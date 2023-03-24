Yara International : Executive Remuneration Report 2022

1. Board of Directors

1.1 Remuneration Principles for the Board

The Chair and other Board members receive remuneration as Board members and members of Board Committees. The remuneration is determined by the General Meeting based on recommendation from the Nomination Committee. Employee- elected Board members receive the same remuneration as shareholder-elected Board members. None of the shareholder elected Board members are employed by the Company.

None of the employee-elected Board members are executives. The employee-elected Board members receive salary, pension, and other remuneration such as bonuses, share-based remuneration, car allowance, etc. in accordance with the Company's general terms for employment.

In the case of business travel on behalf of the Board, the employee-elected Board members are entitled to travel compensation. For travels of at least 12 hours duration or for travel days with accommodation, the employee receives compensation corresponding to ordinary hourly pay for 2 hours for weekdays and 7.5 hours for travels on weekends. The hourly rate is limited to USD 54 (NOK 530).

The Chair and other members of the Board have no agreements for compensation in the event of termination or changes in their positions as Board members.

The remuneration of the Board members in 2022 has been according to 2022 Guidelines on salary and other remuneration for executive personnel, ref. to page 104 in Yara Integrated Report 2022, available on Yara.com.