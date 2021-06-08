Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International : CEO takes on additional role as NHO President

06/08/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara International, has been elected as Chairman of the Board of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) for a two-year period. The NHO is Norway's largest organization for employers, with a membership of 25,600+ companies ranging from small family-owned businesses to multinational companies in most sectors.

The NHO is the leading voice of business and industry in Norway and plays an important and constructive role in Norwegian society. Its main objective is to create and sustain conditions that safeguard the competitiveness and profitability of business and industry in Norway, and thereby maintain the basis for a good standard of living, sound economic growth and sustainable development.

'It is an honor to be elected President of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise. The green transformation presents enormous opportunities for Norwegian businesses and industry. Norway has access to green energy sources, but we must act quickly. The next four years will determine the next 40 years. I believe that large companies have a special responsibility to take the lead and help smaller and medium-sized companies in this transition. I want to dedicate my time as President to promoting sustainable economic growth, job creation and green export-oriented industry,' says Svein Tore Holsether.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 15:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
11:07aYARA INTERNATIONAL  : CEO takes on additional role as NHO President
PU
06/07Trafigura and Yara to Collaborate on Ammonia as Shipping Fuel
DJ
06/07YARA INTERNATIONAL  : Trafigura and Yara Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Exp..
AQ
06/02YARA INTERNATIONAL  : Nordic consortium reveals promising outlook for a green am..
PU
05/31JERA in talks with resource majors, others to build ammonia fuel supply chain
RE
05/31YARA INTERNATIONAL  : and Zero expands the collaboration to promote emission-fre..
PU
05/21YARA INTERNATIONAL  : The Nordic CEOs for a Sustainable Future, the Norwegian Fi..
PU
05/13YARA INTERNATIONAL  : Australia chases green ammonia for power in near-term hydr..
RE
05/12TOMRA  : names new CEO
AQ
05/12PRESS RELEASE : Guido Kerkhoff takes over from Gisbert Rühl as CEO of Klöckner &..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 13 253 M 13 253 M
Net income 2021 7 284 M 884 M 884 M
Net Debt 2021 27 277 M 3 309 M 3 309 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 122 B 14 726 M 14 767 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 428,89 NOK
Last Close Price 468,90 NOK
Spread / Highest target 6,63%
Spread / Average Target -8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA31.71%14 726
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY42.68%14 596
THE MOSAIC COMPANY56.11%13 642
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.43.50%11 916
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 507
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.43.19%5 447