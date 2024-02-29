Oslo, 29 February 2024: Today, Yara has purchased 91,492 shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 331.1475 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara Group Executive Board members and other executives taking part in Yara’s Share Based Remuneration (SBR) programs.

All SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, and furthermore it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board do not sell any Yara shares as long as they are members of the Group Executive Board.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether bought 3,159 shares and following this purchase, owns 57,964 Yara shares.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 1,462 shares and following this purchase, he owns 11,977 Yara shares.

EVP Europe Mónica Andrés Enríquez bought 2,945 shares and following this purchase, owns 10,616 Yara shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 2,683 shares and following this purchase, owns 11,510 Yara shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 3,043 shares and following this purchase, owns 12,874 Yara shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Johan Labby bought 1,412 shares and following this purchase, owns 1,734 Yara shares.

EVP & General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 1,575 shares and following this purchase, owns 18,070 Yara shares.

EVP People, Process & Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 1,432 shares and following this purchase, owns 5,755 Yara shares.

EVP, Corporate Development Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand bought 1,720 shares and following this purchase, owns 6,965 Yara shares.

EVP & CEO, Yara Industrial Solutions Jorge Noval bought 2,502 shares and following this purchase, owns 9,285 Yara shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen

Investor Relations

Mobile: +47 92090093

E-post: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

Attachment