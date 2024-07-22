Stock YAR YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Yara International ASA

Equities

YAR

NO0010208051

Agricultural Chemicals

Real-time Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 08:58:41 2024-07-22 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
320.5 NOK +2.43% Intraday chart for Yara International ASA +8.42% -11.27%
02:36pm YARA INTERNATIONAL : Not all good, but better off in the Q2 Alphavalue
01:48pm ABG Sundal Collier Upgrades Yara International to Buy, Boosts PT MT
Latest news about Yara International ASA

YARA INTERNATIONAL : Not all good, but better off in the Q2 Alphavalue
ABG Sundal Collier Upgrades Yara International to Buy, Boosts PT MT
Global markets live: Netflix, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta, Ford... Our Logo
YARA INTERNATIONAL : Better off in Q2 24 Alphavalue
Transcript : Yara International ASA, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2024
Yara posts profit above expectations, announces cost-cut plan RE
Fertiliser maker Yara reports quarterly profit above expectations RE
Yara International ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Yara International, PepsiCo Collaborate on Crop Production Decarbonization Initiative in Europe MT
YARA : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
Brazil's Petrobras signs deal with Yara for fertilizer tie-up RE
Kepler Cheuvreux Downgrades Yara International to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT MT
Scatec, Egyptian Partners Secure Renewable Ammonia Offtake Deal with Yara Unit MT
Plan for tariff on Brazil ammonium nitrate stirs controversy RE
YARA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Yara International ASA Opens Renewable Hydrogen Plant At Heroya, Norway CI
Yara International Considering Green Bond Issuance MT
Yara International ASA Approves Dividend, Payable on June 6, 2024 CI
Yara International and Kongsberg Digital Enter Collaboration on Digital Twin Technology CI
YARA : JP Morgan downgrades from Neutral to Sell ZD
YARA : UBS is less optimistic ZD
YARA : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
Nordic Shares Closed Up Friday; Medicover Series B Climbed Highest DJ
YARA INTERNATIONAL : Lower sales prices weigh on profitability Alphavalue

Chart Yara International ASA

Chart Yara International ASA
Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a worldwide leader in producing and selling mineral fertilizers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of mineral fertilizers (72.8%): 26.4 million tons sold in 2022 of simple nitrogenated fertilizers (calcium nitrates, urea, etc.), complex fertilizers (nitrogen- phosphorous- and potassium- based), specialty fertilizers (plant nutrition products, potassium nitrates, etc.), and magnesium- and sulfur-based fertilizers. Net sales are distributed by geographic area between Europe (32.9%), Americas (48.8%), Africa and Asia (18.3%); - sale of industrial chemical products (18.5%): 7.4 million tons of nitrogen based chemical products sold (including ammonia, nitric acids, ammonium nitrates) for the automotive, construction, waste treatment, shipping, chemical, mining and animal feed industries; - production of ammonia (8.1%). The group also develops ammonia trading activity; - other (0.6%). At the end of 2022, the group had 26 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.4%), Brazil (25.6%), Latin America (8%), Asia (12.6%), North America (12.4%) and Africa (6%).
Sector
Agricultural Chemicals
Calendar
2024-10-25 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Yara International ASA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
312.9 NOK
Average target price
351.3 NOK
Spread / Average Target
+12.26%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Fertilizer

1st Jan change Capi.
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Stock Yara International ASA
-11.16% 7.31B
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY Stock SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company
-15.77% 14.91B
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
-9.76% 13.11B
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD Stock Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co.,Ltd
+1.88% 12B
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Stock The Mosaic Company
-17.04% 9.53B
ACRON Stock Acron
-.--% 7.71B
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Stock Coromandel International Limited
+28.81% 5.61B
FERTIGLOBE PLC Stock Fertiglobe plc
-17.51% 5.56B
CHAMBAL FERTILISERS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED Stock Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited
+36.53% 2.35B
YONFER AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock YONFER Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.
+3.51% 2.08B
Fertilizer
