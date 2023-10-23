Yara International ASA
YAR
NO0010208051
Agricultural Chemicals
Real-time
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|356.40 NOK
|-1.44%
|-9.66%
|-17.23%
|10:08am
Yara International ASA is a worldwide leader in producing and selling mineral fertilizers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of mineral fertilizers (72.8%): 26.4 million tons sold in 2022 of simple nitrogenated fertilizers (calcium nitrates, urea, etc.), complex fertilizers (nitrogen- phosphorous- and potassium- based), specialty fertilizers (plant nutrition products, potassium nitrates, etc.), and magnesium- and sulfur-based fertilizers. Net sales are distributed by geographic area between Europe (32.9%), Americas (48.8%), Africa and Asia (18.3%); - sale of industrial chemical products (18.5%): 7.4 million tons of nitrogen based chemical products sold (including ammonia, nitric acids, ammonium nitrates) for the automotive, construction, waste treatment, shipping, chemical, mining and animal feed industries; - production of ammonia (8.1%). The group also develops ammonia trading activity; - other (0.6%). At the end of 2022, the group had 26 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.4%), Brazil (25.6%), Latin America (8%), Asia (12.6%), North America (12.4%) and Africa (6%).
SectorAgricultural Chemicals
Calendar
2024-02-09 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Norwegian Fertilizers Group Yara International Gets Moody's Rating Affirmation
January 17, 2023 at 09:53 am EST
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
361.60NOK
Average target price
419.65NOK
Spread / Average Target
+16.05%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-17.12%
|8 345 M $
|-10.12%
|16 675 M $
|-2.61%
|16 011 M $
|-27.77%
|12 096 M $
|-19.28%
|11 766 M $
|-26.24%
|7 051 M $
|-.--%
|7 040 M $
|+26.09%
|4 028 M $
|+26.79%
|3 997 M $
|+0.96%
|3 450 M $
