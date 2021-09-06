Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. YASKAWA Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YASKAWA Electric : Scheduled Date for FY21 2Q Results Announcement

09/06/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IR News Scheduled Date for FY21 2Q Results Announcement

IRSep 06, 2021

Consolidated results for the Second Quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 [IFRS] will be announced on Friday, October 10, 2021.

From September 10 until the day on which Consolidated Results are announced, we will refrain from responding to comments and questions concerning the Consolidated Results.

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 05:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
01:32aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : Scheduled Date for FY21 2Q Results Announcement
PU
09/01YASKAWA ELECTRIC : to Start Full Fledged Operation for Technology Center that Be..
PU
08/30YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/18YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Signing the United Nations Global Compact
PU
07/21Japanese shares snap 5-day losing streak as investors eye earnings, Olympics
RE
07/14Japanese shares end lower on caution ahead of Fed chair's testimony
RE
07/13Japanese shares slide after sharp gains, Powell's testimony in focus
RE
07/13YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Financial Reporting Document
PU
07/12Asian Stock Markets Gain After China Central Bank Eases
MT
07/12Nikkei 225 Rises 2.3% on Economic Growth Outlook, Profit Projection
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 472 B 4 302 M 4 302 M
Net income 2022 41 490 M 378 M 378 M
Net Debt 2022 37 475 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 1 506 B 13 730 M 13 711 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 12 925
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
YASKAWA Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 760,00 JPY
Average target price 5 817,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Ogasawara President & Representative Director
Yasuhiko Morikawa Director, Manager-Finance & Head-Compliance
Junji Tsuda Chairman
Akira Kumagae GM-Technology Development
Yoshikatsu Minami Director & General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION12.28%13 730
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.98%151 334
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE30.08%101 726
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.04%68 560
EATON CORPORATION PLC38.49%66 319
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.31.12%62 996