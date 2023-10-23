Stock YAR YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
PDF Report : Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA

Equities

YAR

NO0010208051

Agricultural Chemicals

Real-time Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 04:30:06 2023-10-23 am EDT
356.40 NOK -1.44% -9.66% -17.23%
10:08am YARA INTERNATIONAL : Geopolitical unrest clouds the outlook Alphavalue
Oct. 20 Global markets live: L'Oreal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, American Express, Pfizer, Toyota...
Latest news about Yara International ASA

YARA INTERNATIONAL : Geopolitical unrest clouds the outlook Alphavalue
Global markets live: L'Oreal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, American Express, Pfizer, Toyota...
Transcript : Yara International ASA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2023 CI
YARA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
Yara Q3 profit lags expectations RE
Yara International ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
YARA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
YARA : Jefferies remains a Sell rating ZD
YARA : Gets a Buy rating from UBS ZD
YARA : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
Yara International ASA Announces Long-Term Trial Conducted at Hanninghof Research Center in Dulmen, Germany CI
Yara International Asa Announces Changes to Group Executive Board CI
YARA : Gets a Buy rating from UBS ZD
YARA : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating ZD
YARA : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
YARA INTERNATIONAL : Strong margin squeeze in Q2 Alphavalue
Transcript : Yara International ASA, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2023 CI
YARA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Norway's Yara sees recovery signs after earnings shortfall RE
Yara International ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
US Futures, European Stocks Rise DJ
Norway's Yara Q2 lags due to lower prices RE
YARA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD

Chart Yara International ASA

Chart Yara International ASA
Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a worldwide leader in producing and selling mineral fertilizers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of mineral fertilizers (72.8%): 26.4 million tons sold in 2022 of simple nitrogenated fertilizers (calcium nitrates, urea, etc.), complex fertilizers (nitrogen- phosphorous- and potassium- based), specialty fertilizers (plant nutrition products, potassium nitrates, etc.), and magnesium- and sulfur-based fertilizers. Net sales are distributed by geographic area between Europe (32.9%), Americas (48.8%), Africa and Asia (18.3%); - sale of industrial chemical products (18.5%): 7.4 million tons of nitrogen based chemical products sold (including ammonia, nitric acids, ammonium nitrates) for the automotive, construction, waste treatment, shipping, chemical, mining and animal feed industries; - production of ammonia (8.1%). The group also develops ammonia trading activity; - other (0.6%). At the end of 2022, the group had 26 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.4%), Brazil (25.6%), Latin America (8%), Asia (12.6%), North America (12.4%) and Africa (6%).
Sector
Agricultural Chemicals
Calendar
2024-02-09 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Yara International ASA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
361.60NOK
Average target price
419.65NOK
Spread / Average Target
+16.05%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Fertilizer

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Stock Yara International ASA
-17.12% 8 345 M $
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY Stock SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company
-10.12% 16 675 M $
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
-2.61% 16 011 M $
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD Stock Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co.,Ltd
-27.77% 12 096 M $
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Stock The Mosaic Company
-19.28% 11 766 M $
FERTIGLOBE PLC Stock Fertiglobe plc
-26.24% 7 051 M $
ACRON Stock Acron
-.--% 7 040 M $
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Stock Coromandel International Limited
+26.09% 4 028 M $
GÜBRE FABRIKALARI TÜRK ANONIM SIRKETI Stock Gübre Fabrikalari Türk Anonim Sirketi
+26.79% 3 997 M $
ASIA-POTASH INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT (GUANGZHOU)CO.,LTD. Stock Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou)Co.,Ltd.
+0.96% 3 450 M $
Fertilizer
