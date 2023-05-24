Yara International : Pilbara land allocation fuels clean ambitions

This parcel of land is in the Maitland Strategic Industrial Estate close to the major community of Karratha and the Dampier Port. YCA is currently developing the Project Yuri renewable hydrogen plant at parent company Yara ASA's Yara Pilbara ammonia operations just 40 kilometres away.

Yara Clean Ammonia President Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand said the announcement of the land allocation in the Maitland Industrial Estate was a positive step forward and was indicative of the support shown by the Western Australian Government in developing a clean hydrogen and clean fuels sector in the State.

"At Yara Clean Ammonia we are building on Yara's 100-year history of innovation and global experience in ammonia production, logistics and trade. Through Project Yuri, Yara will inject the first green molecules into an existing Australian ammonia plant."

YCA is also working closely with the Pilbara Ports Authority on assessing the potential uptake of ammonia bunkering (refueling) at the region's ports, particularly for iron ore carriers operating to and from key Asian markets.

Mr. Ankarstrand said the company would now enter detailed discussions with the relevant government agencies, traditional owners and undertake preliminary studies on the land allocation and a potential clean ammonia production site.

About Yara Clean Ammonia

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Yara Clean Ammonia is uniquely positioned to enable the hydrogen economy in a market expected to grow substantially over the next decades. We aim at significantly strengthening our leading global position as the world's largest ammonia distributor, unlocking the green and blue value chains, and driving the development of clean ammonia globally.



Building on Yara's leading experience within global ammonia production, logistics and trade, Yara Clean Ammonia works towards capturing growth opportunities in low-emission fuel for shipping and power, carbon-free food pro-duction and ammonia for industrial applications.



Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 12 ships and has access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world, through Yara. Revenues and EBITDA for the full year 2022 were USD 4,422 million and USD 249 million respectively. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. More at: www.yaracleanammonia.com

