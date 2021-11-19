Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara's Electric, Autonomous Container Ship Makes Maiden Voyage

11/19/2021 | 06:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara International ASA said Friday that its electric, autonomous container ship has departed for its maiden voyage in the Oslo fjord.

Yara Birkeland was developed in collaboration with Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and will transport fertilizer from Yara's factory in Porsgrunn, Norway, to the export port in Brevik, Norway, when it goes into commercial operation from 2022.

"We are proud to be able to showcase the world's first fully electric and self-propelled container ship. It will cut 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide and replace 40,000 trips by diesel-powered trucks a year," said Yara Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether.

Yara said the vessel is now beginning a two-year testing period of the technology that will make the ship self-propelled, and finally certified as an autonomous, all-electric container ship.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 0652ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA 0.22% 274.6 Real-time Quote.55.62%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 0.34% 444.9 Real-time Quote.24.58%
All news about YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
06:52aYara's Electric, Autonomous Container Ship Makes Maiden Voyage
DJ
06:15aYara to start operating the world's first fully emission-free container ship
AQ
11/0928 companies pledge to accelerate use of decarbonized hydrogen at COP26
PU
11/08Yara share purchases and mandatory notification of trades
AQ
11/05Yara employee share purchase program and mandatory notification of trades
AQ
11/05Volvo, 26 Others Establish First Mover Coalition to Promote Low-Carbon Technology
MT
11/04Nitrogen fertilizer shortage threatens to cut global crop yields -CF Industries
RE
11/04Yara joins Biden's climate coalition
AQ
11/04Yara wins prestigious award for integrating sustainability in communications and decisi..
PU
11/03Consensus estimates - 2 November 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 136 B 15 345 M 15 345 M
Net income 2021 6 701 M 754 M 754 M
Net Debt 2021 30 283 M 3 407 M 3 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 8,56%
Capitalization 113 B 12 797 M 12 714 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 443,50 NOK
Average target price 460,95 NOK
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA24.58%12 797
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD213.35%23 567
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY119.60%22 462
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.74.55%14 492
THE MOSAIC COMPANY60.02%13 953
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON102.02%6 074