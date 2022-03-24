Yara International : Sustainability Report 2021

Reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale.

Use our deep and growing knowledge, products, and digital solutions to enhance crops and soil health, while reducing pollution.

To better reflect our holistic and progressive strategy, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future' is our new ambition statement. This encompasses our expertise in crop nutrition solutions and our goal of climate-neutrality, but also goes further. We will expand our knowledge-sharing to create measurable, positive global impact in order to help feed the world and contribute to a responsible food system while protecting nature, reducing emissions, and improving livelihoods.

The new ambition statement will be our guide to areas where we will aim to create positive global impact, and where we will measure success. Our new KPI and target structure will enable us to fine-tune our performance tracking.

Our strategic pillars remain the same - to advance operational excellence and expand our reach and offerings. Yara's ability to drive change is based on operating a worldwide production, trade, and marketing system, with people on the ground in more than 60 countries. We are involved throughout the food value chain, from mining of minerals, to processing and providing expert crop nutrition advice to farmers, to piloting organic-based fertilizer products, leveraging upcycled nutrients in our product portfolio.

We recognize the urgent nature and climate crises which are unfolding, and we are positioning Yara to play an important role in driving change and value creation for the future.