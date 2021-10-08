YASKAWA Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance

In the second quarter under review, the business environment in Yaskawa Group has been normalized from COVID-19 crisis, and active capital investments have been made in the manufacturing industry as a whole to upgrade and automate production. The automobile, semiconductor, electronic components markets have expanded globally, and investment related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, continued in China. As a result, demand remained generally high.

In this environment, although the business was affected by shortages of parts supply, sales increased significantly from the same period of the previous fiscal year as a result of an accurate response to strong demand particularly in the Motion Control and Robotics segments. On the profit front, though operating profit was affected by the rise in logistics cost and raw material cost, it increased significantly year on year due to sales improvement and thorough cost control.

Japan:

The demand remained strong with active capital investment in the automobile, semiconductor, and electronic components markets.

U.S.:

Capital investment related to semiconductors and automobiles remained at a high level, and demand in the machine tool market also increased. As a result, our business has been on the expanding trend.

Europe:

The market continued to recover as the economy normalized, and demand grew particularly in automobiles and machine tools.

China:

The demand related to automobiles and new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, remained strong. As a result, capital investment continued to be active for the most part.

Other Asian Countries:

Despite the impact of COVID-19re-expansion in ASEAN countries, capital investment related to semiconductors and LCDs grew in South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries.

The business performance of the first half of fiscal 2021 is as follows.