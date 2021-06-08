Yara International : CEO takes on additional role as NHO President

Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara International, has been elected as Chairman of the Board of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) for a two-year period. The NHO is Norway's largest organization for employers, with a membership of 25,600+ companies ranging from small family-owned businesses to multinational companies in most sectors.

The NHO is the leading voice of business and industry in Norway and plays an important and constructive role in Norwegian society. Its main objective is to create and sustain conditions that safeguard the competitiveness and profitability of business and industry in Norway, and thereby maintain the basis for a good standard of living, sound economic growth and sustainable development.

'It is an honor to be elected President of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise. The green transformation presents enormous opportunities for Norwegian businesses and industry. Norway has access to green energy sources, but we must act quickly. The next four years will determine the next 40 years. I believe that large companies have a special responsibility to take the lead and help smaller and medium-sized companies in this transition. I want to dedicate my time as President to promoting sustainable economic growth, job creation and green export-oriented industry,' says Svein Tore Holsether.