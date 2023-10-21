Yasho Industries Limited announced that Ms. Komal Bhagat has tendered her resignation from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Yasho Industries Limited vide letter dated August 03, 2023 effective from the close of business hours on October 21, 2023. Further, the Company has received confirmation from Ms. Komal Bhagat that there are no other material reasons for her resignation other than those which are provided in the resignation.
Yasho Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Komal Bhagat as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
October 21, 2023 at 03:26 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023