YASKAWA Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

Representative: Hiroshi Ogasawara, Representative Director, President
Stock exchange listings: Tokyo (First section), Fukuoka
Stock ticker number: 6506
(Note: This document is a summarized translation of the financial statement submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange for the period stated above. Figures under ¥1 million are rounded down.)
1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen, percentage change from the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Six months ended
239,907
28.4%
26,867
102.1%
27,836
112.3%
21,323
121.0%
August 31, 2021
Six months ended
186,846
-11.8%
13,294
-8.3%
13,109
-7.4%
9,646
-5.2%
August 31, 2020
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive income
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
owners of parent
(basic, Yen)
(diluted, Yen)
Six months ended
21,164
122.5%
27,280
223.0%
80.96
80.93
August 31, 2021
Six months ended
9,510
-5.3%
8,446
-%
36.38
36.37
August 31, 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Millions of yen, except ratio)
Equity attributable
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
to owners of parent
of parent to total assets
As of August 31, 2021
515,288
273,545
270,187
52.4%
As of February 28, 2021
487,428
249,561
246,266
50.5%
2. Dividends
Dividends per share (yen)
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual total
Year ended
-
12.00
-
12.00
24.00
February 28, 2021
Year ending
-
26.00
February 28, 2022
Year ending
-
26.00
52.00
February 28, 2022
(Forecasts)
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: No
1
3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022
(from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(Millions of yen, percentage change from the corresponding period of the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Year ending
485,000
24.5%
58,000
113.4%
59,500
119.0%
42,500
124.5%
February 28, 2022
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced sales and earnings forecast: Yes
The automobile, semiconductor, and electronic components markets have expanded globally, and the demand from investment related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, remains high in China. Although there is uncertainty about the future, such as shortages of parts supply including semiconductors, we have been receiving orders above our expectation in Motion Control and Robotics which are the main businesses.
Hence, we have made an upward revision of our annual forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022, which we announced on July 9, 2021.
Average exchange rate assumptions during the period from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 for EUR and KRW are revised from those at the first quarter to 1EUR = 129.0 JPY and 1KRW = 0.093 JPY. Assumptions for USD and CNY are not revised, 1USD = 109.0 JPY and 1CNY = 16.80 JPY.
Our forecast for annual dividend remains unchanged.
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates:
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of Common Shares Outstanding
The number of shares outstanding including treasury shares
The number of treasury shares
Average during the period
As of
August 31, 2021
As of
August 31, 2021
Six months ended August 31, 2021
266,690,497
5,277,758
261,404,703
As of
February 28, 2021
As of
February 28, 2021
Six months ended August 31, 2020
266,690,497
5,291,858
261,384,613
This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure. *About the appropriate use of business forecasts and other matters
Forward-lookingstatements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable, and are not disclosed for the purpose of making a commitment to their achievement. Actual results may differ from these statements for a number of reasons.
The Company will hold a telephone conference for securities analysts and institutional investors on October 11, 2021.
2
4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance
In the second quarter under review, the business environment in Yaskawa Group has been normalized from COVID-19 crisis, and active capital investments have been made in the manufacturing industry as a whole to upgrade and automate production. The automobile, semiconductor, electronic components markets have expanded globally, and investment related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, continued in China. As a result, demand remained generally high.
In this environment, although the business was affected by shortages of parts supply, sales increased significantly from the same period of the previous fiscal year as a result of an accurate response to strong demand particularly in the Motion Control and Robotics segments. On the profit front, though operating profit was affected by the rise in logistics cost and raw material cost, it increased significantly year on year due to sales improvement and thorough cost control.
Japan:
The demand remained strong with active capital investment in the automobile, semiconductor, and electronic components markets.
U.S.:
Capital investment related to semiconductors and automobiles remained at a high level, and demand in the machine tool market also increased. As a result, our business has been on the expanding trend.
Europe:
The market continued to recover as the economy normalized, and demand grew particularly in automobiles and machine tools.
China:
The demand related to automobiles and new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, remained strong. As a result, capital investment continued to be active for the most part.
Other Asian Countries:
Despite the impact of COVID-19re-expansion in ASEAN countries, capital investment related to semiconductors and LCDs grew in South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries.
The business performance of the first half of fiscal 2021 is as follows.
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2021
Revenue
186,846 million JPY
239,907
million JPY
+28.4%
Operating profit
13,294 million JPY
26,867
million
JPY
+102.1%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9,510 million JPY
21,164
million
JPY
+122.5%
Average exchange rate for USD
107.22
JPY
109.54
JPY
+2.32
JPY
Average exchange rate for EUR
120.41
JPY
130.78
JPY
+10.37 JPY
Average exchange rate for CNY
15.23
JPY
16.92
JPY
+1.69
JPY
Average exchange rate for KRW
0.089
JPY
0.097
JPY
+0.008
JPY
3
Performance by Business Segment
The business of the Yaskawa Group is divided into four segments.
The performance of each business segment for the first half of fiscal 2021 is as follows.
Motion Control
Revenue
116,484 million JPY (+35.7% year-on-year)
Operating profit
19,682 million JPY (+58.3% year-on-year)
Motion Control segment is comprised of AC servo & controller business and drives business.
As a result of active capital investment over the world, sales in the segment as a whole were favorable and revenue increased significantly. On the profit front, though operating profit was affected by the rise in logistics cost and raw material cost, it increased due to revenue improvement.
The demand for semiconductors and electronic components remained high globally, especially in Japan, the United States, and South Korea. In addition, sales were generally strong because in China, demand for 5G, such as smartphones and base stations, increased, and active capital investment was carried out in new energy-related fields such as lithium-ion batteries and solar panels.
In addition to vitalization of capital investment due to global market recovery, demand for infrastructure, such as cranes, and textiles expanded in China, resulting in revenue increase.
Robotics
Revenue
86,401 million JPY (+32.1% year-on-year)
Operating profit
6,957 million JPY (+179.8% year-on-year)
In the automobile market, which is the main market of this segment, there was active investment in the overall market following expansion of the automation of production facilities. Also, demand for EVs (electric vehicles) and batteries increased.
Moreover, investment was also made in the general industrial sector such as logistics, food, and 3C* to upgrade and automate production on a global basis.
In addition to this demand situation, steady sales of semiconductor robots led to significant revenue increase. At the same time, operating profit increased significantly due to revenue increase and improvement of capacity utilization.
*3C: Capital letters of computer, communication, and consumer electronics.
System Engineering
Revenue
27,140 million JPY (+11.1% year-on-year)
Operating profit
1,217 million JPY (+523.5% year-on-year)
The System Engineering segment consists of the Environment and Social Systems Business and the Industrial Automation Drive Business.
Revenue increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year and operating profit also increased because of thorough profit management and cost control.
[Environment and Social Systems Business]
Due to the normalization from COVID-19 crisis, the sales of water supply and sewerage systems in Japan and electrical equipment for large-scale wind turbines in Europe were steady.
[Industrial Automation Drive Business]
Although steel plant-related revenue in Japan was sluggish, the sales of port cranes overseas were steady.
Other
Revenue
9,881 million JPY (-11.5%year-on-year)
Operating loss
21 million JPY (improved by 228 million JPY year-on-year)
Other segment is comprised of logistics and other businesses.
While revenue decreased from the same period of the previous fiscal year particularly in Japan, operating profit increased mainly due to improvement of the product mix.
4
5. Consolidated Financial Statements
1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of August 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
50,953
52,555
Trade receivables
127,577
142,802
Inventories
101,494
109,180
Other financial assets
1,961
2,792
Other current assets
21,437
20,290
Total current assets
303,423
327,622
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
86,475
85,554
Goodwill
6,604
6,631
Intangible assets
17,917
17,676
Right-of-use assets
12,529
11,776
Investments accounted for using equity method
9,009
9,334
Other financial assets
30,949
32,705
Deferred tax assets
14,473
15,973
Other non-current assets
6,045
8,013
Total non-current assets
184,004
187,666
Total assets
487,428
515,288
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:06 UTC.