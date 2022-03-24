Yara International : Integrated Report 2021

To better reflect our holistic and progressive strategy, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future' is our new ambition statement. This encompasses our expertise in crop nutrition solutions and our goal of climate neutrality, but also goes further. We will expand our knowledge-sharing to create measurable, positive global impact in order to help feed the world and contribute to a responsible food system while protecting nature, reducing emissions, and improving livelihoods.
Concretely, we will:
Establish partnerships to decarbonize agriculture and shipping
Use our deep and growing knowledge, products, and digital solutions to enhance crops and soil health, while reducing pollution
Reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale
Protect and restore nature and reverse climate change through science-based targets and actions
Contribute to creating a viable, profitable food future for all
The new ambition statement will be our guide to areas where we will aim to create positive global impact, and where we will measure success. Our new KPI and target structure will enable us to fine-tune our performance tracking.
Our strategic pillars remain the same - to advance operational excellence and expand our reach and offerings. Yara's ability to drive change is based on operating a worldwide production- trade- and marketing system, with people on the ground in more than 60 countries. We are involved throughout the food value chain, from mining of minerals, to processing and providing expert crop nutrition advice to farmers, to piloting organic-based fertilizer products, leveraging upcycled nutrients in our product portfolio.
We recognize the urgent nature and climate crises which are unfolding, and we are positioning Yara to play an important role in driving change and value creation for the future.
Key figures
About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
17,800 employees
58 NOK
Total cash returns per share paid and proposed for 2021
ROIC (Percent)
TRI
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners through-
7.9%
Return on invested capital
2021 2020
1) See page 255for definitions,
explanations and reconciliations of
alternative Performance Measures
out the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,800 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.
1,068
77%
17.5
(8.0% in 2020)⁜1)
MUSD
Operating income (1,176 in 2020)⁜1)
Diversity and inclusion index (74% in 2020)
million tonnes
Scope 1+2 CO2e emissions (17.7 in 2020)
Prosperity performance
Revenue and other Income Operating income⁜1) EBITDA⁜1)⁜2)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
Investments⁜3) Debt/Equity ratio⁜1)⁜4)
Net cash flow from operations Basic earnings per share⁜5)
People performance
Engagement rate
TRI rates⁜6)
USD million
16,607
11,728
USD million
1,068
1,176
USD million
2,804
2,223
USD million
384
691
USD million
902
933
0.55
0.36
USD million
1,406
2,047
USD
1.75
2.58
Percent
79
79
Per million
1.0
1.3
hours worked
(APMs).
2)
EBITDA, as defined by Yara, includes
operating income, interest income,
other financial income and share of net
income in equity-accounted investees. It
excludes depreciation, amortization and
impairment loss, as well as amortization
of excess values in equity-accounted
investees.
3)
Investment in property, plant and
equipment, long-term securities,
intangibles, long-term advances and
investments in non-consolidated
investees.
4)
Net interest-bearing debt divided by
shareholders' equity plus non-controlling
interests.
5)
Yara currently has no share-based
compensation program that results in a
dilutive effect on earnings per share.
6)
TRI: Number of Total Recordable Injuries
per million hours worked, contractors
included.
Planet performance
GHG intensity⁜7)
GHG/tonne
produced
Energy use
Petajoules
7) The GHG intensity indicator covers scope
1, 2 and parts of scope 3 emissions
3.0
3.0
from suppliers, but does not represent
a complete carbon footprint. Measured
279
against tonnes nitrogen in Yara's
products.
Global presence
Yara is the industry's most global player. We combine production and marketing of crop nutrition products and solutions with a farmer-centric approach, turning a century of agronomic knowledge into value for millions of farmers around the globe.
Yara-branded retail outlets around the world
10,800+
Countries with
Countries with sales
operations
60
Production plants
Terminals, warehouses, blending
units and bagging facilities
28
200
1) More than 10,800 Yara-branded retail outlets around the world
2) Yara operated terminals and logistical production sites
3) Salitre, Brazil, is being divested
Countries with sales⁜1)
Yara Plants
Phosphate mines⁜3)
Sales/marketing offices, R&D sites
Head office
Smaller sites⁜2)
Joint ventures
Digital Hub
Listed as one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world
Yara was ranked as no. 29 on Fortune's prestigious Change the World List
Number three in a review of ESG disclosures from the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange
Yara won the Finance for the Future award in the category "Communicating Integrated Thinking"
Medium risk and number two of 60 Agri-Chemicals companies
