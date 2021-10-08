YASKAWA Electric : FY2021 1st Half Financial Results

FY2021 1st Half Financial Results
（Six Months Ended August 31, 2021)
Notes:
-
Yaskawa Group has voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since its Annual Securities Report submitted on May 28, 2020, in order to enhance business management through the unification of accounting standards and to improve the international comparability of financial information in capital markets.
-
The information within this document is made as of the date of writing. Any forward-looking statement is made according to the assumptions of management and are subject to change as a result of risks and uncertainties. YASKAWA Electric Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
-
Figures in this document are rounded off, and may differ from those in other documents such as financial results.
-
The copyright to all materials in this document is held by YASKAWA Electric Corporation.
No part of this document may be reproduced or distributed without the prior permission of the copyright holder.
© 2021 YASKAWA Electric Corporation
Contents
|
1. FY2021 1H Financial Results
|
3. Reference
|
• FY2021 1H Financial Results
|
• Capital Expenditure, R&D Investment,
|
• Business Segment Overview
|
Forex Rates and Sensitivity
|
• Revenue Breakdown by Business
|
• Financial Indices
|
Segment
|
• Revenue / Operating profit
|
• Revenue Breakdown by Destination
|
• Quarterly Revenue Trends
|
• Breakdown of Changes in
|
• Quarterly Order Trends
|
Operating Profit
|
• Major Production Bases
|
• Initiatives in FY2021 1H
|
|
2. FY2021 Full-Year Forecasts
|
|
• FY2021 Full-Year Financial Forecasts
|
|
• Breakdown of Changes in
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
• Initiatives in FY2021 2H
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Robotics
|
System Engineering
【Core products】
・AC servo motors and controllers ・Linear servo motors
・AC drives ・PM motor
AC servo motor
Σ-X series
YRM-X controller
Yaskawa AC drive new series
【Core products】
・Industrial robots
- Arc and spot welding robots, painting robots
- FPD glass sheet transfer robots, handling robots
・Semiconductor wafer transfer robots
・Biomedical robots ・Collaborative robots
Small and versatile industrial robot
MOTOMAN-GP4
【Core products】
・Large-scale wind power generator and converter
・PV inverters
・Electrical instrumentation systems for water supply plants and sewage treatment facilities
・Electrical systems for steel plants
|
|
|
|
|
Generator and converter for
|
Electrical instrumentation
|
|
systems for water and
|
large-scale wind turbines
|
|
sewerage
|
|
|
GA500 Matrix
converter
GA700U1000
|
|
Collaborative robot
|
PV inverter
|
Electrical systems for
|
7-axis
|
MOTOMAN-HC20SDTP
|
XGI1500 150kW
|
steel plants
|
|
|
|
|
|
arc-welding robot
|
|
Other
|
MOTOMAN-AR1440E
|
・Logistics
|
|
2
|
|
１. FY2021 1H Financial Results
(Six Months Ended August 31, 2021)
FY2021 1H Financial Results (Highlights)
-
Normalization from COVID-19 crisis progressed, and aggressive capital investment continued in the manufacturing industry as a whole.
-
Significant increase in revenue and profit in response to strong demand on a global basis
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
FY2021
|
FY2020
|
Changes
|
|
1H Results
|
1H Results
|
Amounts
|
%
-
239.9bn. 186.8bn. + 53.1bn. +28.4%
-
26.9bn. 13.3bn. + 13.6bn. +102.1%
-
27.8bn. 13.1bn. + 14.7bn. +112.3%
-
21.2bn. 9.5bn. + 11.7bn. +122.5%
|
|
4
|
|
