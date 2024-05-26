Certain A Shares of Yarward Electronics Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024.

May 25, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Yarward Electronics (Shandong) Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 376 days starting from 16-MAY-2023 to 26-MAY-2024.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder Shenzhen Zhongya Huaxin Technology Co., Ltd, the company?s actual controller Geng Yuquan, and director management personnel Geng Bin promised Within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



During the term of office in the company, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



The company?s shareholder, director, management personnel Xiang Hui, Zhou Lei, director Sun Chengli, Song Kexin, The company?s sharheolders, supervisors Song Qing, Zhang Lianke, The company?s shareholder, supervisor Gong Jiayu, Shareholder, management perconnel Tang Zeyuan, and Shareholder, management personnel Yu Lei promised For the shares obtained in the company prior to the 12 months before the issuer?s submission of IPO application, within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



For the shares obtained in the company within the 12 months prior to the issuer?s submission of IPO application, within the lockup period, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. The lock-up period will be the longer of the following two 1) 12 months from the date of the issuer?s initial public offering and listing 2) 36 months from the date of the last acquisition of company shares prior to the company?s IPO application.



If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



During the term of office in the company, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Company?s shareholders Chen Lei, Zhao Yongzhang, Zhang Guohua, Dong Tongxin, Li Shijian, Cao Maobin, Xing Hui, Chu Yazhou, Wang Huaixin, Zhang Jun, Cui Ke, Bai Zhengfeng, Zhang Hongbo, Zhai Liming, Guo Ying, Wang Deshan, Li Xinlei, Duan Liying, Cao Yuxin, Liu Tianchang, Liu Tiancheng, Sun Xianfeng, Ren Xianyong, Qu Yunqing, Jiang Wenpeng, Jia Kunkun, Luo Xiaogui, Yu Bin, Ren Yunjie, Xing Hanxu, Tan Qichun, Zhang Peng, Meng Jianjun, Zhou Pu, Gong Lei, Wang Yunjun, Meng Yuanyuan promised For the shares obtained in the company prior to the 12 months before the issuer?s submission of IPO application, within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



For the shares obtained in the company within the 12 months prior to the issuer?s submission of IPO application, within the lockup period, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.The lock-up period will be the longer of the following two 1) 12 months from the date of the issuer?s initial public offering and listing 2) 36 months from the date of the last acquisition of company shares prior to the company?s IPO application.



The company?s shareholders Jiangsu Talent Innovation and Venture Capital Phase IV Fund (Limited Partnership), Shanghai Taifu Enterprise Consulting Management Center (Limited Partnership) Suzhou Junshang Heyu Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) Shandong Huachen Caijin New Kinetic Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised Within the lockup period, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct and indirect shares in the company, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.The lock-up period will be the longer of the following two 1) 12 months from the date of the issuer?s initial public offering and listing 2) 36 months from the date of the last acquisition of company shares prior to the company?s IPO application.



Shareholders Lv Ping, Xiang Liwei, Zhu Hua promised Within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Shareholder Geng Yong promised Within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.