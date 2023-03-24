Advanced search
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:29:44 2023-03-23 am EDT
452.50 NOK   -0.48%
03:10aYara International : Integrated Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Country-by-Country Report 2022
PU
Yara International : Executive Remuneration Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 03:10am EDT
Executive Remuneration Report 2022

On course to a nature-positive food future

About the report

This report outlines the remuneration received by the members of the Board of Directors of Yara International ASA and members of Yara Group Executive Board during 2022. It is prepared in accordance with the Public Limited Companies Act section 6-16b and the European Commission guidelines on the standardized presentation of the remuneration report under Directive 2007/36/

EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828, as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.

Pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act section 6-16b (2) the statement will be presented to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023, which shall hold an advisory vote on the report.

The report is available on Yara's website for ten years from the time of publishing.

The Yara Executive Remuneration Report for 2021 was presented to the 2022 AMG for advisory vote. 99.12% of the votes cast were for the report and 0.88% were against.

Yara Remuneration Report 2022

1. Board of Directors

1.1 Remuneration Principles for the Board

The Chair and other Board members receive remuneration as Board members and members of Board Committees. The remuneration is determined by the General Meeting based on recommendation from the Nomination Committee. Employee- elected Board members receive the same remuneration as shareholder-elected Board members. None of the shareholder elected Board members are employed by the Company.

None of the employee-elected Board members are executives. The employee-elected Board members receive salary, pension, and other remuneration such as bonuses, share-based remuneration, car allowance, etc. in accordance with the Company's general terms for employment.

In the case of business travel on behalf of the Board, the employee-elected Board members are entitled to travel compensation. For travels of at least 12 hours duration or for travel days with accommodation, the employee receives compensation corresponding to ordinary hourly pay for 2 hours for weekdays and 7.5 hours for travels on weekends. The hourly rate is limited to USD 54 (NOK 530).

The Chair and other members of the Board have no agreements for compensation in the event of termination or changes in their positions as Board members.

The remuneration of the Board members in 2022 has been according to 2022 Guidelines on salary and other remuneration for executive personnel, ref. to page 104 in Yara Integrated Report 2022, available on Yara.com.

4

Yara Remuneration Report 2022

1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Remuneration Principles

Remuneration Overview

Share Holdings 2022

  1. GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD
  2. BOARD OF DIRECTORS' STATEMENT
  3. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S STATEMENT

1.2 Board Remuneration Overview

USD thousands

Annual fees 2022

Board

Board

Audit

Total fees

Board Member

Position

member since

member fee

Committee

HR Committee

2022

Trond Berger

Chair of the Board

2018

74

3

11

87

Chair of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

Chair of the HR Committee

Kimberly Mathisen

Vice Chair of the Board

2019 until 2022

15

-

-

15

Håkon Reistad Fure

Board member

2019 until 2022

34

12

-

46

Chair/member of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

Adele Bugge Norman Pran

Board member

2019 until 2022

14

7

-

21

Chair of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

John Thuestad

Board member

2014

55

-

-

55

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal

Board member

2020 until 2022

19

3

3

25

Member of the HR Committee

Chair of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

Tove Feld

Board member

2022

38

-

6

44

Member of the HR Committee

Jannicke Hilland

Board member

2022

28

8

-

37

Member of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

Rune Bratteberg

Board Member (Employee elected)

2012

39

12

-

51

Member of the Audit and Sustainability Committee

Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr

Board Member (Employee elected)

2020

39

-

-

39

Øystein Kostøl

Board Member (Employee elected)

2020 until 2022

14

-

-

14

Eva Safrine Aspvik

Board Member (Employee elected)

2022

25

-

-

25

Geir O. Sundbø

Board Member (Employee elected)

2010

39

-

9

47

Member of the HR Committee

For 2022 exchange of fees in NOK to USD: 0.10449

For the previous years, average exchange rates applying to each of the years have been used

No fees have been paid to deputy board members over the last five years.

Total fees previous years

2021

2020

2019

2018

90

73

61

40

47

40

25

54

44

41

63

53

32

53

56

53

48

50

29

54 48 49 51

  1. 24
  1. 24

50 44 42 45

5

Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 07:09:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer