  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-12-13 am EST
433.90 NOK   +1.38%
Yara International : Key market prices 4Q 2022
PU
Share purchases by Yara management
GL
Share purchases by Yara management
AQ
Yara International : Key market prices 4Q 2022

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
Key market prices 4Q 2022

Fertilizer market prices - USD/t, average of publications

4Q21

4Q22

Change

Comments

Ammonia

705

1028

+323

FOB Black Sea, 1 month lag

Urea

680

556

-124

FOB Black Sea, 1 month lag

CAN

571

751

+180

CIF Germany, 1 month lag

Currencies, no lag, updated to December 12th

4Q21

4Q22

Change

Comments

USD per EUR

1.14

1.01

-0.13

Please update to end December

USD per NOK

0.11

0.10

-0.021

USD per BRL

0.18

0.19

0.01

Natural gas: impact of spot price change (using 1 month lag)

Gas cost guiding from 3Q22 report based on forward curves 11 October:

-540

MUSD (loss)

Estimated impact of spot pricing compared with forward curves

(based on last year's gas consumption as reported in 3Q221):

+298

MUSD (reducing loss)

Updated gas cost guiding:

- 242

MUSD (loss)

1)

Rounding

2)

As part of the third quarter 2022 presentation, details for 4Q22 gas guiding was given on slide 23. The impact of spot prices compared with forward curves as of 11 October has been calculated based on last year's

1

fourth quarter gas consumption of 31.1 mmbtu rather than the regular calculation using gas consumption based on capacities of 40 mmbtu per quarter.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
