Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
4385.00 JPY   -1.79%
03:22aYaskawa Electric : FY2022 1st Half Financial Results
PU
03:12aYaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
PU
09/27Xinya Electronic to Buy Industrial Cable Assets from Jiangsu Zhongli for $77 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

10/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 [IFRS]

October 7, 2022

Listed company name: YASKAWA Electric Corporation https://www.yaskawa.co.jp/en/

Representative: Hiroshi Ogasawara, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board, President

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Fukuoka

Stock ticker number: 6506

(Note: This document is a summarized translation of the financial statement submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange for the period stated above. Figures under ¥1 million are rounded down.)

1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Six months ended

263,528

9.8%

31,260

16.4%

33,467

20.2%

23,889

12. 0%

August 31, 2022

Six months ended

239,907

28.4%

26,867

102.1%

27,836

112. 3%

21,323

121.0%

August 31, 2021

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive income

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

owners of parent

(basic, Yen)

(diluted, Yen)

Six months ended

23,707

12.0%

43,209

58.4%

90.69

90.61

August 31, 2022

Six

months ended

21,164

122.5%

27,280

223.0%

80.96

80.93

August 31, 2021

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen, except ratio)

Equity attributable

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

to owners of parent

of parent to total assets

As of August 31, 2022

639,186

334,333

327,032

51.2%

As of February 28, 2022

559,038

298,100

291,234

52.1%

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen)

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Annual total

Year ended

-

26.00

-

26.00

52.00

February 28, 2022

Year ending

-

32.00

February 28, 2023

Year ending

-

32.00

64.00

February 28, 2023

(Forecasts)

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

1

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

(From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the corresponding period of the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Year ending

550,000

14.8%

70,000

32.4%

72,000

30.0%

51,500

34.3%

February 28, 2023

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced financial forecasts: Yes

The forecast for the fiscal year ending February 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023) is shown above. The automotive, semiconductor, and electronic components markets expanded globally and demand for new infrastructure remained high in China. As we continue to receive strong orders, especially in the Robotics segment, we will strive to expand revenue by strengthening production and procurement.

On the other hand, although there is an improvement on the profit side due to the increase in revenue, the impact of the rise in raw material and logistics costs have been greater than expected, so we have made a revision to our annual forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, which we announced on April 8, 2022.

Average exchange rate assumptions during the period from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 are revised from 1USD = 120.0 JPY, 1EUR = 133.0 JPY, 1CNY = 19.00 JPY at the first quarter results announcement to 1USD = 140.0 JPY, 1EUR = 140.0 JPY, 1CNY = 20.00 JPY. (Assumption for KRW remains at 1KRW = 0.100 JPY)

Our forecast for annual dividend remains unchanged.

*Please see supplements to financial results on our website for detailed information. https://www.yaskawa-global.com/ir/materials/br

*Notes:

  1. Major Change in Scope of Consolidation: No
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Number of Common Shares Outstanding

The number of shares outstanding

As of

266,690,497

As of

266,690,497

including treasury shares

August 31, 2022

February 28, 2022

The number of treasury shares

As of

5,245,232

As of

5,277,597

August 31, 2022

February 28, 2022

Average during the period

Six months ended

261,426,652

Six months ended

261,404,703

August 31, 2022

August 31, 2021

  • This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure. *About the appropriate use of business forecasts and other matters
    • Forward-lookingstatements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable and are not disclosed for the purpose of making a commitment to their achievement. Actual results may differ from these statements for a number of reasons.
    • The Company will hold an online briefing in Japanese for securities analysts and institutional investors on October 11, 2022 (JST).

2

4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance

In the second quarter under review, capital investment to upgrade and automate production in the manufacturing industry as a whole continued. In addition to globally growing demand related to the adoption of EVs and lithium-ionbatteries, capital investments were made aggressively in the semiconductor and electronic components markets, especially in the United States. In China, although there were movements toward normalization from the lockdown resulting from the COVID-19outbreak, capital investment did not recover fully.

In this environment, although the business was affected by production constraints due to a prolonged shortage of semiconductors and other components, the revenue increased year on year as production recovered from the second quarter through the use of alternative components, design changes, and purchases of parts in the commercial market. On the profit front, operating profits were affected by a significant rise in raw material and logistics costs, but due to the depreciation of the yen and other income generated by changes in the retirement pension system as well as proceeding with passing the costs on customers, operating profits increased. As a result, the revenue and the operating profit set a new record for the figure of the first half of the year.

Japan:

Demand remained high in the semiconductor and electronic component markets as well as the automobile market.

U.S.:

Demand related to automobiles and semiconductors grew strongly, and investment in automation continued against the backdrop of labor shortages and rising labor costs. In addition, oil and gas-related demand remained high, indicating an overall expansion trend.

Europe:

Demand remained steady, particularly for automobiles and woodworking machinery due to continued investments in automation.

China:

Demand for automobiles and new infrastructure-related products remained strong against the backdrop of the acceleration of the adoption of EVs. However, demand remained sluggish overall as capital investment declined in the general industries due to a large impact of the lockdown because of COVID-19.

Other Asian Countries:

Demand for automobiles and semiconductor-related products remained high, especially in South Korea, and capital investment related to lithium-ion batteries grew.

3

The business performance of the first half of fiscal 2022 is as follows.

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

August 31, 2021

August 31, 2022

Revenue

239,907 million JPY

263,528 million JPY

+9.8%

Operating profit

26,867 million JPY

31,260 million JPY

+16.4%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

21,164 million JPY

23,707 million JPY

+12.0%

Average exchange rate for USD

109.54 JPY

129.86 JPY

+20.32

JPY

Average exchange rate for EUR

130.78 JPY

136.84 JPY

+6.06

JPY

Average exchange rate for CNY

16.92 JPY

19.59 JPY

+2.67

JPY

Average exchange rate for KRW

0.097 JPY

0.102 JPY

+0.005

JPY

Performance by Business Segment

The business of the Yaskawa Group is divided into four segments.

The performance of each business segment for the first half of fiscal 2022 is as follows.

Motion Control

Revenue

121,312 million JPY (+4.1 % year-on-year)

Operating profit

15,799 million JPY (-19.7%year-on-year)

The Motion Control segment consists of the AC servo & controller business and the drives business.

Despite the impact of the lockdown in China, there was a year-on-year increase in revenue due to continued aggressive capital investment in semiconductor and oil and gas related businesses, particularly in the United States. In terms of profits, operating profits decreased due to a decline in revenue in China and the global impact of rising raw material and logistics costs.

[AC servo & controller business]

Demand for semiconductors and electronic components continued to be high mainly in Japan, and the United States. Although demand remained steady in the growing markets such as EVs and lithium-ion batteries and solar panels in China, capital investment declined in the general industries. As a result, revenue increased as a whole.

[Drives business]

In the United States, demand following an increase in capital investment related to oil and gas led to strong sales. In China, revenue decreased because of the impact of the lockdown while demand increased for lithium-ionbattery-related products as well as the automation and energy-saving of production facilities. As a result, the overall revenue increased.

Robotics

Revenue

103,571 million JPY (+19.9% year-on-year)

Operating profit

10,892 million JPY (+56.6% year-on-year)

In the automobile market which is the principal market in the robotics segment, the adoption of EVs accelerated globally and related capital investment such as for lithium-ion batteries continued to expand. Also, the growing demand in the semiconductor and electronic components markets led to strong sales performance of semiconductor robots. Moreover, in the general industrial sector including the food market, investments were also made for the purpose of upgrading and automating production through the use of collaborative robots and other

facilities. As a result, revenue and operating profit increased significantly year

on year.

4

System Engineering

Revenue

24,607 million JPY (-9.3%year-on-year)

Operating profit

960 million JPY (-21.1%year-on-year)

Revenue was sluggish in electric systems for water supply and sewerage in Japan and port cranes in Asia, which led to a decrease in revenue year on year. On the profit front, despite of thorough cost reduction, profit decreased due to a revenue decline.

Revenue

14,037 million JPY (+42.1% year-on-year)

Other

Operating profit

357 million JPY (improved by 336 million JPY year-on-year)

Other segment consists of logistics and other businesses.

Revenue increased year on year mainly in logistics business in Japan, while operating profit increased due to improvement of profitability following its revenue expansion.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
03:22aYaskawa Electric : FY2022 1st Half Financial Results
PU
03:12aYaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending February ..
PU
09/27Xinya Electronic to Buy Industrial Cable Assets from Jiangsu Zhongli for $77 Million
MT
09/07Yaskawa Electric : Drivers of Value Creation
PU
09/07Yaskawa Electric : Vision and Strategy
PU
09/07Yaskawa Electric : Business Model Transformation
PU
09/07Yaskawa Electric : Business Strategy
PU
09/07Yaskawa Electric : Initiatives to Support Value Creation
PU
09/07Yaskawa Electric : Corporate Governance
PU
09/07Yaskawa Electric : Corporate Data
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 527 B 3 641 M 3 641 M
Net income 2023 50 191 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2023 6 173 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 1 167 B 8 063 M 8 063 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 12 897
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yaskawa Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 4 465,00 JPY
Average target price 4 999,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Ogasawara Chairman & President
Akira Kumagae Director & General Manager-Technology Development
Yoshikatsu Minami Director, General Manager-Operations & Production
Yasuhiko Morikawa Managing Executive Officer
Shuji Murakami Representative Director & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION-20.83%8 063
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.58%86 463
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-28.91%67 459
EATON CORPORATION PLC-17.57%57 554
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.52%47 168
NIDEC CORPORATION-37.15%33 729