Yara International : Fertiliser maker Yara's Q1 lags forecast, eyes more cash to shareholders

OSLO, April 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara
posted a smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter
core profits on Friday and said it will consider further cash
returns to shareholders in the coming quarters.
January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, rose
16% year on year to $585 million, lagging the $612 million
median expectation of 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.
