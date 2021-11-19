Yara's Electric, Autonomous Container Ship Makes Maiden Voyage

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara International ASA said Friday that its electric, autonomous container ship has departed for its maiden voyage in the Oslo fjord.

Yara Birkeland was developed in collaboration with Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and will transport fertilizer from Yara's factory in Porsgrunn, Norway, to the export port in Brevik, Norway, when it goes into commercial operation from 2022.

"We are proud to be able to showcase the world's first fully electric and self-propelled container ship. It will cut 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide and replace 40,000 trips by diesel-powered trucks a year," said Yara Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether.

Yara said the vessel is now beginning a two-year testing period of the technology that will make the ship self-propelled, and finally certified as an autonomous, all-electric container ship.

