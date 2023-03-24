Yara International : Integrated Report 2022

Yara launched its new ambition statement, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future', with last year's integrated report. During the past year, we have worked on putting our ambition into action. This work has been developed under drastically changed conditions, from Russia's war on Ukraine, through disruptions in supply chains, to unprecedented volatility in energy and commodity prices.
Throughout 2022, Yara's people, culture and business model have continued to create value for our shareholders as well as for farmers, suppliers, and other important stakeholders. Yara's ability to sustain supplies and keep providing our crop-nutrition and industrial solutions to the markets is based on our integrated business model, operating a worldwide production, trade, and marketing system. This means that we can keep our focus on maintaining supply of Yara's vital solutions to customers and securing continuity throughout the supply chain.
We are concerned about the impact of the current crisis on the food value chain, with high food prices for consumers, and availability and affordability of fertilizers being a substantial challenge to farmers worldwide. While increasing prices for fertilizers help Yara's profitability, we have made efforts to support the farmers hardest hit by the crisis. This has happened through market design models enabling discounts for fertilizers and making digital tools available for farmers at no cost.
While we face many risks and uncertainties in the current context, we have made progress towards Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future. Among our key contributions this year, this report gives insight into:
How Yara has adapted its operations to tackle a challenging environment, ensuring sustainable value creation for investors, farmers, suppliers, employees, and society at large
How we have used the challenges presented to strengthen our efforts to decarbonize our business
New partnerships that move us closer to delivering on our Ambition, including through Yara Clean Ammonia
Strengthened efforts to protect and restore nature with a spe-
cific focus on solutions in the value chain where it matters the most - in the field
Continued efforts on People, through stronger engagement and development of our employees, follow-up on Safe by Choice, and actions on human rights and ethics
Increased efforts to reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale.
This year has underscored how important the security of fertiliz- ers, food, and energy really is. Our employees have demonstrated tremendous agility and commitment to our mission. As Yara, we have proved the solidity of our business model, and our collective ability to deliver on our ambition. By providing innovative, climate- and nature-friendly solutions for farmers, food companies and other energy-intensive sectors, Yara will follow through on its commitment to sustainable value creation and a decarbonized and nature-positive future.
Key figures
About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting nature-positive crop nutrition, and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future that creates value for our customers, shareholders, and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production, and other energy-intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,500 employees and operations in 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24.1 billion.
SHORTCUT
Go to the Financial
Statements for 2022 here
17,500 employees
25.7%
3,827
75%
3.1
65 NOK
Total cash returns per share paid and proposed for 2022
Return on invested capital (7.9% in 2021) 1)
USD millions
Operating income (1,068 in 2021) 1)
Diversity and inclusion index (77% in 2021)
GHG intensity 7) (3.0 in 2021)
ROIC (Percent)
TRI
,
.
,
.
.
.
.
.
,
.
.
.
,
.
,
2022
2021
1)
See page 267for definitions,
explanations and reconciliations of
Alternative Performance Measures
Prosperity performance
(APMs).
Revenue and other income
MUSD
24,051
16,607
2)
EBITDA, as defined by Yara, includes
operating income, interest income,
Operating income 1)
MUSD
3,827
1,068
other financial income and share of net
income in equity-accounted investees. It
EBITDA 1)2)
MUSD
4,959
2,804
excludes depreciation, amortization and
Net income
MUSD
2,782
384
impairment loss, as well as amortization
Capex 3)
MUSD
987
902
of excess values in equity-accounted
Debt/Equity ratio 1)4)
0.37
0.55
investees.
3)
Cash outflows from investing
activities,
Net cash flow from operations
MUSD
2,391
1,406
see consolidated cash flow statement on
Basic earnings per share 5)
USD
10.90
1.75
page 143for specification.
4) Net interest-bearing debt divided by
shareholders' equity plus non-controlling
People performance
interests.
Engagement rate
%
78
79
5)
Yara currently has no share-based
compensation program that results in a
per million
TRI rate 6)
1.1
1.0
dilutive effect on earnings per share.
hours worked
TRI: Number of Total Recordable Injuries
6)
per million hours worked, contractors
Planet performance
included.
7) The GHG intensity indicator covers scope
million
Scope 1+2 CO2e emissions
15.9
17.5
1, 2 and parts of scope 3 emissions
tonnes
from suppliers, but does not represent
Energy use
million GJ
246
273
a complete carbon footprint. Measured
against tonnes nitrogen in Yara's products.
Global presence
Yara is the industry's most global player.
We combine the production and marketing of crop nutrition products and solutions with a farmer-centric approach, turning a century of agronomic knowledge into value for millions
of farmers around the globe.
Yara-branded retail outlets around the world
10,800+
Countries with
Countries with sales
operations
60
140)sales -)
Production plants
Terminals, warehouses, blending
units and bagging facilities
nes
26
200
1) More than 10,800 Yara-branded retail outlets around the world
2) Yara operated terminals and logistical production sites
Countries with sales 1)
Yara Plants
Phosphate mines
Sales/marketing offices, R&D sites
Head office
Smaller sites 2)
Joint ventures
Digital Hub
Yara Integrated Report 2022
01 THIS IS YARA
02 YEAR IN REVIEW
03 FROM THE BOARDROOM
04 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Content 01
THIS IS YARA
Our strategic
direction
02
YEAR IN REVIEW
Responsible
performance
03
04
FROM THE BOARDROOM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Delivering on
Transparent
our commitment
performance
About the report
This is Yara International ASA's 2022 Integrated Report. Yara's integrated report builds on the guiding principles set out in the International Framework from the Value Reporting Foundation. The report outlines Yara's business model and strategy, describes how we create value, and documents our People, Planet, Prosperity and Governance in 2022.
Additional information is available in the following reports for the financial year 2022, all available at the Latest annual report pageat yara.com:
Yara Sustainability Report 2022
Yara Executive Remuneration Report 2022
Yara EU Taxonomy Report 2022
Yara Country-by-Country Report 2022
CEO message
07
2022 Highlights
10
Company presentation
11
How we create value
14
Major milestone for
decarbonizing Europe
15
Megatrends
17
Yara Climate Scenarios
20
Our strategy
24
Strategy scorecard
27
UN Sustainable Development Goals
28
Managing impacts in our value chain
32
Stakeholder engagement
34
Materiality
40
PEOPLE
45
Managing human rights impacts
46
People performance
49
PLANET
55
Climate Action: Yara's road
to 2030 and beyond
56
Planet performance
60
PROSPERITY
63
Porsgrunn pilot plant
64
Prosperity performance
66
The Yara share
76
GOVERNANCE
79
Ensuring integrity of reporting
80
Governance performance
82
External framework guidance
84
Corporate governance
Group Executive Board Board of Directors Board message
Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 07:09:32 UTC.