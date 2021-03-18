Log in
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Yara International : CEO Svein Tore Holsether nominated as President in NHO

03/18/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
The election committee of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprises (NHO) has nominated Svein Tore Holsether as President.

The formal election will be done on the NHO general assembly 8. June and will be for a two year-period.

'The election committee has emphasized Holsether's broad experience from industry, not least the strengthening of Yara's global position over the past years. He has been engaged in international fora to contribute to sustainable development and is committed to reducing carbon emissions and create green growth,' says Tor Arnesen, leader of the committee.

The main objective for the NHO President on behalf of Norwegian businesses is to support and challenge the administration of NHO in their work with the road map (NHOs veikart) for the business of the future. This road map shows the way out for Norway of the crisis and toward a digital, global and green future.

'It is an honor to be nominated as President of NHO. The private sector plays a crucial role in the green transformation and I am passionate about promoting the small and large companies that are creating value for society as a whole. I believe Norway can face a green golden era after the pandemic, if we manage to work across sectors and industries,' says Svein Tore Holsether.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
