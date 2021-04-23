Log in
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
Yara International : Fertiliser maker Yara's Q1 lags forecast, eyes more cash to shareholders

04/23/2021 | 02:06am EDT
OSLO, April 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara posted a smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter core profits on Friday and said it will consider further cash returns to shareholders in the coming quarters.

January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, rose 16% year on year to $585 million, lagging the $612 million median expectation of 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 13 346 M 13 346 M
Net income 2021 8 886 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net Debt 2021 28 137 M 3 372 M 3 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 115 B 13 710 M 13 729 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 62,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 430,86 NOK
Last Close Price 441,20 NOK
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA23.93%13 710
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY31.76%13 404
THE MOSAIC COMPANY43.68%12 230
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.23.25%9 914
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 399
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.19%4 460
