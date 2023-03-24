Yara International : Sustainability Report 2022

Yara launched its new ambition statement, 'Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future', with last year's integrated report. During the past year, we have worked on putting our ambition into action. This work has been developed under drastically changed conditions, from Russia's war on Ukraine, through disruptions in supply chains, to unprecedented volatility in energy and commodity prices.
Throughout 2022, Yara's people, culture and business model have continued to create value for our shareholders as well as for farmers, suppliers, and other important stakeholders. Yara's ability to sustain supplies and keep providing our crop-nutrition and industrial solutions to the markets is based on our integrated business model, operating a worldwide production, trade, and marketing system. This means that we can keep our focus on maintaining supply of Yara's vital solutions to customers and securing continuity throughout the supply chain.
We are concerned about the impact of the current crisis on the food value chain, with high food prices for consumers, and availability and affordability of fertilizers being a substantial challenge to farmers worldwide. While increasing prices for fertilizers helped Yara's profitability, we have made efforts to support the farmers hardest hit by the crisis. This has happened through market design models enabling discounts for fertilizers and making digital tools available for farmers at no cost.
While we face many risks and uncertainties in the current context, we have made progress towards Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future. Among our key contributions this year, this report gives insight into:
How Yara has adapted its operations to tackle a challenging environment, ensuring sustainable value creation for investors, farmers, suppliers, employees, and society at large
How we have used the challenges presented to strengthen our efforts to decarbonize our business
New partnerships that move us closer to delivering on our Ambition, including through Yara Clean Ammonia
Strengthened efforts to protect and restore nature with a spe-
cific focus on solutions in the value chain where it matters the most - in the field
Continued efforts on People, through stronger engagement and development of our employees, follow-up on Safe by Choice, and actions on human rights and ethics
Increased efforts to reach more farmers and communities to improve nutrition and quality of life through our global scale.
This year has underscored how important the security of fertiliz- ers, food, and energy really is. Our employees have demonstrated tremendous agility and commitment to our mission. As Yara, we have proved the solidity of our business model, and our collective ability to deliver on our ambition. By providing innovative, climate- and nature-friendly solutions for farmers, food companies and other energy-intensive sectors, Yara will follow through on its commitment to sustainable value creation and a decarbonized and nature-positive future.
Performance highlights 2022
People
TRI 1.1
Total Recordable Injuries per million hours worked for employees and contractors
Planet
3.1
GHG emissions intensity, tonne emissions of CO2e per tonne nitrogen in Yara's own produced products
Prosperity
35%
of our procurement spend covered by third-party sustainability ratings
Governance
97%
completion rate for our Code of Conduct training
Eyes set on climate neutrality by 2050
In 2022, we continued the steadfast implementation of projects to decarbonize our operations, including the step change projects to electrify production at Yara Porsgrunn and to capture and store carbon from Yara Sluiskil.
Defining the Climate and Nature roadmap
We are working diligently on our Climate and Nature roadmap to translate the strategic ambition of Growing a Nature- Positive Food Future into clear targets and governing principles.
Lasting social impacts
In 2022, we launched a new Social Impact 2030 framework in Yara Africa & Asia. Our ambition is to advance prosperity for 50 million farmers by 2030 through innovative and inclusive business models.
Standing up for biodiversity
We joined the Make it Mandatory campaign at the 2022 UN biodiversity conference (COP15) and will follow up on the call for nature disclosures by testing the methodologies from the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures and the Science Based Targets Network.
Mental health and well-being for all
Throughout 2022, we continued to roll out measures to promote and protect the mental health of everyone working for us. This included new procedures and guide- lines, local well-being committees, and new training material.
Yara Sustainability Report 2022
01 BUSINESS AND STRATEGY
02 PERFORMANCE
SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE
About the report
This is Yara International ASA's 2022 Sustainability Report. We report on all material topics in the Performance section of this report, except for the topics Profitability and Board Composition and Oversight, which are reported in Yara's Integrated Report 2022.
We have used the Global Reporting Initiative framework to guide our reporting since 2007 and were early adopters of the GRI Universal Standards. Our materiality assessment is based on the double materiality approach. This will be a core element of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which will apply to Yara for the financial year 2024.
Additional information is also available in the following reports for the financial year 2022, all available at the Latest annual report pageon yara.com:
Yara Executive Remuneration Report 2022
Yara EU Taxonomy Report 2022
Yara Country-by-Country Report 2022
Content 01
BUSINESS
AND STRATEGY
How we plan
What we offer
06
Where we operate
07
How we create value
08
CEO message
09
Megatrends
12
Food systems transformation
15
Materiality
17
Strategy
22
Strategy scorecard
24
Corporate commitments
25
Partnerships
26
Stakeholder engagement
31
02
03
04
PERFORMANCE
SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE
How we perform
How we work
How we report
PEOPLE
43
Governing bodies
150
Report scope and details
170
Governance model
152
External assurance
173
PLANET
81
Codes, policies, and key processes
153
Auditor's report
174
PROSPERITY
115
Grievance mechanisms and
GRI content index
177
communication channels
163
GOVERNANCE
136
Mining operations
167
Yara Sustainability Report 2022
01 BUSINESS AND STRATEGY
What we offer
Where we operate
How we create value
CEO message
Megatrends
Food systems transformation Materiality
Strategy
Strategy scorecard
Corporate commitments
Partnerships
Stakeholder engagement
02 PERFORMANCE
SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
FRAMEWORK ANDASSURANCE
BUSINESS AND STRATEGY
How we plan
During 2022, Yara's people, culture, and business model continued to create value for our shareholders as well as for farmers, suppliers, and other important stakeholders. In 2023, we will continue to work on putting our long-term ambition of Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future into action.
