Yara International : 1Q 2021 Report

Yara's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was up 16% compared with a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved pricing more than offsetting higher natural gas cost. Net income was USD 14 million compared with USD 119 million net loss a year earlier. Excluding currency effects and special items, the basic earnings per share was USD 0.80 compared with USD 0.39 per share in first quarter 2020.
Highlights 2)
USD millions, except where indicated otherwise
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
Revenue and other income
3,142
2,851
Operating income
322
248
EBITDA
586
511
EBITDA excl. special items
585
504
Net income
14
(119)
Basic earnings per share 3)
0.05
(0.43)
Basic earnings per share excl. foreign currency translation and special items 3)
0.80
0.39
Net cash provided by operating activities
558
192
Net cash used in investing activities
(193)
(199)
Net debt/equity ratio
0.35
0.46
Net debt/EBITDA excl. special items (last 12 months) ratio
1.26
1.69
Average number of shares outstanding (millions)
261.2
270.5
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 4)
9.0%
6.6%
Key statistics
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
Yara production (thousand tonnes) 5)
Ammonia
1,792
1,924
Finished fertiliser and industrial products, excl. bulk blends
5,159
5,310
Yara deliveries (thousand tonnes)
Ammonia trade
458
421
Fertiliser
6,841
6,847
Industrial Product
1,767
1,721
Total deliveries
9,065
8,989
Yara's Energy prices (USD per MMBtu)
Global weighted average gas cost 6)
6.0
4.3
European weighted average gas cost
6.9
4.5
Net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investment activities (see cash flow statement page 14)
See page 27-32 for definitions, explanations and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
USD per share. Yara currently has no share-based compensation programs resulting in a dilutive effect on earnings per share.
Quarterly numbers annualized.
Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
Excluding Babrala.
2 Yara first quarter 2021
Variance analysis
USD millions
1Q 2021
EBITDA 2021
586
EBITDA 2020
511
Reported EBITDA variance
75
Special items variance (see page 7 for details)
(6)
EBITDA variance ex special items
81
Volume/Mix
(3)
Margin
121
Currency translation
(17)
Other
(20)
Total variance explained
81
First quarter
Yara's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 16% higher than a year earlier reflecting mainly higher prices more than offsetting increased energy cost. Product mix improved as deliveries of premium products increased, while fixed costs and currency effects contributed negatively.
Europe
Europe's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 21% higher than a year earlier as increased prices offset higher feedstock and fixed costs. The rapid increase in commodity prices negatively affected premiums.
Americas
Americas' first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 52% higher than a year earlier, as increased nitrogen and phosphate prices positively impacted production margins. Overall deliveries increased, driven by continued premium product growth.
Africa & Asia
Africa & Asia's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items
was 174% higher than a year earlier following increased deliveries of premium products and improved production performance.
Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)
GPOE's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 7% higher than a year earlier as higher nitrogen and phosphate prices more than offset increased energy prices. Negative portfolio effect of USD 6 million following the divestment of Qafco.
Industrial Solutions
Industrial Solutions' first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 16% lower than a year earlier mainly due to Maritime and positive one-off effects in 1Q20, more than offsetting higher commercial margins and deliveries.
Clean Ammonia
Clean Ammonia's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was in line with a year earlier as higher commissions due to rising ammonia prices was offset by timing effects on internal contracts.
Production volumes
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
Thousand tonnes
Ammonia
1,792
1,924
of which equity-accounted investees
-
181
Urea
1,167
1,511
of which equity-accounted investees
-
268
Nitrate
1,635
1,533
NPK
1,494
1,456
CN
398
407
UAN
219
240
SSP-based fertiliser
234
133
MAP
12
31
Total Finished Products 1)
5,159
5,310
1) Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
Yara first quarter 2021 3
Deliveries
Crop Nutrition deliveries
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
Thousand tonnes
Urea
1,368
1,426
Nitrate
1,593
1,670
NPK
2,446
2,375
of which Yara-produced compounds
1,620
1,580
of which blends
588
603
CN
477
398
UAN
383
356
DAP/MAP/SSP
141
148
MOP/SOP
149
126
Other products
282
349
Total Crop Nutrition deliveries
6,841
6,847
Europe deliveries
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
Thousand tonnes
Urea
293
308
Nitrate
1,156
1,269
NPK
924
938
of which Yara-produced compounds
872
888
CN
137
110
Other products
412
445
Total deliveries Europe
2,922
3,070
Americas deliveries
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
Thousand tonnes
Urea
630
621
Nitrate
367
361
NPK
1,113
1,057
of which Yara-produced compounds
398
364
of which blends
493
514
CN
296
250
DAP/MAP/SSP
102
110
MOP/SOP
119
102
Other products
241
246
Total deliveries Americas
2,867
2,747
of which North America
958
860
of which Brazil
1,452
1,466
of which Latin America ex Brazil
457
421
4 Yara first quarter 2021
Africa & Asia deliveries
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
Thousand tonnes
Urea
446
497
Nitrate
70
39
NPK
410
381
of which Yara-produced compounds
350
328
CN
45
38
Other products
81
74
Total deliveries Africa & Asia
1,052
1,030
of which Asia
811
793
of which Africa
240
237
Industrial Solutions deliveries
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
Thousand tonnes
Ammonia 1)
150
141
Urea 1)
396
409
Nitrate 2)
280
276
CN
47
42
Other products 3)
406
370
Water content in industrial ammonia and urea
487
482
Total Industrial Solutions deliveries
1,767
1,721
Pure product equivalents.
Including AN Solution.
Including sulphuric acid, ammonia and other minor products.
Yara first quarter 2021 5
Financial items
USD millions
1Q 2021
Interest income
17
Dividends and net gain/(loss) on securities
-
Interest income and other financial income
17
Interest expense
(33)
Net interest expense on net pension liability
(1)
Net foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
(256)
Other
(3)
Interest expense and foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
(293)
Net financial income/(expense)
(276)
1Q 2020
15
-
15
(38)
(1)
(301)
(14)
(354)
(339)
The variance in financial items compared with first quarter last year primarily reflects USD 45 million lower net foreign currency translation loss.
The net foreign currency translation loss this quarter stems primarily from internal funding positions, mainly in Euro against the Norwegian krone and in Brazilian real against both Euro and the Norwegian krone. The US dollar denominated debt positions generated only a moderate loss. In the same quarter a year ago, the loss stemmed primarily from the US dollar denominated debt positions while the internal funding positions generated a net gain.
At the start of second quarter 2021, the US dollar denominated debt position generating currency effects in the
Income tax
The high effective tax rate of 70% for the first quarter 2021 is mainly explained by increased valuation allowances on tax
Cash Flow
Yara's operating cash flow in first quarter 2021 was USD 366 million higher than a year earlier, driven by increased operating income and positive cashflow from release of working capital. Higher prepayments from customers in Brazil and lower receivables in Asia this year compared to the year before contributed to the higher working capital released, combined with lower amount of collateral deposits.
income statement was approximately USD 2,300 million. Around 75% of the exposure was towards the Norwegian krone and the rest mainly towards Yara's emerging market currencies.
Yara's accounting policy regarding foreign currency transactions is described on page 15 and in the integrated report for 2020 on page 118.
Interest expense this quarter was USD 5 million lower than in the first quarter previous year, primarily reflecting lower interest rates. The average gross debt level increased by around USD 150 million compared with the same quarter a year ago.
assets in certain countries. First quarter last year also had higher tax cost due to the same reason.
Yara's investing cash flow in the period was in line with last year, while the funding cash flow mainly reflects principal payments and continued buy backs of shares (USD 169 million) in line with the associated mandate from the Annual General Meeting.
