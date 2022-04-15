Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. YaSheng Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HERB   US98508U1043

YASHENG GROUP

(HERB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/13 02:57:44 pm EDT
0.1180 USD   -37.89%
06:41aYASHENG GROUP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28YASHENG : Annual Report
PU
2021YASHENG GROUP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YaSheng : Material Event - Form 8-K

04/15/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) April 1, 2022

YASHENG GROUP

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Colorado 000-31899 33-0788293
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
Address: 2245 Fortune Dr # C,
San Jose, CA95131 95131
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Tel :(510)860-4685

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Section 8 - Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Preferred Dividend

On April 1, 2022 , the Board of Directors of YaSheng Group resolved to pay and will pay a dividend of its preferred shares to its shareholders pro rata so that each shareholder will receive 1 preferred shares for every 10 common shares held on the record date of May 15 2022. Payment will made on May 31, 2022. The declaration date is April 15 2022. The spinoff of Equity Art Corp Ltd has been postponed until further notice.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

YaSheng Group
April 14, 2022 By: /S/ Hui Rong Zhang
Hui Rong Zhang
Vice President

2

Disclaimer

YaSheng Group Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 10:50:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YASHENG GROUP
06:41aYASHENG GROUP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28YASHENG : Annual Report
PU
2021YASHENG GROUP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021YASHENG GROUP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021The board of Rouge Mountain Mining Group Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of YaSheng Gr..
CI
2017Yasheng Group Announces Management Changes, Effective June 28, 2017
CI
2016YaSheng Group Announces Management Changes
CI
2015YASHENG : Announces Hemp Contract Farming Program
MW
2014YASHENG : Angel Star Nutrition Approved by CNCA for Milk Powder Import
MW
2014YASHENG : and Meng Yuan Agriculture Company's Industrial Hemp Crop Successful
MW
More news
Chart YASHENG GROUP
Duration : Period :
YaSheng Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Wei Hao Cui President & Chief Executive Officer
Hai yun Zhuang CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Yong Li Chairman
Da Rong Liu Chief Operating Officer
Ting Wu Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YASHENG GROUP47.50%19
CORTEVA, INC.29.04%44 340
QL RESOURCES BERHAD9.41%2 875
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.17.55%2 124
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD34.33%1 908
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD34.46%1 715