Yara International : Sustainability Report 2021

To better reflect our holistic and progressive strategy, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future' is our new ambition statement. This encompasses our expertise in crop nutrition solutions and our goal of climate-neutrality, but also goes further. We will expand our knowledge-sharing to create measurable, positive global impact in order to help feed the world and contribute to a responsible food system while protecting nature, reducing emissions, and improving livelihoods.
Concretely, we will:
Establish partnerships to decarbonize agriculture and shipping.
Use our deep and growing knowledge, products, and digital solutions to enhance crops and soil health, while reducing pollution.
Reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale.
Protect and restore nature and reverse climate change through science-based targets and actions.
Contribute to creating a viable, profitable food future for all.
The new ambition statement will be our guide to areas where we will aim to create positive global impact, and where we will measure success. Our new KPI and target structure will enable us to fine-tune our performance tracking.
Our strategic pillars remain the same - to advance operational excellence and expand our reach and offerings. Yara's ability to drive change is based on operating a worldwide production, trade, and marketing system, with people on the ground in more than 60 countries. We are involved throughout the food value chain, from mining of minerals, to processing and providing expert crop nutrition advice to farmers, to piloting organic-based fertilizer products, leveraging upcycled nutrients in our product portfolio.
We recognize the urgent nature and climate crises which are unfolding, and we are positioning Yara to play an important role in driving change and value creation for the future.
Performance highlights 2021
At Yara, we do well by doing good. We take a holistic approach to measuring success. It is our firm belief that there is no contradiction between purpose and profit. In fact, having a clear purpose and operating in a sustainable way, is a prerequisite for creating profit over time. As a response, we manage and measure our value creation along the four pillars People, Planet, Prosperity, and Governance.
The use by Yara of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Yara by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
of Yara's freshwater withdrawals were in water stressed areas
Prosperity Governance
8.2
Zero
million hectares under active management
major severity socio-economic cases
through our digital solutions
6%
94%
net job creation
completed the Code of Conduct e-learning
NOK 58
50/50
per share paid in dividends to our shareholders
gender balance in the Group Executive Board
Listed as one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world
Yara was ranked as no. 29 on Fortune's prestigious Change the World List
Number three in a review of ESG disclosures from the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange
Yara won the Finance for the Future award in the category "Communicating Integrated Thinking"
Medium risk and number two of 60 Agri-Chemicals companies
A rated, and leads peers in
Platinum status, and
governance structure
rated top 1% in our industry
Yara Sustainability Report 2021
BUSINESS AND STRATEGY
PERFORMANCE
SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE
About the report
This is Yara International ASA's 2021 Sustainability Report. Our reporting practices are aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative. We are early adopters of the revised GRI Universal Standard which take effect from January 2023. Our 2021 materiality assessment reflects double materiality requirements in the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive proposal (CSRD) adopted by the EU Commission in April 2021.
Content 01
BUSINESS AND STRATEGY
How we plan
What we offer
06
Where we operate
07
CEO message
08
Megatrends
13
How we create value
14
Strategy scorecard
15
Strategy
16
Case: Digital farming
17
Partnerships
19
Corporate commitments
20
Stakeholder engagement
28
Materiality
33
02
03
04
PERFORMANCE
SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE
How we perform
How we work
How we report
PEOPLE
41
Governing bodies
151
Report scope and details
170
⁜
Governance model
153
External assurance
173
PLANET
81
Codes, policies and key processes
154
Auditor's report
174
⁜
PROSPERITY
112
Grievance mechanisms
164
Content indices
176
⁜
Mining operations
167
GOVERNANCE
136
People, Planet, Prosperity, and Governance are the four pillars around which we manage and measure our success and communicate our performance. We report on all material topics in the Performance section of this report, with the exception of Stakeholder engagement, which is described in the Business and strategy section, and the two topics Profitability and Board composition and oversight, which are reported in Yara's Integrated Report 2021.
Additional information is also available in the following reports for the financial year 2021, all available at the Latest annual report pageon yara.com::
Yara Executive Remuneration Report 2021 Yara EU Taxonomy Report 2021
Yara Country-by-Country Report 2021
PEOPLE
PLANET
PROSPERITY
GOVERNANCE
Empower people
Protect the planet
Drive prosperity
Value good governance
Yara Sustainability Report 2021
01 BUSINESS AND STRATEGY
What we offer
Where we operate CEO message Megatrends
How we create value Strategy scorecard Strategy
Case: Digital farming Partnerships Corporate commitments Stakeholder engagement Materiality
02 PERFORMANCE
SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE
BUSINESS AND STRATEGY
How we plan
We enter 2022 with the long-term ambition of Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future. By investing in our culture and people and focusing on holistic performance management, we will continue to improve our fertilizer production and competitive edge, while tapping into the opportunities emerging in our business environment.
05
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:03 UTC.