Yasho Industries Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of specialty and fine chemicals for industrial use. The Company's products include aroma chemicals, food antioxidants, rubber chemicals, pre-dispersed rubber chemicals, lubricant additives and specialty chemicals. Its aroma chemicals product is engaged in the supply of clove oil and its derivatives and includes ingredients for flavor, fragrance, consumer products, essential oils, food, beverage, and allied industries. Its rubber chemicals product comprises of accelerators/antioxidants/co-agents for processing acrylic and others. It manufactures a range of additives for industrial/automotive lube and greases, such as antioxidants (phenolic/aminic); molybdenum-based friction modifiers/antiwear agents; dithiocarbamates; thiadiazoles corrosion inhibitors and extreme pressure additives, and triazole metal deactivators. The Company's manufacturing facilities are located in Vapi, Gujarat.

Sector Specialty Chemicals