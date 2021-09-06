YASKAWA Electric : Scheduled Date for FY21 2Q Results Announcement

IR News
Scheduled Date for FY21 2Q Results Announcement
IRSep 06, 2021
Consolidated results for the Second Quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 [IFRS] will be announced on Friday, October 10, 2021.
From September 10 until the day on which Consolidated Results are announced, we will refrain from responding to comments and questions concerning the Consolidated Results.
Disclaimer
