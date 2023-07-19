OSLO (Reuters) - Shares in Norway's Yara International fell on Wednesday after the fertiliser giant missed second-quarter earnings forecasts hurt by falling prices.

Its stock was down 4.4% at 0711 GMT, lagging a flat Oslo benchmark index.

Yara reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and excluding one-off items of $252 million versus $1.48 billion a year earlier and missed the $550 million expected by analysts.

"Major miss to estimates for second quarter in a row," said Norne Securities in a note to clients, reiterating its 'sell' recommendation. "We are yet to see the stabilisation of earnings post super profits last year and uncertainty is very high."

Yara said its results were impacted by falling prices for fertilisers in 2023, lowering margins, but said it saw some signs of an improved outlook.

"Recent price developments indicate stronger demand going forward," CEO Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

