Yara International : Integrated Report 2022

Yara launched its new ambition statement, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future', with last year's integrated report. During the past year, we have worked on putting our ambition into action. This work has been developed under drastically changed conditions, from Russia's war on Ukraine, through disruptions in supply chains, to unprecedented volatility in energy and commodity prices.

Throughout 2022, Yara's people, culture and business model have continued to create value for our shareholders as well as for farmers, suppliers, and other important stakeholders. Yara's ability to sustain supplies and keep providing our crop-nutrition and industrial solutions to the markets is based on our integrated business model, operating a worldwide production, trade, and marketing system. This means that we can keep our focus on maintaining supply of Yara's vital solutions to customers and securing continuity throughout the supply chain.

We are concerned about the impact of the current crisis on the food value chain, with high food prices for consumers, and availability and affordability of fertilizers being a substantial challenge to farmers worldwide. While increasing prices for fertilizers help Yara's profitability, we have made efforts to support the farmers hardest hit by the crisis. This has happened through market design models enabling discounts for fertilizers and making digital tools available for farmers at no cost.