  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Yara International ASA
  News
  Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:12:45 2023-05-24 am EDT
425.80 NOK   -0.21%
Yara International : Pilbara land allocation fuels clean ambitions

05/24/2023 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This parcel of land is in the Maitland Strategic Industrial Estate close to the major community of Karratha and the Dampier Port. YCA is currently developing the Project Yuri renewable hydrogen plant at parent company Yara ASA's Yara Pilbara ammonia operations just 40 kilometres away.

Yara Clean Ammonia President Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand said the announcement of the land allocation in the Maitland Industrial Estate was a positive step forward and was indicative of the support shown by the Western Australian Government in developing a clean hydrogen and clean fuels sector in the State.

"At Yara Clean Ammonia we are building on Yara's 100-year history of innovation and global experience in ammonia production, logistics and trade. Through Project Yuri, Yara will inject the first green molecules into an existing Australian ammonia plant."

YCA is also working closely with the Pilbara Ports Authority on assessing the potential uptake of ammonia bunkering (refueling) at the region's ports, particularly for iron ore carriers operating to and from key Asian markets.

Mr. Ankarstrand said the company would now enter detailed discussions with the relevant government agencies, traditional owners and undertake preliminary studies on the land allocation and a potential clean ammonia production site.

About Yara Clean Ammonia

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Yara Clean Ammonia is uniquely positioned to enable the hydrogen economy in a market expected to grow substantially over the next decades. We aim at significantly strengthening our leading global position as the world's largest ammonia distributor, unlocking the green and blue value chains, and driving the development of clean ammonia globally.


Building on Yara's leading experience within global ammonia production, logistics and trade, Yara Clean Ammonia works towards capturing growth opportunities in low-emission fuel for shipping and power, carbon-free food pro-duction and ammonia for industrial applications.


Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 12 ships and has access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world, through Yara. Revenues and EBITDA for the full year 2022 were USD 4,422 million and USD 249 million respectively. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. More at: www.yaracleanammonia.com

Media contact:

Hilde Steinfeld
Yara Clean Ammonia
Mobile: +47 993 53 030
E-mail: hilde.steinfeld@yara.com

Simon Bailey
Communications Director
Yara Clean Ammonia Australia
Mobile: +1 747 284 6278
E-mail: hilde.steinfeld@yara.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 196 B 17 892 M 17 892 M
Net income 2023 12 929 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
Net Debt 2023 34 434 M 3 148 M 3 148 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,82x
Yield 2023 10,1%
Capitalization 109 B 9 935 M 9 935 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 63,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 426,70 NOK
Average target price 441,85 NOK
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Thor Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-0.91%9 935
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.63%16 401
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-10.31%15 683
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-20.79%13 155
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-18.67%11 850
FERTIGLOBE PLC-23.88%7 279
