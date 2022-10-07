Yaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

Average exchange rate assumptions during the period from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 are revised from 1USD = 120.0 JPY, 1EUR = 133.0 JPY, 1CNY = 19.00 JPY at the first quarter results announcement to 1USD = 140.0 JPY, 1EUR = 140.0 JPY, 1CNY = 20.00 JPY. (Assumption for KRW remains at 1KRW = 0.100 JPY)

On the other hand, although there is an improvement on the profit side due to the increase in revenue, the impact of the rise in raw material and logistics costs have been greater than expected, so we have made a revision to our annual forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, which we announced on April 8, 2022.

The forecast for the fiscal year ending February 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023) is shown above. The automotive, semiconductor, and electronic components markets expanded globally and demand for new infrastructure remained high in China. As we continue to receive strong orders, especially in the Robotics segment, we will strive to expand revenue by strengthening production and procurement.

4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance

In the second quarter under review, capital investment to upgrade and automate production in the manufacturing industry as a whole continued. In addition to globally growing demand related to the adoption of EVs and lithium-ionbatteries, capital investments were made aggressively in the semiconductor and electronic components markets, especially in the United States. In China, although there were movements toward normalization from the lockdown resulting from the COVID-19outbreak, capital investment did not recover fully.

In this environment, although the business was affected by production constraints due to a prolonged shortage of semiconductors and other components, the revenue increased year on year as production recovered from the second quarter through the use of alternative components, design changes, and purchases of parts in the commercial market. On the profit front, operating profits were affected by a significant rise in raw material and logistics costs, but due to the depreciation of the yen and other income generated by changes in the retirement pension system as well as proceeding with passing the costs on customers, operating profits increased. As a result, the revenue and the operating profit set a new record for the figure of the first half of the year.

Japan:

Demand remained high in the semiconductor and electronic component markets as well as the automobile market.

U.S.:

Demand related to automobiles and semiconductors grew strongly, and investment in automation continued against the backdrop of labor shortages and rising labor costs. In addition, oil and gas-related demand remained high, indicating an overall expansion trend.

Europe:

Demand remained steady, particularly for automobiles and woodworking machinery due to continued investments in automation.

China:

Demand for automobiles and new infrastructure-related products remained strong against the backdrop of the acceleration of the adoption of EVs. However, demand remained sluggish overall as capital investment declined in the general industries due to a large impact of the lockdown because of COVID-19.

Other Asian Countries:

Demand for automobiles and semiconductor-related products remained high, especially in South Korea, and capital investment related to lithium-ion batteries grew.

