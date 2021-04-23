Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Yara International : 1Q 2021 Presentation

04/23/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Yara International ASA 2021 First-quarter results

23 April 2021

Cautionary note

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Yara and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Yara operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted results will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

2

Our ambition is zero injuries

TRI1 (12-month rolling)

People

1) Total Recordable Injuries per 1 million working hours

3

11th consecutive quarter of improved returns

8.6% ROIC1, up from 6.9% a year earlier

Improved pricing more than offset higher natural gas cost

Continued premium product growth

USD 2.7 billion free cash flow2 rolling 4 quarters

1)

For definition and reconciliation of ROIC, see APM section in 1Q report, page 30

4

2)

Net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investment activities (see cash flow statement page 14 in Yara 1Q report)

Continued premium product growth

Premium product deliveries

Africa & Asia +15%,

Americas +10%, Europe -4%

Compound NPKs +98kt, CN

+82kt nitrates -94kt

YaraVita deliveries

Growth in Asia & Africa 42%, Americas 26% and Europe 11%

66% growth for biostimulants

1) Premium products comprise nitrates (AN, CAN), calcium nitrate (CN), Amidas (sulphur grade urea), NPKs, YaraVita and fertigation products

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 13 346 M 13 346 M
Net income 2021 8 886 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net Debt 2021 28 137 M 3 372 M 3 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 115 B 13 710 M 13 729 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 430,86 NOK
Last Close Price 441,20 NOK
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA23.93%13 710
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY31.76%13 404
THE MOSAIC COMPANY43.68%12 230
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.23.25%9 914
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 399
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.19%4 460
