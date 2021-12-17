Yara International : Growth Ventures leads the USD 30M series C round in Agrofy

Agrofy has emerged as one of the leading agriculture marketplaces in Latin America. Started in 2016 by veteran founders Maximiliano Landrien and Alejandro Larosa - who together previously founded and sold fyo to Cresud -, Agrofy has grown into multiple business lines with expansion throughout Latin America.

"One of the things we like most about Agrofy their potential for future expansion," says Erkki Aaltonen, head of Yara Growth Ventures. "Maximiliano and Alejandro have steadily executed against a strategy that has seen the company expand geographically in Latin America and expand with new offerings to service their customers. Yara Growth Ventures look forward to accelerating their growth."

With their sights set on the rest of Latin America, Agrofy is up against a particularly competitive landscape, but one with massive opportunity. By working with leading agri-retailers, Agrofy has a compelling offerings to help digitize sales and better service farmers.

"We are thrilled that Yara Growth Ventures could lead the investment round," says Alejandro Larosa of Agrofy. "We have very ambitious plans, and the Yara Growth Ventures team will be a critical part of that."

Yara Growth Ventures joins the Agrofy among existing investors such as SP Ventures, Acre Venture Partners, Bunge Ventures, Syngenta Ventures, Cresud, Lartirigoyen, Fall Line Capital, and Brasil Agro. The Yara Growth Ventures team looks forward to working alongside the other investors and Agrofy's management to help on it's journey to help farmers.

About Agrofy

Agrofy is the leading agribusiness online market in Latin America, focused on increasing the productivity and profitability of agribusinesses, through the incentive of online transactions. The site is online in 9 nine countries, with 17 categories of products and services, making more than 150,000 products available to producers through a friendly and secure platform. For more information, visit www.agrofy.com

About Yara Growth Ventures

Yara Growth Ventures is the venture investment team within Yara International ASA. The Yara Growth Ventures team invests in disruptive startups in the agri-food industry globally in order to advance the mission of responsibly feeding the world and protecting the planet. Learn more at www.yaragrowthventures.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.