Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  YASKAWA Electric Corporation    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YASKAWA Electric : Cumulative shipments of MOTOMAN Yaskawa's industrial robots reach 500,000 units

03/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Release Cumulative shipments of MOTOMAN Yaskawa's industrial robots reach 500,000 units

NewsMar 30, 2021

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Head Office: Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture; Representative Director and President: Hiroshi Ogasawara) has attracted a wide range of customers worldwide since its first all-electric industrial robot in Japan MOTOMAN-L10 was shipped in 1977. We are pleased to announce that the cumulative shipments of MOTOMAN reached 500,000 units in February 2021.

MOTOMAN-L10 (left) as the first unit shipped and the latest MOTOMAN series

１．History of the industrial robots

Since its foundation in 1915, Yaskawa has been turning motors for 100 years and improving technology based on motors and their applications. In 1977, when MOTOMAN, an industrial robot, was first introduced to the market, it developed and commercialized MOTOMAN by taking advantage of its strength in the manufacture of components that require high quality, such as underbody parts and mufflers, in order to respond to the automation and labor-saving of the welding process in automobile factories.

The company has commercialized a number of innovative products equipped with the world's first technology by taking advantage of not only the design technology of manipulators which are the basis of robots, but also Yaskawa's own industry-leading servo motors, high-speed and high-precision motion control technology, and application technology for various types of applications.

In 1994, the YASNAC MRC robot controller achieved fully independent cooperation between multiple robots for the first time in the industry. And in 2003, the company shifted from general-purpose robots that can be used for a variety of applications, such as welding or handling, to 'application-optimized robots' which are the first in the robot industry to optimize the use and function of each application, as it thoroughly pursues customer needs. In addition, it has opened up a new robot market with advanced technologies of the times, such as a 7-axis robot that achieves the same degree of freedom as a human arm by adding one more degree of freedom to a robot with six degrees of freedom that is sufficient for general movements, and a dual-arm robot that can be used to simulate the work performed by a human with both arms.

In recent years, against the backdrop of a declining working-age population and a worsening labor shortage, and the prevention of the spread of infectious diseases, in addition to the automobile industry, demand has been increasing in the general industrial sector for the three products markets (Food, pharmaceuticals or cosmetics) and the 3C market (Computers, home appliances and telecommunications equipment). In order to respond to diversifying manufacturing needs, it launched 'MOTOMAN-HC 10 DT,' a human-cooperative robot in 2018 that can work next to factory workers, and have expanded the range of applications of industrial robots.

Transition in Cumulative Shipments

２．The company's vision for industrial robots

It is expected that customers' manufacturing sites will continue to diversify, and in addition, there will be growing needs for smarter manufacturing, such as improving production efficiency and quality and ensuring traceability. Under these circumstances, the company has been proposing a solution concept called 'i³-Mechatronics,' which adds 'digital data management' that uses data-driven technology to its automation solutions, and is working to solve the above-mentioned business challenges in customer's manufacturing.

MOTOMAN, an industrial robot, is the core equipment for further evolution of the solution, and the company will further enhance the ability of the robot to make judgment and work by applying technology that uses process data from mounted servomotors and/or external sensors. YASKAWA will continue to contribute to the further automation and optimization of manufacturing processes and will strive to realize the revolution of industrial automation by providing new automation solutions in areas that were formerly difficult to apply with robots.

For inquires, contact:

Corporate Communications Div.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

E-mail: pr@yaskawa.co.jp

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
04:23aYASKAWA ELECTRIC  : Cumulative shipments of MOTOMAN Yaskawa's industrial robots ..
PU
03/17YASKAWA ELECTRIC  : launches AC Servo Drive Σ-X Series to Enhance Customer..
PU
03/14YASKAWA ELECTRIC  : Formulation of Yaskawa Group Sustainability Policy
PU
02/28YASKAWA ELECTRIC  : Establishment of the 2050 Carbon Neutral Target and Promotio..
PU
02/25YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/17Japan shares slip from 30-year high on profit booking, pandemic-hit stocks ri..
RE
02/16Japanese shares slip from 30-yr high as investors book profits
RE
01/14Nikkei 225 Extends Upside, Gains 0.85% After Strong Machinery Orders Report
MT
01/13Nikkei extends rally into fifth session, tech shares lead gains
RE
01/13Nikkei gains on fifth day as chip-related shares shine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 385 B 3 496 M 3 496 M
Net income 2021 20 169 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2021 43 005 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,2x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 1 435 B 13 077 M 13 019 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 889
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
YASKAWA Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5 244,71 JPY
Last Close Price 5 490,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroshi Ogasawara President & Representative Director
Yasuhiko Morikawa Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Junji Tsuda Chairman
Akira Kumagae GM-Technology Development
Yoshikatsu Minami Director & General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION6.24%12 945
KEYENCE CORPORATION-11.86%110 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.76%83 050
NIDEC CORPORATION3.00%69 024
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.32%55 555
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.51%54 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ