  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:36 2022-12-21 am EST
427.40 NOK   +1.14%
04:57aYara International : Fertilizer Industry Handbook 2022
PU
12/20Brazil's Petrobras terminates process to sell Parana fertilizer unit
RE
12/13Yara International : Key market prices 4Q 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International : Fertilizer Industry Handbook 2022

12/21/2022 | 04:57am EST
Fertilizer Industry Handbook 2022

December 2022

Cautionary note

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Yara and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Yara operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted results will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes market and industry data and forecasts which were obtained from internal surveys, estimates, experts and studies, where appropriate, as well as external market research, publicly available information and industry publications. There are limitations with respect to the availability, accuracy, completeness and comparability of any such market and industry data and forecasts, and no representation is made in relation to such data, which are included herein for information purposes only. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this presentation

2

List of contents

Fertilizer industry overview

What is fertilizer?

p. 4

Why mineral fertilizer?

p. 8

Fertilizer CO2 footprint

p. 13

Other environmental topics

p. 21

The fertilizer industry

p.25

Fertilizer industry dynamics

p. 30

Ammonia

p. 40

Urea

p. 45

Nitrates

p. 50

NPKs

p. 57

Industry value drivers

p. 63

Drivers of demand

p. 66

Drivers of supply

p. 76

Price relations

p. 84

Production economics

p. 92

Industrial applications

p. 98

Market data sources

p. 107

3

What is fertilizer?

4

Fertilizers are plant nutrients, required for crops to grow

Crops need energy (light), CO2, water and minerals to grow

The carbon in crops originates from CO2 absorbed through the leaves

Crops absorb water and plant nutrients from the soil

Plant nutrients are building blocks of crop material. Without nutrients, the crops can not grow

Mineral fertilizers provide plant nutrients for crops

Three main nutrients: Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium are primary nutrients

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 249 B 25 089 M 25 089 M
Net income 2022 25 419 M 2 564 M 2 564 M
Net Debt 2022 34 343 M 3 464 M 3 464 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,24x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 108 B 10 857 M 10 857 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 422,60 NOK
Average target price 475,26 NOK
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-5.03%10 857
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.32.17%18 354
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-33.77%18 296
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-21.52%18 277
THE MOSAIC COMPANY15.40%15 437
FERTIGLOBE PLC20.45%10 013