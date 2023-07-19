  1. Markets
Security YAR

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

Equities YAR NO0010208051

Real-time Oslo Bors - 10:29:47 2023-07-19 am EDT
389.10 NOK -1.49% -0.61% -9.64%
01:00pm YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Q2 2023 Earnings Call - Q&A FA
12:00pm YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Q2 2023 Earnings Call FA

YARA INTERNATIONAL : Strong margin squeeze in Q2

Today at 11:40 am

Chart Yara International ASA

Chart Yara International ASA
Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a worldwide leader in producing and selling mineral fertilizers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of mineral fertilizers (72.8%): 26.4 million tons sold in 2022 of simple nitrogenated fertilizers (calcium nitrates, urea, etc.), complex fertilizers (nitrogen- phosphorous- and potassium- based), specialty fertilizers (plant nutrition products, potassium nitrates, etc.), and magnesium- and sulfur-based fertilizers. Net sales are distributed by geographic area between Europe (32.9%), Americas (48.8%), Africa and Asia (18.3%); - sale of industrial chemical products (18.5%): 7.4 million tons of nitrogen based chemical products sold (including ammonia, nitric acids, ammonium nitrates) for the automotive, construction, waste treatment, shipping, chemical, mining and animal feed industries; - production of ammonia (8.1%). The group also develops ammonia trading activity; - other (0.6%). At the end of 2022, the group had 26 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.4%), Brazil (25.6%), Latin America (8%), Asia (12.6%), North America (12.4%) and Africa (6%).
Sector
Agricultural Chemicals
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Yara International ASA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
395.00NOK
Average target price
423.48NOK
Spread / Average Target
+7.21%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Fertilizer

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Chart Analysis Yara International ASA
-9.64% 10 010 M $
FERTIGLOBE PLC
Chart Analysis Fertiglobe plc
-19.62% 7 639 M $
THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Chart Analysis The Mosaic Company
-12.40% 12 464 M $
ACRON
Chart Analysis Acron
-.--% 7 446 M $
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co.,Ltd
-14.63% 14 580 M $
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
-6.91% 14 882 M $
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY
Chart Analysis SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company
-11.49% 16 373 M $
GÜBRE FABRIKALARI TÜRK ANONIM SIRKETI
Chart Analysis Gübre Fabrikalari Türk Anonim Sirketi
+7.98% 3 540 M $
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Coromandel International Limited
+7.20% 3 439 M $
ASIA-POTASH INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT (GUANGZHOU)CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou)Co.,Ltd.
-4.19% 3 254 M $
Fertilizer
