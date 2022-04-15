YaSheng : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) April 1, 2022

YASHENG GROUP

Section 8 - Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Preferred Dividend

On April 1, 2022 , the Board of Directors of YaSheng Group resolved to pay and will pay a dividend of its preferred shares to its shareholders pro rata so that each shareholder will receive 1 preferred shares for every 10 common shares held on the record date of May 15 2022. Payment will made on May 31, 2022. The declaration date is April 15 2022. The spinoff of Equity Art Corp Ltd has been postponed until further notice.

YaSheng Group April 14, 2022

