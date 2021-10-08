YASKAWA Electric : FY2021 1st Half Financial Results

FY2021 1st Half Financial Results

（Six Months Ended August 31, 2021)

Notes:

Yaskawa Group has voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since its Annual Securities Report submitted on May 28, 2020, in order to enhance business management through the unification of accounting standards and to improve the international comparability of financial information in capital markets.

The information within this document is made as of the date of writing. Any forward-looking statement is made according to the assumptions of management and are subject to change as a result of risks and uncertainties. YASKAWA Electric Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Figures in this document are rounded off, and may differ from those in other documents such as financial results.