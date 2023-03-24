Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:29:44 2023-03-23 am EDT
452.50 NOK   -0.48%
03:10aYara International : Integrated Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03:10aYara International : Country-by-Country Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara publishes 2022 Integrated Report

03/24/2023 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 24 March 2023: Yara has today published its 2022 Integrated Report, including complete 2022 Annual Accounts with notes. The report is attached as a pdf file and in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). Yara has also published its 2022 Sustainability Report, EU Taxonomy Report, and Remuneration Report. The reports are available on Yara’s website:
https://www.yara.com/2022

The 2022 Green Bond Allocation Report for Yara’s USD 600 million Green Notes has also been published today and is available on Yara’s website:
https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/share-and-debt-information/debt-financing/

Contact:
Maria Gabrielsen
Investor contact
Mobile: +47 92090093
E-mail: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

Tonje Næss
Media contact
Mobile: +47 40844647
E-mail: tonje.nass@yara.com

About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24.1 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 240 B 23 287 M 23 287 M
Net income 2022 25 048 M 2 432 M 2 432 M
Net Debt 2022 34 623 M 3 361 M 3 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,64x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 115 B 11 188 M 11 188 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 452,50 NOK
Average target price 479,17 NOK
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Thor Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.09%11 188
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD1.15%18 119
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.29%17 362
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-2.03%14 795
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-17.84%13 951
FERTIGLOBE PLC-7.57%8 837
