03:10aYara International : Integrated Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Country-by-Country Report 2022
PU
Yara International : Sustainability Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 03:10am EDT
Yara Sustainability Report 2022

On course to a nature-positive food future

On course to a nature-positive food future  

Yara launched its new ambition statement, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future', with last year's integrated report. During the past year, we have worked on putting our ambition into action. This work has been developed under drastically changed conditions, from Russia's war on Ukraine, through disruptions in supply chains, to unprecedented volatility in energy and commodity prices.

Throughout 2022, Yara's people, culture and business model have continued to create value for our shareholders as well as for farmers, suppliers, and other important stakeholders. Yara's ability to sustain supplies and keep providing our crop-nutrition and industrial solutions to the markets is based on our integrated business model, operating a worldwide production, trade, and marketing system. This means that we can keep our focus on maintaining supply of Yara's vital solutions to customers and securing continuity throughout the supply chain.

We are concerned about the impact of the current crisis on the food value chain, with high food prices for consumers, and availability and affordability of fertilizers being a substantial challenge to farmers worldwide. While increasing prices for fertilizers helped Yara's profitability, we have made efforts to support the farmers hardest hit by the crisis. This has happened through market design models enabling discounts for fertilizers and making digital tools available for farmers at no cost.

While we face many risks and uncertainties in the current context, we have made progress towards Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future. Among our key contributions this year, this report gives insight into:

  • How Yara has adapted its operations to tackle a challenging environment, ensuring sustainable value creation for investors, farmers, suppliers, employees, and society at large
  • How we have used the challenges presented to strengthen our efforts to decarbonize our business
  • New partnerships that move us closer to delivering on our Ambition, including through Yara Clean Ammonia
  • Strengthened efforts to protect and restore nature with a spe-

cific focus on solutions in the value chain where it matters the most - in the field

  • Continued efforts on People, through stronger engagement and development of our employees, follow-up on Safe by Choice, and actions on human rights and ethics
  • Increased efforts to reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale.

This year has underscored how important the security of fertiliz- ers, food, and energy really is. Our employees have demonstrated tremendous agility and commitment to our mission. As Yara, we have proved the solidity of our business model, and our collective ability to deliver on our ambition. By providing innovative, climate- and nature-friendly solutions for farmers, food companies and other energy-intensive sectors, Yara will follow through on its commitment to sustainable value creation and a decarbonized and nature-positive future.

Performance highlights 2022

People

TRI 1.1

Total Recordable Injuries per million hours worked for employees and contractors

Planet

3.1

GHG emissions intensity, tonne emissions of CO2e per tonne nitrogen in Yara's own produced products

Prosperity

35%

of our procurement spend covered by third-party sustainability ratings

Governance

97%

completion rate for our Code of Conduct training

Eyes set on climate neutrality by 2050

In 2022, we continued the steadfast implementation of projects to decarbonize our operations, including the step change projects to electrify production at Yara Porsgrunn and to capture and store carbon from Yara Sluiskil.

Defining the Climate and Nature roadmap

We are working diligently on our Climate and Nature roadmap to translate the strategic ambition of Growing a Nature- Positive Food Future into clear targets and governing principles.

Lasting social impacts

In 2022, we launched a new Social Impact 2030 framework in Yara Africa & Asia. Our ambition is to advance prosperity for 50 million farmers by 2030 through innovative and inclusive business models.

Standing up for biodiversity

We joined the Make it Mandatory campaign at the 2022 UN biodiversity conference (COP15) and will follow up on the call for nature disclosures by testing the methodologies from the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures and the Science Based Targets Network.

Mental health and well-being for all

Throughout 2022, we continued to roll out measures to promote and protect the mental health of everyone working for us. This included new procedures and guide- lines, local well-being committees, and new training material.

Yara Sustainability Report 2022

01 BUSINESS‌ AND STRATEGY

02 PERFORMANCE

  1. SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
  2. FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE

About the report

This is Yara International ASA's 2022 Sustainability Report. We report on all material topics in the Performance section of this report, except for the topics Profitability and Board Composition and Oversight, which are reported in Yara's Integrated Report 2022.

We have used the Global Reporting Initiative framework to guide our reporting since 2007 and were early adopters of the GRI Universal Standards. Our materiality assessment is based on the double materiality approach. This will be a core element of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which will apply to Yara for the financial year 2024.

Additional information is also available in the following reports for the financial year 2022, all available at the Latest annual report pageon yara.com:

Yara Executive Remuneration Report 2022

Yara EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Yara Country-by-Country Report 2022

Content 01

BUSINESS‌

AND STRATEGY

How we plan

‌What we offer

06

‌Where we operate

07

‌How we create value

08

CEO message

09

Megatrends

12

Food systems transformation

15

Materiality

17

Strategy

22

Strategy scorecard

24

Corporate commitments

25

Partnerships

26

Stakeholder engagement

31

02

03

04

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE

FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE

How we perform

How we work

How we report

PEOPLE

43

Governing bodies

150

Report‌ scope and details

170

Governance model

152

External assurance

173

PLANET

81

Codes,‌ policies, and key processes

153

Auditor's report

174

PROSPERITY

115

Grievance mechanisms and

GRI content index

177

communication channels

163

GOVERNANCE

136

Mining operations

167

Yara Sustainability Report 2022

01 BUSINESS‌ AND STRATEGY

What‌ we offer

Where‌ we operate

How‌ we create value

CEO message

Megatrends

Food systems transformation Materiality

Strategy

Strategy scorecard

Corporate commitments

Partnerships

Stakeholder engagement

02 PERFORMANCE

  1. SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
  2. FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE

BUSINESS AND STRATEGY

How we plan

During 2022, Yara's people, culture, and business model continued to create value for our shareholders as well as for farmers, suppliers, and other important stakeholders. In 2023, we will continue to work on putting our long-term ambition of Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future into action.

05

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
