Yaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

Representative: Hiroshi Ogasawara, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board, President
Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Fukuoka
Stock ticker number: 6506
1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen, percentage change from the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Six months ended
263,528
9.8%
31,260
16.4%
33,467
20.2%
23,889
12. 0%
August 31, 2022
Six months ended
239,907
28.4%
26,867
102.1%
27,836
112. 3%
21,323
121.0%
August 31, 2021
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive income
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
owners of parent
(basic, Yen)
(diluted, Yen)
Six months ended
23,707
12.0%
43,209
58.4%
90.69
90.61
August 31, 2022
Six
months ended
21,164
122.5%
27,280
223.0%
80.96
80.93
August 31, 2021
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position
(Millions of yen, except ratio)
Equity attributable
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
to owners of parent
of parent to total assets
As of August 31, 2022
639,186
334,333
327,032
51.2%
As of February 28, 2022
559,038
298,100
291,234
52.1%
2. Dividends
Dividends per share (yen)
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual total
Year ended
-
26.00
-
26.00
52.00
February 28, 2022
Year ending
-
32.00
February 28, 2023
Year ending
-
32.00
64.00
February 28, 2023
(Forecasts)
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: No
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
(From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Millions of yen, percentage change from the corresponding period of the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Year ending
550,000
14.8%
70,000
32.4%
72,000
30.0%
51,500
34.3%
February 28, 2023
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced financial forecasts: Yes
The forecast for the fiscal year ending February 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023) is shown above. The automotive, semiconductor, and electronic components markets expanded globally and demand for new infrastructure remained high in China. As we continue to receive strong orders, especially in the Robotics segment, we will strive to expand revenue by strengthening production and procurement.
On the other hand, although there is an improvement on the profit side due to the increase in revenue, the impact of the rise in raw material and logistics costs have been greater than expected, so we have made a revision to our annual forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, which we announced on April 8, 2022.
Average exchange rate assumptions during the period from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 are revised from 1USD = 120.0 JPY, 1EUR = 133.0 JPY, 1CNY = 19.00 JPY at the first quarter results announcement to 1USD = 140.0 JPY, 1EUR = 140.0 JPY, 1CNY = 20.00 JPY. (Assumption for KRW remains at 1KRW = 0.100 JPY)
Our forecast for annual dividend remains unchanged.
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates:
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of Common Shares Outstanding
The number of shares outstanding
As of
266,690,497
As of
266,690,497
including treasury shares
August 31, 2022
February 28, 2022
The number of treasury shares
As of
5,245,232
As of
5,277,597
August 31, 2022
February 28, 2022
Average during the period
Six months ended
261,426,652
Six months ended
261,404,703
August 31, 2022
August 31, 2021
This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure. *About the appropriate use of business forecasts and other matters
Forward-lookingstatements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable and are not disclosed for the purpose of making a commitment to their achievement. Actual results may differ from these statements for a number of reasons.
The Company will hold an online briefing in Japanese for securities analysts and institutional investors on October 11, 2022 (JST).
4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance
In the second quarter under review, capital investment to upgrade and automate production in the manufacturing industry as a whole continued. In addition to globally growing demand related to the adoption of EVs andlithium-ionbatteries, capital investments were made aggressively in the semiconductor and electronic components markets, especially in the United States. In China, although there were movements toward normalization from the lockdown resulting from theCOVID-19outbreak, capital investment did not recover fully.
In this environment, although the business was affected by production constraints due to a prolonged shortage of semiconductors and other components, the revenue increased year on year as production recovered from the second quarter through the use of alternative components, design changes, and purchases of parts in the commercial market. On the profit front, operating profits were affected by a significant rise in raw material and logistics costs, but due to the depreciation of the yen and other income generated by changes in the retirement pension system as well as proceeding with passing the costs on customers, operating profits increased. As a result, the revenue and the operating profit set a new record for the figure of the first half of the year.
Japan:
Demand remained high in the semiconductor and electronic component markets as well as the automobile market.
U.S.:
Demand related to automobiles and semiconductors grew strongly, and investment in automation continued against the backdrop of labor shortages and rising labor costs. In addition, oil and gas-related demand remained high, indicating an overall expansion trend.
Europe:
Demand remained steady, particularly for automobiles and woodworking machinery due to continued investments in automation.
China:
Demand for automobiles and new infrastructure-related products remained strong against the backdrop of the acceleration of the adoption of EVs. However, demand remained sluggish overall as capital investment declined in the general industries due to a large impact of the lockdown because of COVID-19.
Other Asian Countries:
Demand for automobiles and semiconductor-related products remained high, especially in South Korea, and capital investment related to lithium-ion batteries grew.
The business performance of the first half of fiscal 2022 is as follows.
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2022
Revenue
239,907 million JPY
263,528 million JPY
+9.8%
Operating profit
26,867 million JPY
31,260 million JPY
+16.4%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
21,164 million JPY
23,707 million JPY
+12.0%
Average exchange rate for USD
109.54 JPY
129.86 JPY
+20.32
JPY
Average exchange rate for EUR
130.78 JPY
136.84 JPY
+6.06
JPY
Average exchange rate for CNY
16.92 JPY
19.59 JPY
+2.67
JPY
Average exchange rate for KRW
0.097 JPY
0.102 JPY
+0.005
JPY
Performance by Business Segment
The business of the Yaskawa Group is divided into four segments.
The performance of each business segment for the first half of fiscal 2022 is as follows.
Motion Control
Revenue
121,312 million JPY (+4.1 % year-on-year)
Operating profit
15,799 million JPY (-19.7%year-on-year)
The Motion Control segment consists of the AC servo & controller business and the drives business.
Despite the impact of the lockdown in China, there was a year-on-year increase in revenue due to continued aggressive capital investment in semiconductor and oil and gas related businesses, particularly in the United States. In terms of profits, operating profits decreased due to a decline in revenue in China and the global impact of rising raw material and logistics costs.
[AC servo & controller business]
Demand for semiconductors and electronic components continued to be high mainly in Japan, and the United States. Although demand remained steady in the growing markets such as EVs and lithium-ion batteries and solar panels in China, capital investment declined in the general industries. As a result, revenue increased as a whole.
[Drives business]
In the United States, demand following an increase in capital investment related to oil and gas led to strong sales. In China, revenue decreased because of the impact of the lockdown while demand increased for lithium-ionbattery-related products as well as the automation and energy-saving of production facilities. As a result, the overall revenue increased.
Robotics
Revenue
103,571 million JPY (+19.9% year-on-year)
Operating profit
10,892 million JPY (+56.6% year-on-year)
In the automobile market which is the principal market in the robotics segment, the adoption of EVs accelerated globally and related capital investment such as for lithium-ion batteries continued to expand. Also, the growing demand in the semiconductor and electronic components markets led to strong sales performance of semiconductor robots. Moreover, in the general industrial sector including the food market, investments were also made for the purpose of upgrading and automating production through the use of collaborative robots and other
facilities. As a result, revenue and operating profit increased significantly year
on year.
System Engineering
Revenue
24,607 million JPY (-9.3%year-on-year)
Operating profit
960 million JPY (-21.1%year-on-year)
Revenue was sluggish in electric systems for water supply and sewerage in Japan and port cranes in Asia, which led to a decrease in revenue year on year. On the profit front, despite of thorough cost reduction, profit decreased due to a revenue decline.
Revenue
14,037 million JPY (+42.1% year-on-year)
Other
Operating profit
357 million JPY (improved by 336 million JPY year-on-year)
Other segment consists of logistics and other businesses.
Revenue increased year on year mainly in logistics business in Japan, while operating profit increased due to improvement of profitability following its revenue expansion.
