 2021. It is prepared in accordance with the Public Limited Companies Act section 6-16b and the European Commission guidelines on the standardized presentation of the remuneration report under Directive 2007/36/EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828, as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.

Pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act section 6-16b (2) the statement will be presented to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022, which shall hold an advisory vote on the report.

The report is available on Yara's website for ten years from the time of publishing.

Yara Remuneration Report 2021

  1. BOARD OF DIRECTORS
  2. GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD
  3. BOARD OF DIRECTORS' STATEMENT
  4. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S STATEMENT

Contents

1

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1.1 Remuneration Principles for

the Board

4

1.2

Board Remuneration Overview

5

1.3

Board Share Holdings 2021

6

2

GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD

2.1

General Principles for

remuneration of the Group

Executive Board

8

2.2

Group Executive Board

Remuneration Overview 2021

9

2.2.1 Compensation for each member

of Group Executive Board 2021

11

2.2.2 Group Executive Board

Shareholdings 2021

12

2.2.3 Application of performance criteria in the Short-term Incentive Plan - score on STIP

Performance Indicators

13

2.2.4 Overview Group Executive Remuneration over the last five

years

20

2.2.5 Annual development in company results, Board and Group Executive Board remuneration and average FTE remuneration in

Yara

22

2.3 How total compensation complies with the Guidelines for remuneration of the Group Executive Board Yara and how it contributes to long-term

performance of the company

24

3 4

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S STATEMENT

Yara Remuneration Report 2021

1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Remuneration Principles

Remuneration Overview

Share Holdings 2021

  1. GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD
  2. BOARD OF DIRECTORS' STATEMENT
  3. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S STATEMENT

1. Board of Directors

1.1 Remuneration Principles for the Board

The Chair and other Board members receive remuneration as Board members and members of Board Committees. The remuneration is determined by the General Meeting on the basis of recommendation from the Nomination Committee. Employee-elected Board members receive the same remuneration as shareholder -elected Board members. None of the shareholder elected Board members are employed by the Company.

None of the employee-elected Board members are executives. The employee-elected Board members receive salary, pension and other remuneration such as bonuses, share- based remuneration, car allowance, etc. in accordance with the Company's general terms for employment.

In the case of business travel on behalf of the board, the employee-elected board members are entitled to travel compensation. For travels of at least 12 hours duration or for travel days with accommodation, the employee receives compensation corresponding to ordinary hourly pay for 2 hours for weekdays and 7.5 hours for travels on weekends. The hourly rate is limited to USD 57 (NOK 490).

The Chair and other members of the Board have no agreements for compensation in the event of termination or changes in their positions as Board members.

The remuneration of the Board members in 2021 has been according to the 2021 Guidelines for remuneration of the Group Executive Board and Board Members in Yara, ref. to 2021 Guidelines for remuneration of Group Executive Board and Board Members in Yara, page 205 in the Integrated Report 2020, available on Yara.com.

4

Yara Remuneration Report 2021

1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Remuneration Principles

Remuneration Overview

Share Holdings 2021

  1. GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD
  2. BOARD OF DIRECTORS' STATEMENT
  3. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S STATEMENT

1.2 Board Remuneration Overview

USD thousands

Annual fees 2021

Board

Board

Audit

Total fees

Board Member

Position

member since

member fee

Committee

HR Committee

2021

Trond Berger

Chair of the Board

2018

79

-

11

90

Chair of the HR Committee

Kimberly Mathisen

Vice Chair of the Board

2019

47

-

-

47

Håkon Reistad Fure

Board member

2019

42

12

-

54

Member of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

Adele Bugge Norman Pran

Board member

2019

42

21

-

63

Chair of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

John Thuestad

Board member

2014

53

-

-

53

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal

Board member

2020

42

-

8

50

Member of the HR Committee

Rune Bratteberg

Board Member (Employee elected)

2012

42

12

-

54

Member of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr

Board Member (Employee elected)

2020

42

-

-

42

Øystein J. Kostøl

Board Member (Employee elected)

2020

42

-

-

42

Geir O. Sundbø

Board Member (Employee elected)

2010

42

-

8

50

Member of the HR Committee

For 2021 exchange of fees in NOK to USD: 0.1165

For the previous years, average exchange rates applying to each of the years have been used

No fees have been paid to deputy board members over the last five years.

Total fees previous years

2020

2019

2018

2017

73

61

40

40

25

44

41

53

32

56

53

48

46

29

48

49

51

46

24

24

44

42

45

43

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
