Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International : 1Q 2021 Report

04/23/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yara first-quarter report 2021

  • Improved pricing more than offset higher natural gas cost
  • Continued premium product growth
  • USD 2.7 billion free cash flow 1) rolling 4 quarters
  • 8.6% ROIC 2), up from 6.9% a year earlier

Yara's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was up 16% compared with a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved pricing more than offsetting higher natural gas cost. Net income was USD 14 million compared with USD 119 million net loss a year earlier. Excluding currency effects and special items, the basic earnings per share was USD 0.80 compared with USD 0.39 per share in first quarter 2020.

Highlights 2)

USD millions, except where indicated otherwise

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

Revenue and other income

3,142

2,851

Operating income

322

248

EBITDA

586

511

EBITDA excl. special items

585

504

Net income

14

(119)

Basic earnings per share 3)

0.05

(0.43)

Basic earnings per share excl. foreign currency translation and special items 3)

0.80

0.39

Net cash provided by operating activities

558

192

Net cash used in investing activities

(193)

(199)

Net debt/equity ratio

0.35

0.46

Net debt/EBITDA excl. special items (last 12 months) ratio

1.26

1.69

Average number of shares outstanding (millions)

261.2

270.5

Return on invested capital (ROIC) 4)

9.0%

6.6%

Key statistics

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

Yara production (thousand tonnes) 5)

Ammonia

1,792

1,924

Finished fertiliser and industrial products, excl. bulk blends

5,159

5,310

Yara deliveries (thousand tonnes)

Ammonia trade

458

421

Fertiliser

6,841

6,847

Industrial Product

1,767

1,721

Total deliveries

9,065

8,989

Yara's Energy prices (USD per MMBtu)

Global weighted average gas cost 6)

6.0

4.3

European weighted average gas cost

6.9

4.5

  1. Net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investment activities (see cash flow statement page 14)
  2. See page 27-32 for definitions, explanations and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
  3. USD per share. Yara currently has no share-based compensation programs resulting in a dilutive effect on earnings per share.
  4. Quarterly numbers annualized.
  5. Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
  6. Excluding Babrala.

2 Yara first quarter 2021

Variance analysis

USD millions

1Q 2021

EBITDA 2021

586

EBITDA 2020

511

Reported EBITDA variance

75

Special items variance (see page 7 for details)

(6)

EBITDA variance ex special items

81

Volume/Mix

(3)

Margin

121

Currency translation

(17)

Other

(20)

Total variance explained

81

First quarter

Yara's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 16% higher than a year earlier reflecting mainly higher prices more than offsetting increased energy cost. Product mix improved as deliveries of premium products increased, while fixed costs and currency effects contributed negatively.

Europe

Europe's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 21% higher than a year earlier as increased prices offset higher feedstock and fixed costs. The rapid increase in commodity prices negatively affected premiums.

Americas

Americas' first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 52% higher than a year earlier, as increased nitrogen and phosphate prices positively impacted production margins. Overall deliveries increased, driven by continued premium product growth.

Africa & Asia

Africa & Asia's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items

was 174% higher than a year earlier following increased deliveries of premium products and improved production performance.

Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)

GPOE's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 7% higher than a year earlier as higher nitrogen and phosphate prices more than offset increased energy prices. Negative portfolio effect of USD 6 million following the divestment of Qafco.

Industrial Solutions

Industrial Solutions' first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 16% lower than a year earlier mainly due to Maritime and positive one-off effects in 1Q20, more than offsetting higher commercial margins and deliveries.

Clean Ammonia

Clean Ammonia's first-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was in line with a year earlier as higher commissions due to rising ammonia prices was offset by timing effects on internal contracts.

Production volumes

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

Thousand tonnes

Ammonia

1,792

1,924

of which equity-accounted investees

-

181

Urea

1,167

1,511

of which equity-accounted investees

-

268

Nitrate

1,635

1,533

NPK

1,494

1,456

CN

398

407

UAN

219

240

SSP-based fertiliser

234

133

MAP

12

31

Total Finished Products 1)

5,159

5,310

1) Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.

Yara first quarter 2021 3

Deliveries

Crop Nutrition deliveries

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

Thousand tonnes

Urea

1,368

1,426

Nitrate

1,593

1,670

NPK

2,446

2,375

of which Yara-produced compounds

1,620

1,580

of which blends

588

603

CN

477

398

UAN

383

356

DAP/MAP/SSP

141

148

MOP/SOP

149

126

Other products

282

349

Total Crop Nutrition deliveries

6,841

6,847

Europe deliveries

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

Thousand tonnes

Urea

293

308

Nitrate

1,156

1,269

NPK

924

938

of which Yara-produced compounds

872

888

CN

137

110

Other products

412

445

Total deliveries Europe

2,922

3,070

Americas deliveries

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

Thousand tonnes

Urea

630

621

Nitrate

367

361

NPK

1,113

1,057

of which Yara-produced compounds

398

364

of which blends

493

514

CN

296

250

DAP/MAP/SSP

102

110

MOP/SOP

119

102

Other products

241

246

Total deliveries Americas

2,867

2,747

of which North America

958

860

of which Brazil

1,452

1,466

of which Latin America ex Brazil

457

421

4 Yara first quarter 2021

Africa & Asia deliveries

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

Thousand tonnes

Urea

446

497

Nitrate

70

39

NPK

410

381

of which Yara-produced compounds

350

328

CN

45

38

Other products

81

74

Total deliveries Africa & Asia

1,052

1,030

of which Asia

811

793

of which Africa

240

237

Industrial Solutions deliveries

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

Thousand tonnes

Ammonia 1)

150

141

Urea 1)

396

409

Nitrate 2)

280

276

CN

47

42

Other products 3)

406

370

Water content in industrial ammonia and urea

487

482

Total Industrial Solutions deliveries

1,767

1,721

  1. Pure product equivalents.
  2. Including AN Solution.
  3. Including sulphuric acid, ammonia and other minor products.

Yara first quarter 2021 5

Financial items

USD millions

1Q 2021

Interest income

17

Dividends and net gain/(loss) on securities

-

Interest income and other financial income

17

Interest expense

(33)

Net interest expense on net pension liability

(1)

Net foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

(256)

Other

(3)

Interest expense and foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

(293)

Net financial income/(expense)

(276)

1Q 2020

15

-

15

(38)

(1)

(301)

(14)

(354)

(339)

The variance in financial items compared with first quarter last year primarily reflects USD 45 million lower net foreign currency translation loss.

The net foreign currency translation loss this quarter stems primarily from internal funding positions, mainly in Euro against the Norwegian krone and in Brazilian real against both Euro and the Norwegian krone. The US dollar denominated debt positions generated only a moderate loss. In the same quarter a year ago, the loss stemmed primarily from the US dollar denominated debt positions while the internal funding positions generated a net gain.

At the start of second quarter 2021, the US dollar denominated debt position generating currency effects in the

Income tax

The high effective tax rate of 70% for the first quarter 2021 is mainly explained by increased valuation allowances on tax

Cash Flow

Yara's operating cash flow in first quarter 2021 was USD 366 million higher than a year earlier, driven by increased operating income and positive cashflow from release of working capital. Higher prepayments from customers in Brazil and lower receivables in Asia this year compared to the year before contributed to the higher working capital released, combined with lower amount of collateral deposits.

income statement was approximately USD 2,300 million. Around 75% of the exposure was towards the Norwegian krone and the rest mainly towards Yara's emerging market currencies.

Yara's accounting policy regarding foreign currency transactions is described on page 15 and in the integrated report for 2020 on page 118.

Interest expense this quarter was USD 5 million lower than in the first quarter previous year, primarily reflecting lower interest rates. The average gross debt level increased by around USD 150 million compared with the same quarter a year ago.

assets in certain countries. First quarter last year also had higher tax cost due to the same reason.

Yara's investing cash flow in the period was in line with last year, while the funding cash flow mainly reflects principal payments and continued buy backs of shares (USD 169 million) in line with the associated mandate from the Annual General Meeting.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
02:20aYARA INTERNATIONAL  : Fertiliser maker Yara's Q1 lags forecast, eyes more cash t..
RE
02:10aYARA INTERNATIONAL  : 1Q 2021 Presentation
PU
02:08aYARA INTERNATIONAL  : 1Q 2021 Report
PU
02:06aYARA INTERNATIONAL  : Fertiliser maker Yara's Q1 lags forecast, eyes more cash t..
RE
02:00aYARA INTERNATIONAL  : delivers improved returns with continued premium product g..
AQ
04/16YARA  : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04/14YARA  : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/14YARA INTERNATIONAL  : Program for the publication of Yara International ASA firs..
AQ
04/13CORRECTION : Key dates for the Yara International ASA 2020 dividend
PU
04/13YARA  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 13 346 M 13 346 M
Net income 2021 8 886 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net Debt 2021 28 137 M 3 372 M 3 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 115 B 13 710 M 13 729 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 430,86 NOK
Last Close Price 441,20 NOK
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA23.93%13 710
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY31.76%13 404
THE MOSAIC COMPANY43.68%12 230
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.23.25%9 914
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 399
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.19%4 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ