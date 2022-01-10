Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Yara Starts Wind-Down of Sourcing in Belarus as Sanctions Hit Supply Chain

01/10/2022 | 02:40am EST
By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara International ASA said Monday that the effects on its supply chain from current sanctions on Belarus have forced the company to initiate a wind-down of its sourcing of Belarusian potash, a key ingredient for the production of mineral fertilizers used in food production.

"The effects of the current sanctions on Belarus reduce Yara's ability to positively influence the safety and well-being of Belaruskali workers," Yara Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said.

"Despite the wind-down of potash sourcing, Yara aims to continue the industrial safety program initiated in 2021, in close cooperation with the independent trade union in Belaruskali and in full compliance with applicable sanctions."

Yara said although its sourcing from Belarus is in full compliance with applicable sanctions, other parts of the supply chain are withdrawing essential services required to enable potash exports from Belarus, as a result of which Yara has initiated a wind-down in sourcing activities.

The wind-down is expected to be completed by April 1.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 0240ET

Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 16 192 M 16 192 M
Net income 2021 7 425 M 840 M 840 M
Net Debt 2021 30 655 M 3 466 M 3 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 9,07%
Capitalization 116 B 13 110 M 13 125 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 455,60 NOK
Average target price 471,38 NOK
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA2.38%13 110
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-9.72%27 218
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-3.74%21 255
THE MOSAIC COMPANY2.27%15 226
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.32%14 829
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON-5.08%5 723