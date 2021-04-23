Yara International : 1Q 2021 Report

The variance in financial items compared with first quarter last year primarily reflects USD 45 million lower net foreign currency translation loss.

The net foreign currency translation loss this quarter stems primarily from internal funding positions, mainly in Euro against the Norwegian krone and in Brazilian real against both Euro and the Norwegian krone. The US dollar denominated debt positions generated only a moderate loss. In the same quarter a year ago, the loss stemmed primarily from the US dollar denominated debt positions while the internal funding positions generated a net gain.

At the start of second quarter 2021, the US dollar denominated debt position generating currency effects in the

Income tax

The high effective tax rate of 70% for the first quarter 2021 is mainly explained by increased valuation allowances on tax

Cash Flow

Yara's operating cash flow in first quarter 2021 was USD 366 million higher than a year earlier, driven by increased operating income and positive cashflow from release of working capital. Higher prepayments from customers in Brazil and lower receivables in Asia this year compared to the year before contributed to the higher working capital released, combined with lower amount of collateral deposits.