  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/04 06:07:39 am EDT
491.10 NOK   +1.09%
05:32aYara International Mulls Oslo IPO for Clean Ammonia Business
DJ
03:05aYara Mulls Possible Minority Listing of Yara Clean Ammonia Unit on Oslo Bourse
MT
02:01aYara evaluates potential stock listing of minority share in Yara Clean Ammonia
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International Mulls Oslo IPO for Clean Ammonia Business

05/04/2022 | 05:32am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Yara International ASA said Wednesday that it is evaluating a potential initial public offering for its Yara Clean Ammonia business on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

"The evaluation of a potential future listing is focused on attracting minority investors and reflects Yara's strategic ambition to enable the hydrogen economy," the Norwegian fertilizer producer said.

Yara Clean Ammonia was established as a separate business unit in February 2021 to focus on producing clean ammonia to be used as an emission-free fuel for shipping and power, carbon-free food production and industrial applications.

Clean ammonia comprises both blue and green ammonia. Blue ammonia is derived from blue hydrogen, produced based on natural gas with the CO2 stored in permanent reservoirs after a carbon capture and storage process. Green ammonia is produced carbon-free by using green hydrogen.

Yara Clean Ammonia operates an ammonia network with 12 ships and has access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world, the company said.

Yara will remain a majority owner in Yara Clean Ammonia should it list.

ABG Sundal Collier and J.P. Morgan have been retained to advise on the evaluation of a potential IPO.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 0530ET

Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
