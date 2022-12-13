Yara International : Key market prices 4Q 2022

Key market prices 4Q 2022
Fertilizer market prices - USD/t, average of publications
4Q21
4Q22
Change
Comments
Ammonia
705
1028
+323
FOB Black Sea, 1 month lag
Urea
680
556
-124
FOB Black Sea, 1 month lag
CAN
571
751
+180
CIF Germany, 1 month lag
Currencies, no lag, updated to December 12th
4Q21
4Q22
Change
Comments
USD per EUR
1.14
1.01
-0.13
Please update to end December
USD per NOK
0.11
0.10
-0.021
USD per BRL
0.18
0.19
0.01
Natural gas: impact of spot price change (using 1 month lag)
Gas cost guiding from 3Q22 report based on forward curves 11 October:
-540
MUSD (loss)
Estimated impact of spot pricing compared with forward curves
(based on last year's gas consumption as reported in 3Q221):
+298
MUSD (reducing loss)
Updated gas cost guiding:
- 242
MUSD (loss)
1)
Rounding
As part of the third quarter 2022 presentation, details for 4Q22 gas guiding was given on slide 23. The impact of spot prices compared with forward curves as of 11 October has been calculated based on last year's
1
fourth quarter gas consumption of 31.1 mmbtu rather than the regular calculation using gas consumption based on capacities of 40 mmbtu per quarter.
Disclaimer
Yara International ASA published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:14:10 UTC.