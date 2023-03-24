Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:29:44 2023-03-23 am EDT
452.50 NOK   -0.48%
03:10aYara International : Integrated Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Country-by-Country Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International : Integrated Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yara Integrated Report 2022

On course to a nature-positive food future

On course to a nature-positive food future  

Yara launched its new ambition statement, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future', with last year's integrated report. During the past year, we have worked on putting our ambition into action. This work has been developed under drastically changed conditions, from Russia's war on Ukraine, through disruptions in supply chains, to unprecedented volatility in energy and commodity prices.

Throughout 2022, Yara's people, culture and business model have continued to create value for our shareholders as well as for farmers, suppliers, and other important stakeholders. Yara's ability to sustain supplies and keep providing our crop-nutrition and industrial solutions to the markets is based on our integrated business model, operating a worldwide production, trade, and marketing system. This means that we can keep our focus on maintaining supply of Yara's vital solutions to customers and securing continuity throughout the supply chain.

We are concerned about the impact of the current crisis on the food value chain, with high food prices for consumers, and availability and affordability of fertilizers being a substantial challenge to farmers worldwide. While increasing prices for fertilizers help Yara's profitability, we have made efforts to support the farmers hardest hit by the crisis. This has happened through market design models enabling discounts for fertilizers and making digital tools available for farmers at no cost.

While we face many risks and uncertainties in the current context, we have made progress towards Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future. Among our key contributions this year, this report gives insight into:

  • How Yara has adapted its operations to tackle a challenging environment, ensuring sustainable value creation for investors, farmers, suppliers, employees, and society at large
  • How we have used the challenges presented to strengthen our efforts to decarbonize our business
  • New partnerships that move us closer to delivering on our Ambition, including through Yara Clean Ammonia
  • Strengthened efforts to protect and restore nature with a spe-

cific focus on solutions in the value chain where it matters the most - in the field

  • Continued efforts on People, through stronger engagement and development of our employees, follow-up on Safe by Choice, and actions on human rights and ethics
  • Increased efforts to reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale.

This year has underscored how important the security of fertiliz- ers, food, and energy really is. Our employees have demonstrated tremendous agility and commitment to our mission. As Yara, we have proved the solidity of our business model, and our collective ability to deliver on our ambition. By providing innovative, climate- and nature-friendly solutions for farmers, food companies and other energy-intensive sectors, Yara will follow through on its commitment to sustainable value creation and a decarbonized and nature-positive future.

Key figures

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting nature-positive crop nutrition, and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future that creates value for our customers, shareholders, and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production, and other energy-intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,500 employees and operations in 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24.1 billion.

SHORTCUT

Go to the Financial

Statements for 2022 here

17,500 employees

25.7%

3,827

75%

3.1

65 NOK

Total cash returns per share paid and proposed for 2022

Return on invested capital (7.9% in 2021) 1)

USD millions

Operating income (1,068 in 2021) 1)

Diversity and inclusion index (77% in 2021)

GHG intensity 7) (3.0 in 2021)

ROIC (Percent)

TRI

,

.

,

.

.

.

.

.

,

.

.

.

,

.

,

2022

2021

1)

See page 267for definitions,

explanations and reconciliations of

Alternative Performance Measures

Prosperity performance

(APMs).

Revenue and other income

MUSD

24,051

16,607

2)

EBITDA, as defined by Yara, includes

operating income, interest income,

Operating income 1)

MUSD

3,827

1,068

other financial income and share of net

income in equity-accounted investees. It

EBITDA 1)2)

MUSD

4,959

2,804

excludes depreciation, amortization and

Net income

MUSD

2,782

384

impairment loss, as well as amortization

Capex 3)

MUSD

987

902

of excess values in equity-accounted

Debt/Equity ratio 1)4)

0.37

0.55

investees.

3)

Cash outflows from investing

activities,

Net cash flow from operations

MUSD

2,391

1,406

see consolidated cash flow statement on

Basic earnings per share 5)

USD

10.90

1.75

page 143for specification.

4) Net interest-bearing debt divided by

shareholders' equity plus non-controlling

People performance 

interests.

Engagement rate

%

78

79

5)

Yara currently has no share-based

compensation program that results in a

per million

TRI rate 6)

1.1

1.0

dilutive effect on earnings per share.

hours worked

TRI: Number of Total Recordable Injuries

6)

per million hours worked, contractors

Planet performance

included.

7) The GHG intensity indicator covers scope

million

Scope 1+2 CO2e emissions

15.9

17.5

1, 2 and parts of scope 3 emissions

tonnes

from suppliers, but does not represent

Energy use

million GJ

246

273

a complete carbon footprint. Measured

against tonnes nitrogen in Yara's products.

Global presence

Yara is the industry's most global player.

We combine the production and marketing of crop nutrition products and solutions with a farmer-centric approach, turning a century of agronomic knowledge into value for millions

of farmers around the globe.

Yara-branded retail outlets around the world

10,800+

Countries with

Countries with sales

operations

60

140 )sales -)

Production plants

Terminals, warehouses, blending

units and bagging facilities

nes

26

200

1) More than 10,800 Yara-branded retail outlets around the world

2) Yara operated terminals and logistical production sites

Countries with sales 1)

Yara Plants

Phosphate mines

Sales/marketing offices, R&D sites

Head office

Smaller sites 2)

Joint ventures

Digital Hub

Yara Integrated Report 2022

01 ‌THIS IS YARA

02 ‌YEAR IN REVIEW

03 ‌FROM THE BOARDROOM

04 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Content 01

THIS‌ IS YARA

Our strategic

direction

02

YEAR‌ IN REVIEW

Responsible

performance

03

04

‌FROM THE BOARDROOM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Delivering on

Transparent

our commitment

performance

About the report

This is Yara International ASA's 2022 Integrated Report. Yara's integrated report builds on the guiding principles set out in the International Framework from the Value Reporting Foundation. The report outlines Yara's business model and strategy, describes how we create value, and documents our People, Planet, Prosperity and Governance in 2022.

Additional information is available in the following reports for the financial year 2022, all available at the Latest annual report pageat yara.com:

Yara Sustainability Report 2022

Yara Executive Remuneration Report 2022

Yara EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Yara Country-by-Country Report 2022

CEO message

07

2022 Highlights

10

Company presentation

11

‌How we create value

14

Major milestone for

decarbonizing Europe

15

Megatrends

17

Yara Climate Scenarios

20

Our strategy

24

Strategy scorecard

27

UN Sustainable Development Goals

28

Managing impacts in our value chain

32

Stakeholder engagement

34

Materiality

40

PEOPLE

45

Managing human rights impacts

46

People performance

49

PLANET

55

Climate Action: Yara's road

to 2030 and beyond

56

Planet performance

60

PROSPERITY

63

Porsgrunn pilot plant

64

Prosperity performance

66

‌The Yara share

76

GOVERNANCE

79

Ensuring integrity of reporting

80

Governance performance

82

‌External framework guidance

84

Corporate governance

Group‌ Executive Board ‌Board of Directors Board message

Risk management

89

Consolidated‌

financial statements

137

109

Financial‌

statements for

113

Yara International ASA‌

231

117 Statement‌ from the Board and the

CEO of Yara International ASA‌258

126

Auditor's report

262

‌Reconciliation of alternative

‌performance measures in

‌the Yara Group

267

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 07:09:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
03:10aYara International : Integrated Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Country-by-Country Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Executive Remuneration Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : EU Taxonomy Report 2022
PU
03:02aYara publishes 2022 Integrated Report
GL
03:01aYara publishes 2022 Integrated Report
AQ
03/22Kemira Oyj : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
03/15Yara International : Key market prices 1Q 2023
PU
03/13YARA : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Jefferies
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 240 B 23 287 M 23 287 M
Net income 2022 25 048 M 2 432 M 2 432 M
Net Debt 2022 34 623 M 3 361 M 3 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,64x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 115 B 11 188 M 11 188 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 452,50 NOK
Average target price 479,17 NOK
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Thor Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.09%11 188
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD1.15%18 119
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.29%17 362
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-2.03%14 795
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-17.84%13 951
FERTIGLOBE PLC-7.57%8 837
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer