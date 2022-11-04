Yara International : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 6 December 2022

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of
Yara International ASA
The meeting will be held on 6 December 2022
at 16:30 CET online.
The shareholder is registered with the following number of shares at the sending of the notice: ____________________________.
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting, where shareholders only can attend online. There will be no possibility for shareholders to attend the meeting physically. A shareholder that wishes to vote without being present at the meeting may submit a proxy or an advance vote.
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held through the Lumi portal. Please log in at: https://web.lumiagm.com/118617974,
meeting ID: 118-617-974. Reference number and PIN codes are available at www.vps.noor in this form (see above).
The online guide available on the Company's website https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/describes how you as a shareholder can vote and participate in the digital Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders can also obtain the reference number and PIN code by contacting DNB Bank ASA, Registrars' Department, by phone +47 23 26 80 20 or by e-mail genf@dnb.no.
Shareholders receiving the paper version of this notice are encouraged to make a sustainable choice by accepting future electronic communications in Euronext VPS "Investor Services".
Deadline for registration of advance votes, proxies and instructions: 5 December 2022 at 12:00 CET
Advance votes
Advance votes may only be submitted electronically, through the Company's website www.yara.com/register(please use reference number and PIN code included in this form, or contact DNB Bank ASA, Registrar's Department by phone +47 23 26 80 20 (08:00-15:30) or email genf@dnb.noto receive the reference number and PIN code) or through VPS Investor Services (where you are identified and do not need reference number and PIN code). Choose Corporate Actions - General Meeting, click on ISIN. Investor Services can be accessed either on https://www.euronextvps.no/or through your account operator.
Participation
This meeting allows for online participation only. Advance registration is not required to participate online, but shareholders must be logged in before the meeting starts. Log in opens an hour before the meeting. If you are not logged in before the Extraordinary General Meeting starts, you will not be able to attend.
For online attendance, please log in at https://web.lumiagm.com/118617974, meeting ID: 118-617-974(use the reference number and PIN code on this form) before the Extraordinary General Meeting starts.
Proxy without voting instructions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Yara International ASA
Proxy to another individual to vote for your shares.
A proxy can be submitted via the Company's website www.yara.com/registeror via VPS Investor Services. For submission via the Company's website, please use reference number and PIN code included in this form.
For submission via VPS Investor Services choose Corporate Actions - General Meeting, click on ISIN. Investor Services can be accessed either on https://www.euronextvps.no/or through your account operator. Alternatively, a signed proxy form may be sent by e-mail to genf@dnb.no, or by regular mail to DNB Bank ASA, Registrars' Department, P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway. If the shareholder is a Company, the proxy form must be signed according to the Company's Certificate of Registration. The proxy form must be dated and signed to be valid.
The undersigned: __________________________________________________
hereby grants (if you do not state the name of the proxy holder, the proxy will be deemed given to the Chair of the Board of Directors or a person authorized by the Chair of the Board of Directors)
-
the Chair of the Board of Directors (or a person authorised by the Chair of the Board of Directors), or
________________________________________________________ (State name of proxy holder in capital letters)
(Please note: A proxy holder who wishes to participate online must send an e-mail to genf@dnb.nofor log-in details)
proxy to attend and vote for my/our shares at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Yara International ASA on 6 December 2022.
|
Place
|
Date
|
Shareholder's signature
|
|
|
(only for granting proxy)