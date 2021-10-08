Log in
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
YASKAWA Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

10/08/2021 | 03:07am EDT
Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 [IFRS]

October 8, 2021

Listed company name: YASKAWA Electric Corporation https://www.yaskawa-global.com/

Representative: Hiroshi Ogasawara, Representative Director, President

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo (First section), Fukuoka

Stock ticker number: 6506

(Note: This document is a summarized translation of the financial statement submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange for the period stated above. Figures under ¥1 million are rounded down.)

1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Six months ended

239,907

28.4%

26,867

102.1%

27,836

112.3%

21,323

121.0%

August 31, 2021

Six months ended

186,846

-11.8%

13,294

-8.3%

13,109

-7.4%

9,646

-5.2%

August 31, 2020

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive income

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

owners of parent

(basic, Yen)

(diluted, Yen)

Six months ended

21,164

122.5%

27,280

223.0%

80.96

80.93

August 31, 2021

Six months ended

9,510

-5.3%

8,446

-%

36.38

36.37

August 31, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen, except ratio)

Equity attributable

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

to owners of parent

of parent to total assets

As of August 31, 2021

515,288

273,545

270,187

52.4%

As of February 28, 2021

487,428

249,561

246,266

50.5%

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen)

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Annual total

Year ended

-

12.00

-

12.00

24.00

February 28, 2021

Year ending

-

26.00

February 28, 2022

Year ending

-

26.00

52.00

February 28, 2022

(Forecasts)

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

1

3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

(from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the corresponding period of the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Year ending

485,000

24.5%

58,000

113.4%

59,500

119.0%

42,500

124.5%

February 28, 2022

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced sales and earnings forecast: Yes

The automobile, semiconductor, and electronic components markets have expanded globally, and the demand from investment related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, remains high in China. Although there is uncertainty about the future, such as shortages of parts supply including semiconductors, we have been receiving orders above our expectation in Motion Control and Robotics which are the main businesses.

Hence, we have made an upward revision of our annual forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022, which we announced on July 9, 2021.

Average exchange rate assumptions during the period from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 for EUR and KRW are revised from those at the first quarter to 1EUR = 129.0 JPY and 1KRW = 0.093 JPY. Assumptions for USD and CNY are not revised, 1USD = 109.0 JPY and 1CNY = 16.80 JPY.

Our forecast for annual dividend remains unchanged.

*Please see supplements to financial results on our website for detailed information. (https://www.yaskawa-global.com)

*Notes:

  1. Major Change in Scope of Consolidation: No
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Number of Common Shares Outstanding

The number of shares outstanding including treasury shares

The number of treasury shares

Average during the period

As of

August 31, 2021

As of

August 31, 2021

Six months ended August 31, 2021

266,690,497

5,277,758

261,404,703

As of

February 28, 2021

As of

February 28, 2021

Six months ended August 31, 2020

266,690,497

5,291,858

261,384,613

  • This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure. *About the appropriate use of business forecasts and other matters
  • Forward-lookingstatements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable, and are not disclosed for the purpose of making a commitment to their achievement. Actual results may differ from these statements for a number of reasons.
  • The Company will hold a telephone conference for securities analysts and institutional investors on October 11, 2021.

2

4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance

In the second quarter under review, the business environment in Yaskawa Group has been normalized from COVID-19 crisis, and active capital investments have been made in the manufacturing industry as a whole to upgrade and automate production. The automobile, semiconductor, electronic components markets have expanded globally, and investment related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, continued in China. As a result, demand remained generally high.

In this environment, although the business was affected by shortages of parts supply, sales increased significantly from the same period of the previous fiscal year as a result of an accurate response to strong demand particularly in the Motion Control and Robotics segments. On the profit front, though operating profit was affected by the rise in logistics cost and raw material cost, it increased significantly year on year due to sales improvement and thorough cost control.

Japan:

The demand remained strong with active capital investment in the automobile, semiconductor, and electronic components markets.

U.S.:

Capital investment related to semiconductors and automobiles remained at a high level, and demand in the machine tool market also increased. As a result, our business has been on the expanding trend.

Europe:

The market continued to recover as the economy normalized, and demand grew particularly in automobiles and machine tools.

China:

The demand related to automobiles and new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, remained strong. As a result, capital investment continued to be active for the most part.

Other Asian Countries:

Despite the impact of COVID-19re-expansion in ASEAN countries, capital investment related to semiconductors and LCDs grew in South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries.

The business performance of the first half of fiscal 2021 is as follows.

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2021

Revenue

186,846 million JPY

239,907

million JPY

+28.4%

Operating profit

13,294 million JPY

26,867

million

JPY

+102.1%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,510 million JPY

21,164

million

JPY

+122.5%

Average exchange rate for USD

107.22

JPY

109.54

JPY

+2.32

JPY

Average exchange rate for EUR

120.41

JPY

130.78

JPY

+10.37 JPY

Average exchange rate for CNY

15.23

JPY

16.92

JPY

+1.69

JPY

Average exchange rate for KRW

0.089

JPY

0.097

JPY

+0.008

JPY

3

Performance by Business Segment

The business of the Yaskawa Group is divided into four segments.

The performance of each business segment for the first half of fiscal 2021 is as follows.

Motion Control

Revenue

116,484 million JPY (+35.7% year-on-year)

Operating profit

19,682 million JPY (+58.3% year-on-year)

Motion Control segment is comprised of AC servo & controller business and drives business.

As a result of active capital investment over the world, sales in the segment as a whole were favorable and revenue increased significantly. On the profit front, though operating profit was affected by the rise in logistics cost and raw material cost, it increased due to revenue improvement.

The demand for semiconductors and electronic components remained high globally, especially in Japan, the United States, and South Korea. In addition, sales were generally strong because in China, demand for 5G, such as smartphones and base stations, increased, and active capital investment was carried out in new energy-related fields such as lithium-ion batteries and solar panels.

In addition to vitalization of capital investment due to global market recovery, demand for infrastructure, such as cranes, and textiles expanded in China, resulting in revenue increase.

Robotics

Revenue

86,401 million JPY (+32.1% year-on-year)

Operating profit

6,957 million JPY (+179.8% year-on-year)

In the automobile market, which is the main market of this segment, there was active investment in the overall market following expansion of the automation of production facilities. Also, demand for EVs (electric vehicles) and batteries increased.

Moreover, investment was also made in the general industrial sector such as logistics, food, and 3C* to upgrade and automate production on a global basis.

In addition to this demand situation, steady sales of semiconductor robots led to significant revenue increase. At the same time, operating profit increased significantly due to revenue increase and improvement of capacity utilization.

*3C: Capital letters of computer, communication, and consumer electronics.

System Engineering

Revenue

27,140 million JPY (+11.1% year-on-year)

Operating profit

1,217 million JPY (+523.5% year-on-year)

The System Engineering segment consists of the Environment and Social Systems Business and the Industrial Automation Drive Business.

Revenue increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year and operating profit also increased because of thorough profit management and cost control.

[Environment and Social Systems Business]

Due to the normalization from COVID-19 crisis, the sales of water supply and sewerage systems in Japan and electrical equipment for large-scale wind turbines in Europe were steady.

[Industrial Automation Drive Business]

Although steel plant-related revenue in Japan was sluggish, the sales of port cranes overseas were steady.

Other

Revenue

9,881 million JPY (-11.5%year-on-year)

Operating loss

21 million JPY (improved by 228 million JPY year-on-year)

Other segment is comprised of logistics and other businesses.

While revenue decreased from the same period of the previous fiscal year particularly in Japan, operating profit increased mainly due to improvement of the product mix.

4

5. Consolidated Financial Statements

1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of August 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

50,953

52,555

Trade receivables

127,577

142,802

Inventories

101,494

109,180

Other financial assets

1,961

2,792

Other current assets

21,437

20,290

Total current assets

303,423

327,622

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

86,475

85,554

Goodwill

6,604

6,631

Intangible assets

17,917

17,676

Right-of-use assets

12,529

11,776

Investments accounted for using equity method

9,009

9,334

Other financial assets

30,949

32,705

Deferred tax assets

14,473

15,973

Other non-current assets

6,045

8,013

Total non-current assets

184,004

187,666

Total assets

487,428

515,288

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
