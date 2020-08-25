Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Yara International ASA    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 08/24 10:25:29 am
376.7 NOK   +0.32%
02:00aYara initiates share buy-back
GL
08/24YARA : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
08/18YARA INTERNATIONAL : to Help 83,000 Smallholder Farmers
AQ
Yara initiates share buy-back

08/25/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Oslo, 25 August 2020: Reference is made to Yara’s second-quarter 2020 report, where Yara stated it will initiate a buyback of 5% of share capital upon completion and receipt of the Qafco proceeds. Yara has now received the USD 1 billion Qafco proceeds and will consequently initiate a share buy-back program to buy back up to 8,551,880 of its shares outstanding in the open market. Including the proportional redemption of shares owned by the Norwegian state, the total buyback and redemption will amount to approximately 5.0% (13,406,611 shares) of shares outstanding.


Yara has issued an external bank mandate subject to “safe harbour" exemptions to execute the share purchases, which will be carried out in the period 1 September 2020 – 23 March 2021.

The buy-back is authorized by the Yara Annual General meeting held 7 May 2020, and the shares acquired pursuant to this authorization shall be subsequently cancelled.

Yara has an agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State's shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State's ownership is unchanged when shares are cancelled.


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 112 B 12 517 M 12 517 M
Net income 2020 5 531 M 616 M 616 M
Net Debt 2020 30 364 M 3 382 M 3 382 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 4,19%
Capitalization 101 B 11 223 M 11 250 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 16 033
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 418,69 NOK
Last Close Price 376,70 NOK
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Trond Berger Chairman
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.15%11 223
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY12.13%9 476
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-32.20%6 923
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-19.18%6 630
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED49.48%3 113
AKRON PAO--.--%2 959
