Yara International : Integrated Report 2021

    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/24 11:25:14 am EDT
448 NOK   +0.11%
Yara Integrated Report 2021

Growing a Nature- Positive Food Future

Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future 

To better reflect our holistic and progressive strategy, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future' is our new ambition statement. This encompasses our expertise in crop nutrition solutions and our goal of climate neutrality, but also goes further. We will expand our knowledge-sharing to create measurable, positive global impact in order to help feed the world and contribute to a responsible food system while protecting nature, reducing emissions, and improving livelihoods.

Concretely, we will: 

  • Establish partnerships to decarbonize agriculture and shipping  
  • Use our deep and growing knowledge, products, and digital solutions to enhance crops and soil health, while reducing pollution  
  • Reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale  
  • Protect and restore nature and reverse climate change through science-based targets and actions  
  • Contribute to creating a viable, profitable food future for all 

The new ambition statement will be our guide to areas where we will aim to create positive global impact, and where we will measure success. Our new KPI and target structure will enable us to fine-tune our performance tracking.  

Our strategic pillars remain the same - to advance operational excellence and expand our reach and offerings. Yara's ability to drive change is based on operating a worldwide production- trade- and marketing system, with people on the ground in more than 60 countries. We are involved throughout the food value chain, from mining of minerals, to processing and providing expert crop nutrition advice to farmers, to piloting organic-based fertilizer products, leveraging upcycled nutrients in our product portfolio.

We recognize the urgent nature and climate crises which are unfolding, and we are positioning Yara to play an important role in driving change and value creation for the future. 

Key figures

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

17,800 employees

58 NOK

Total cash returns per share paid and proposed for 2021

ROIC (Percent)

TRI

,

.

.

.

,

.

.

.

.

,

.

.

.

,

,

,

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners through-

7.9%

Return on invested capital

2021 2020

1) See page 255for definitions,

explanations and reconciliations of

alternative Performance Measures

out the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,800 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

1,068

77%

17.5

(8.0% in 2020)⁜1)

MUSD

Operating income (1,176 in 2020)⁜1)

Diversity and inclusion index (74% in 2020)

million tonnes

Scope 1+2 CO2e emissions (17.7 in 2020)

Prosperity performance

Revenue and other Income Operating income⁜1) EBITDA⁜1)2)

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

Investments⁜3) Debt/Equity ratio⁜1)4)

Net cash flow from operations Basic earnings per share⁜5)

People performance

Engagement rate

TRI rates⁜6)

USD million

16,607

11,728

USD million

1,068

1,176

USD million

2,804

2,223

USD million

384

691

USD million

902

933

0.55

0.36

USD million

1,406

2,047

USD

1.75

2.58

Percent

79

79

Per million

1.0

1.3

hours worked

(APMs).

2)

EBITDA, as defined by Yara, includes

operating income, interest income,

other financial income and share of net

income in equity-accounted investees. It

excludes depreciation, amortization and

impairment loss, as well as amortization

of excess values in equity-accounted

investees.

3)

Investment in property, plant and

equipment, long-term securities,

intangibles, long-term advances and

investments in non-consolidated

investees.

4)

Net interest-bearing debt divided by

shareholders' equity plus non-controlling

interests.

5)

Yara currently has no share-based

compensation program that results in a

dilutive effect on earnings per share.

6)

TRI: Number of Total Recordable Injuries

per million hours worked, contractors

included.

SHORTCUT

Go to the Financial Statements for 2021 here

Planet performance

GHG intensity⁜7)

GHG/tonne

produced

Energy use

Petajoules

7) The GHG intensity indicator covers scope

1, 2 and parts of scope 3 emissions

3.0

3.0

from suppliers, but does not represent

a complete carbon footprint. Measured

279

against tonnes nitrogen in Yara's

products.

Global presence

Yara is the industry's most global player. We combine production and marketing of crop nutrition products and solutions with a farmer-centric approach, turning a century of agronomic knowledge into value for millions of farmers around the globe.

Yara-branded retail outlets around the world

10,800+

Countries with

Countries with sales

operations

60

160 )sales -)

Production plants

Terminals, warehouses, blending

units and bagging facilities

nes

28

200

1) More than 10,800 Yara-branded retail outlets around the world

2) Yara operated terminals and logistical production sites

3) Salitre, Brazil, is being divested

Countries with sales⁜1)

Yara Plants

Phosphate mines⁜3)

Sales/marketing offices, R&D sites

Head office

Smaller sites⁜2)

Joint ventures

Digital Hub

Yara Integrated Report 2021

  1. ‌THIS IS YARA
  2. ‌YEAR IN REVIEW
  3. ‌FROM THE BOARDROOM
  4. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Content 01

‌THIS IS YARA

Our strategic direction

02

‌YEAR IN REVIEW

Responsible performance

03

04

‌FROM THE BOARDROOM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Delivering on

Transparent

our commitment

performance

About the report

This is Yara International ASA's 2021 Integrated Report. Yara's integrated report builds on the guiding principles set out in the International Framework from the Value Reporting Foundation. The report outlines Yara's business model and strat- egy, describes how we create value, and documents our People, Planet, Prosperity and Governance

in 2021. Additional information on sustainability topics is available in the separate Sustainability report available on yara.com.

CEO message

07

2021 Highlights

10

Company presentation

11

How‌

we create value

14

Clean ammonia to grow a

Nature‑Positive Food Future

15

Megatrends

18

Our strategy

20

Strategy scorecard

24

Managing outcomes

28

Engaging with our stakeholders

30

Materiality

35

PEOPLE

39

Black Talent Initiative

40

People performance

43

PLANET

50

Five questions on regenerative

agriculture

51

Planet performance

53

PROSPERITY

56

A new era of digital production

57

Prosperity performance

59

‌The Yara share

68

GOVERNANCE

71

Ethics & Compliance on demand

72

Governance performance

73

‌External framework guidance

75

Corporate governance

Group‌ Executive Board ‌Board of Directors Board message

Risk management

79

Consolidated‌

financial statements

126

97

Financial‌

statements for

101

YaraInternationalASA

220

106 Statement‌ from the Board and the

CEOofYaraInternationalASA 247

116

Auditor's report

250

‌Reconciliation of alternative

‌performance measures in

theYaraGroup

255

Listed as one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world

Yara was ranked as no. 29 on Fortune's prestigious Change the World List

Number three in a review of ESG disclosures from the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange

Yara won the Finance for the Future award in the category "Communicating Integrated Thinking"

Medium risk and number two of 60 Agri-Chemicals companies

Copyright ©2020 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved. This [publication/ article/ section]‌contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers.



Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 151 B 17 393 M 17 393 M
Net income 2021 8 669 M 999 M 999 M
Net Debt 2021 32 011 M 3 690 M 3 690 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 9,82%
Capitalization 114 B 13 154 M 13 154 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.56%13 088
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-11.47%25 577
THE MOSAIC COMPANY72.89%25 019
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY1.25%22 564
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.46.35%21 475
PJSC ACRON13.71%5 252