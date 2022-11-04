Yara International : Guide for online participation - EGM 6 December 2022

GUIDE FOR ONLINE PARTICIPATION

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

on 6 DECEMBER 2022

Yara International ASA will hold extraordinary general meeting on 6 December 2022 at 16:30 CET as a digital meeting, where you get the opportunity to participate online with your PC, phone or tablet. Below is a description of how to participate online.

We also point out that you can vote in advance or give a proxy before the meeting. See the notice for further details on advance voting and how to authorize a proxy. If you vote in advance or give a proxy, you can still log on to the general meeting to follow and ask questions, but you will not have the opportunity to vote on the items.

By participating online, shareholders will receive a live webcast from the general meeting, the opportunity to ask written questions, and vote on each of the items. Secure identification of shareholders is done by using the unique reference number and PIN code assigned to each shareholder by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext VPS) in relation to this General Meeting.

No registration is required for shareholders who want to participate online, but shareholders must be logged in before the general meeting starts.

Shareholder who does not find their reference number and PIN code for access or have other technical questions is welcome to call DNB Registrars Department on phone + 47 23 26 80 20 (between 08:00-15:30), or send an e-mail to genf@dnb.no

HOW TO ACCESS THE ONLINE GENERAL MEETING

To be able to participate online, you must go to the following website: https://web.lumiagm.com

either on your smartphone, tablet or PC. All major known browsers, such as Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox etc. are supported.

enter Meeting ID: 118-617-974 and click Join:

You must then identify yourself with.

Ref. number from VPS for the general meeting PIN code from VPS for general meeting

You will have the opportunity to log in one hour before the general meeting starts.

Once you have logged in, you will be taken to the information page for the general meeting. Here you will find information from the company, and how this works technically. Note that you must have internet access throughout the meeting.