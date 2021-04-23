Yara International : 1Q 2021 Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Yara and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Yara operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted results will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Our ambition is zero injuries
TRI1 (12-month rolling)
People
1) Total Recordable Injuries per 1 million working hours
11th consecutive quarter of improved returns
• 8.6% ROIC1, up from 6.9% a year earlier
• Improved pricing more than offset higher natural gas cost
• Continued premium product growth
• USD 2.7 billion free cash flow2 rolling 4 quarters
For definition and reconciliation of ROIC, see APM section in 1Q report, page 30
Net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investment activities (see cash flow statement page 14 in Yara 1Q report)
Continued premium product growth
Premium product deliveries
• Africa & Asia +15%,
Americas +10%, Europe -4%
• Compound NPKs +98kt, CN
+82kt nitrates -94kt
YaraVita deliveries
• Growth in Asia & Africa 42%, Americas 26% and Europe 11%
