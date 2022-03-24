Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/24 11:25:14 am EDT
448 NOK   +0.11%
04:30pYara publishes 2021 Integrated Report
AQ
04:24pYARA INTERNATIONAL : Integrated Report 2021
PU
04:24pYARA INTERNATIONAL : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
Yara International : Sustainability Report 2021

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Yara Sustainability Report 2021

Growing a Nature- Positive Food Future

Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future 

To better reflect our holistic and progressive strategy, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future' is our new ambition statement. This encompasses our expertise in crop nutrition solutions and our goal of climate-neutrality, but also goes further. We will expand our knowledge-sharing to create measurable, positive global impact in order to help feed the world and contribute to a responsible food system while protecting nature, reducing emissions, and improving livelihoods.

Concretely, we will: 

  • Establish partnerships to decarbonize agriculture and shipping.  
  • Use our deep and growing knowledge, products, and digital solutions to enhance crops and soil health, while reducing pollution.  
  • Reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale.  
  • Protect and restore nature and reverse climate change through science-based targets and actions.  
  • Contribute to creating a viable, profitable food future for all. 

The new ambition statement will be our guide to areas where we will aim to create positive global impact, and where we will measure success.  Our new KPI and target structure will enable us to fine-tune our performance tracking.  

Our strategic pillars remain the same - to advance operational excellence and expand our reach and offerings. Yara's ability to drive change is based on operating a worldwide production, trade, and marketing system, with people on the ground in more than 60 countries. We are involved throughout the food value chain, from mining of minerals, to processing and providing expert crop nutrition advice to farmers, to piloting organic-based fertilizer products, leveraging upcycled nutrients in our product portfolio.

We recognize the urgent nature and climate crises which are unfolding, and we are positioning Yara to play an important role in driving change and value creation for the future. 

Performance highlights 2021

At Yara, we do well by doing good. We take a holistic approach to measuring success. It is our firm belief that there is no contradiction between purpose and profit. In fact, having a clear purpose and operating in a sustainable way, is a prerequisite for creating profit over time. As a response, we manage and measure our value creation along the four pillars People, Planet, Prosperity, and Governance.

The use by Yara of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Yara by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

Copyright ©2021 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved. This section contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics. com/legal-disclaimers.

People

TRI 1.0

Total Recordable Injuries per million working

hours for employees and contractors

79%

engagement index score

29%

women senior managers

Planet

2%

reduction in energy consumption

143,000

tonne CO2e reduction

(scope 1+2)

2%

of Yara's freshwater withdrawals were in water stressed areas

Prosperity Governance

8.2

Zero

million hectares under active management

major severity socio-economic cases

through our digital solutions

6%

94%

net job creation

completed the Code of Conduct e-learning

NOK 58

50/50

per share paid in dividends to our shareholders

gender balance in the Group Executive Board

Listed as one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world

Yara was ranked as no. 29 on Fortune's prestigious Change the World List

Number three in a review of ESG disclosures from the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange

Yara won the Finance for the Future award in the category "Communicating Integrated Thinking"

Medium risk and number two of 60 Agri-Chemicals companies

A rated, and leads peers in

Platinum status, and

governance structure

rated top 1% in our industry 

Yara Sustainability Report 2021

  1. ‌BUSINESS AND STRATEGY
  2. PERFORMANCE
  3. SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
  4. FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE

About the report

This is Yara International ASA's 2021 Sustainability Report. Our reporting practices are aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative. We are early adopters of the revised GRI Universal Standard which take effect from January 2023. Our 2021 materiality assessment reflects double materiality requirements in the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive proposal (CSRD) adopted by the EU Commission in April 2021.

Content 01

‌BUSINESS AND STRATEGY

How we plan

‌What we offer

06

‌Where we operate

07

CEO message

08

Megatrends

13

‌How we create value

14

Strategy scorecard

15

Strategy

16

‌Case: Digital farming

17

Partnerships

19

Corporate commitments

20

Stakeholder engagement

28

Materiality

33

02

03

04

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE

FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE

How we perform

How we work

How we report

PEOPLE

41

Governing bodies

151

Report‌ scope and details

170

Governance model

153

External assurance

173

PLANET

81

Codes,‌ policies and key processes

154

Auditor's report

174

PROSPERITY

112

Grievance mechanisms

164

Content indices

176

Mining operations

167

GOVERNANCE

136

People, Planet, Prosperity, and Governance are the four pillars around which we manage and measure our success and communicate our performance. We report on all material topics in the Performance section of this report, with the exception of Stakeholder engagement, which is described in the Business and strategy section, and the two topics Profitability and Board composition and oversight, which are reported in Yara's Integrated Report 2021.

Additional information is also available in the following reports for the financial year 2021, all available at the Latest annual report pageon yara.com::

Yara Executive Remuneration Report 2021 Yara EU Taxonomy Report 2021

Yara Country-by-Country Report 2021

PEOPLE

PLANET

PROSPERITY

GOVERNANCE

Empower people

Protect the planet

Drive prosperity

Value good governance

Yara Sustainability Report 2021

01 ‌BUSINESS AND STRATEGY

What‌ we offer

Where‌ we operate CEO message Megatrends

How‌ we create value Strategy scorecard Strategy

Case:‌ Digital farming Partnerships Corporate commitments Stakeholder engagement Materiality

02 PERFORMANCE

  1. SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
  2. FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE

BUSINESS AND STRATEGY

How we plan

We enter 2022 with the long-term ambition of Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future. By investing in our culture and people and focusing on holistic performance management, we will continue to improve our fertilizer production and competitive edge, while tapping into the opportunities emerging in our business environment.

05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
