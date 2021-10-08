Log in
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
YASKAWA Electric : FY2021 1st Half Financial Results

10/08/2021 | 03:07am EDT
FY2021 1st Half Financial Results

Six Months Ended August 31, 2021)

Notes:

  • Yaskawa Group has voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since its Annual Securities Report submitted on May 28, 2020, in order to enhance business management through the unification of accounting standards and to improve the international comparability of financial information in capital markets.
  • The information within this document is made as of the date of writing. Any forward-looking statement is made according to the assumptions of management and are subject to change as a result of risks and uncertainties. YASKAWA Electric Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
  • Figures in this document are rounded off, and may differ from those in other documents such as financial results.
  • The copyright to all materials in this document is held by YASKAWA Electric Corporation.
    No part of this document may be reproduced or distributed without the prior permission of the copyright holder.

© 2021 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Contents

1. FY2021 1H Financial Results

3. Reference

FY2021 1H Financial Results

Capital Expenditure, R&D Investment,

Business Segment Overview

Forex Rates and Sensitivity

Revenue Breakdown by Business

Financial Indices

Segment

Revenue / Operating profit

Revenue Breakdown by Destination

Quarterly Revenue Trends

Breakdown of Changes in

Quarterly Order Trends

Operating Profit

Major Production Bases

Initiatives in FY2021 1H

2. FY2021 Full-Year Forecasts

FY2021 Full-Year Financial Forecasts

Breakdown of Changes in

Operating Profit

Initiatives in FY2021 2H

© 2021 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

1

Business Overview

Motion Control

Robotics

System Engineering

Core products

AC servo motors and controllers Linear servo motors

AC drives PM motor

AC servo motor

Σ-X series

YRM-X controller

Yaskawa AC drive new series

Core products

Industrial robots

- Arc and spot welding robots, painting robots

- FPD glass sheet transfer robots, handling robots

Semiconductor wafer transfer robots

Biomedical robots Collaborative robots

Small and versatile industrial robot

MOTOMAN-GP4

Core products

Large-scale wind power generator and converter

PV inverters

Electrical instrumentation systems for water supply plants and sewage treatment facilities

Electrical systems for steel plants

Generator and converter for

Electrical instrumentation

systems for water and

large-scale wind turbines

sewerage

GA500 Matrix

converter

GA700U1000

Collaborative robot

PV inverter

Electrical systems for

7-axis

MOTOMAN-HC20SDTP

XGI1500 150kW

steel plants

arc-welding robot

Other

MOTOMAN-AR1440E

Logistics

© 2021 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

2

. FY2021 1H Financial Results

(Six Months Ended August 31, 2021)

© 2021 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

FY2021 1H Financial Results (Highlights)

  • Normalization from COVID-19 crisis progressed, and aggressive capital investment continued in the manufacturing industry as a whole.
  • Significant increase in revenue and profit in response to strong demand on a global basis

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to owners of parent

FY2021

FY2020

Changes

1H Results

1H Results

Amounts

%

  • 239.9bn. 186.8bn. + 53.1bn. +28.4%
  • 26.9bn. 13.3bn. + 13.6bn. +102.1%
  • 27.8bn. 13.1bn. + 14.7bn. +112.3%
  • 21.2bn. 9.5bn. + 11.7bn. +122.5%

© 2021 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 476 B 4 251 M 4 251 M
Net income 2022 42 700 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2022 39 105 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 1 341 B 12 030 M 11 983 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 12 925
Free-Float 95,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 130,00 JPY
Average target price 5 876,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Ogasawara President & Representative Director
Yasuhiko Morikawa Director, Manager-Finance & Head-Compliance
Junji Tsuda Chairman
Akira Kumagae GM-Technology Development
Yoshikatsu Minami Director & General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION0.00%12 030
KEYENCE CORPORATION7.29%135 392
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.07%91 935
EATON CORPORATION PLC26.27%61 381
NIDEC CORPORATION-11.17%60 544
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.00%58 190