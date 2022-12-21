Yara International : Fertilizer Industry Handbook 2022 with notes
Fertilizer Industry Handbook 2022
December 2022
Cautionary note
This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Yara and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Yara operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted results will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes market and industry data and forecasts which were obtained from internal surveys, estimates, experts and studies, where appropriate, as well as external market research, publicly available information and industry publications. There are limitations with respect to the availability, accuracy, completeness and comparability of any such market and industry data and forecasts, and no representation is made in relation to such data, which are included herein for information purposes only. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this presentation
List of contents
Fertilizer industry overview
What is fertilizer?
p. 4
Why mineral fertilizer?
p. 8
Fertilizer CO2 footprint
p. 13
Other environmental topics
p. 21
The fertilizer industry
p.25
Fertilizer industry dynamics
p. 30
Ammonia
p. 40
Urea
p. 45
Nitrates
p. 50
NPKs
p. 57
Industry value drivers
p. 63
Drivers of demand
p. 66
Drivers of supply
p. 76
Price relations
p. 84
Production economics
p. 92
Industrial applications
p. 98
Market data sources
p. 107
Yara Fertilizer Industry Handbook
This handbook describes the fertilizer industry and in particular the nitrogen part which is the most relevant for Yara.
The document does not describe Yara or its strategies to a great extent. For more information on Yara- specific issues please see Yara's quarterly and Capital Markets Day presentations, and the 2020 ESG day presentation. All are available on www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/
Fertilizers are essential plant nutrients that are applied to a crop to achieve optimal yield and quality. The following slides describe the value and characteristics of fertilizers in modern food production.
Cutoff for data points in this presentation is December 2021 for annual data, and October 2022 for monthly data.
What is fertilizer?
4
Fertilizers are plant nutrients, required for crops to grow
Crops need energy (light), CO2, water and minerals to grow
The carbon in crops originates from CO2absorbed through the leaves
Crops absorb water and plant nutrients from the soil
Plant nutrients are building blocks of crop material. Without nutrients, the crops can not grow
Mineral fertilizers provide plant nutrients for crops
Three main nutrients: Nitrogen, Phosphorus and
Potassium are primary nutrients
Three main nutrients: Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium
Nitrogen (N), the main constituent of proteins, is essential for growth and development in plants. Supply of nitrogen determines a plant's growth, vigour, colour and yield. Phosphorus (P) is vital for adequate root development and helps the plant resist drought. Phosphorus is also important for plant growth and development, such as the ripening of seed and fruit. Potassium (K) is central to the photosynthesis of crops. Potassium helps improve crop quality and crop resistance to lodging, disease and drought.
In addition, the secondary nutrients sulphur, magnesium and calcium are required for optimum crop growth. Sulphur is especially important in the initial growth stages, to produce essential amino acids, proteins, and oils. Magnesium is needed for photosynthesis, converting light into chemical energy for nutritional purposes. Calcium is particularly important for the yield, quality and shelf life of fruit and vegetables.
Each plant nutrient has unique physiological functions which cannot be replaced by any other nutrient.
