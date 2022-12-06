Advanced search
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28 2022-12-06 am EST
452.20 NOK   -0.24%
12:49pYara approves dividend of NOK 10 per share
GL
12:48pYara approves dividend of NOK 10 per share
AQ
12/02Yara Ghana Congratulates Farmers, Fishers ... Company Reiterates Commitment to Agriculture
AQ
Yara approves dividend of NOK 10 per share

12/06/2022 | 12:49pm EST
Oslo, 6 December 2022: The Yara International ASA Extraordinary General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 10.00 per share in line with the Board’s proposal.
The dividend of NOK 10.00 per share will be paid on 15 December 2022 to shareholders as of 6 December 2022 (registered in VPS as of 8 December 2022), and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 7 December 2022. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 7 December 2022, with a dividend payment date of 22 December 2022.
The full minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on Yara’s website: Reports and presentations | Yara International

Contact
Anika Jovik, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 472 24 959
E-mail: anika.jovik@yara.com

About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.
www.yara.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 251 B 25 369 M 25 369 M
Net income 2022 25 765 M 2 600 M 2 600 M
Net Debt 2022 34 913 M 3 524 M 3 524 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,49x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 115 B 11 654 M 11 654 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA1.87%11 654
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.46.20%20 480
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-29.30%19 526
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-23.33%17 147
THE MOSAIC COMPANY22.65%16 789
FERTIGLOBE PLC29.83%10 327