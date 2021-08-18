Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. YASKAWA Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
YASKAWA Electric : Signing the United Nations Global Compact

08/18/2021 | 12:14am EDT
News Release Signing the United Nations Global Compact

NewsAug 18, 2021

Yaskawa Electric Co., Ltd. ((Head Office: Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture; Representative Director and President: Hiroshi Ogasawara) is pleased to announced that we have signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which is advocated by the United Nations, and has been registered as a participating company on August 4, 2021. At the same time, we joined the Global Compact Network Japan, which is composed of Japanese member companies and organizations of the UNGC.

The UNGC is a global framework in which participating companies and organizations strive to realize sustainable social development by demonstrating responsible and creative leadership and acting as good members of society. Participating companies and organizations are expected to support and continue to work towards of The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, which are relevant to protecting human rights, eliminating unreasonable labour, addressing environmental concerns and preventing corruption.

Yaskawa Group has conducted corporate activities based on the Group Principle of Management of 'leverage the pursuit of our business to contribute to the advancement of society and the well-being of humankind.' Based on this principle, we have formulated a sustainability policy and are accelerating our efforts to realize a sustainable society by identifying our sustainability challenges and targets (materiality) for realizing this policy. By signing the UNGC this time, we will comply with and implement The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, further promote responsible management as a global company, and contribute to social sustainability.

The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact

Human

Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and
Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.
Labour Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;
Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;
Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and
Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.
Environment Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;
Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
