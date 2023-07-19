Equities YAR NO0010208051
Real-time Oslo Bors - 10:29:47 2023-07-19 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|389.10 NOK
|-1.49%
|-0.61%
|-9.64%
|01:00pm
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Q2 2023 Earnings Call - Q&A
|FA
|12:00pm
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Q2 2023 Earnings Call
|FA
YARA INTERNATIONAL : Strong margin squeeze in Q2
Today at 11:40 am
Today at 11:40 am
Yara International ASA is a worldwide leader in producing and selling mineral fertilizers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of mineral fertilizers (72.8%): 26.4 million tons sold in 2022 of simple nitrogenated fertilizers (calcium nitrates, urea, etc.), complex fertilizers (nitrogen- phosphorous- and potassium- based), specialty fertilizers (plant nutrition products, potassium nitrates, etc.), and magnesium- and sulfur-based fertilizers. Net sales are distributed by geographic area between Europe (32.9%), Americas (48.8%), Africa and Asia (18.3%); - sale of industrial chemical products (18.5%): 7.4 million tons of nitrogen based chemical products sold (including ammonia, nitric acids, ammonium nitrates) for the automotive, construction, waste treatment, shipping, chemical, mining and animal feed industries; - production of ammonia (8.1%). The group also develops ammonia trading activity; - other (0.6%). At the end of 2022, the group had 26 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.4%), Brazil (25.6%), Latin America (8%), Asia (12.6%), North America (12.4%) and Africa (6%).
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Yara International ASA
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
395.00NOK
Average target price
423.48NOK
Spread / Average Target
+7.21%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.64%
|10 010 M $
|-19.62%
|7 639 M $
|-12.40%
|12 464 M $
|-.--%
|7 446 M $
|-14.63%
|14 580 M $
|-6.91%
|14 882 M $
|-11.49%
|16 373 M $
|+7.98%
|3 540 M $
|+7.20%
|3 439 M $
|-4.19%
|3 254 M $