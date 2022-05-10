Log in
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/10 10:27:58 am EDT
474.70 NOK   +1.91%
05/05YARA : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
Yara general meeting approves dividends and elects Board members in line with Nomination Committee proposal

05/10/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Oslo, 10 May 2022: The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 30.00 per share and elected Board and Nomination Committee members in line with the Nomination Committee’s proposal. All agenda items were approved in line with the proposals in the Annual General Meeting Notice.

The dividend of NOK 30.00 per share will be paid on 20 May 2022 to shareholders as of 10 May 2022, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 11 May 2022. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 11 May 2022, with a dividend payment date of 27 May 2022.

Kimberly Mathisen and Adele Bugge Normann Pran stepped down from the Board. Trond Berger, John Thuestad, Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal and Håkon Reistad Fure were re-elected as Board members. Tove Feld and Jannicke Hilland were elected as new Board members.

The Annual General Meeting approved a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. The Board is thereby given authorization to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara’s shares before the next Annual General Meeting. Yara has renewed its agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State’s shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State’s ownership share of 36.21% is not changed as a result of share buy-backs.

The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on Yara’s website:

https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/


Contact:

Silje Nygaard, Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com
About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
