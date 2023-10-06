1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023)

(Note: This document is a summarized translation of the financial statement submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange for the period stated above. Figures under ¥1 million are rounded down.)

The Company will hold a results briefing in Japanese for securities analysts and institutional investors on October 10, 2023 (JST).

This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure. *About the appropriate use of business forecasts and other matters

Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No

*Please see supplements to financial results on our website for detailed information. ( https://www.yaskawa-global.com)

The average exchange rates for the period from September 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024 are revised from 1USD = 130.0 JPY, 1EUR = 140.0 JPY, 1CNY = 19.00 JPY, 1KRW = 0.100 announced on April 7, 2023 to 1USD = 145.0 JPY, 1EUR = 155.0 JPY, 1CNY = 20.00 JPY, 1KRW = 0.110.

The forecast for the fiscal year ending February 2024 (March 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024) is shown above. Although demand remains weak in key markets, order backlogs were securely filled, and price pass-through was promoted. As a result, our annual financial forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, announced on April 7, 2023, remains unchanged.

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the corresponding period of the previous year)

4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance

In the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, capital investment aimed at upgrading and automating production in the overall manufacturing industry remained firm. On the other hand, demand for semiconductors and electronic components remained sluggish, and capital investment was inactive due to the slowdown in the recovery of the Chinese market, which led to cautious stance on a global basis.

In this environment, our group's business performance improved as production, which had been delayed due to supply chain disruptions such as a shortage of components, normalized, and revenue increased due to steady filling of order backlogs. In terms of profits, while we were affected by the elimination of other earnings due to the temporary changes in the retirement pension system and the sale of idle real estate in the previous fiscal year, the operating profit increased due to an increase in revenue and the impact of the depreciation of the yen, as well as an improvement in profitability due to price pass-through of soaring raw material costs.

Japan:

Demand remained weak in the semiconductor market as inventory adjustments continued due to falling memory prices.

U.S.:

Although capital investment in the automotive and oil/gas sectors, and automation investment in general industries continued, demand remained sluggish, as the semiconductor market, which is in a correction phase, remained weak.

Europe:

Although capital investment continued in growth markets such as electric vehicles, demand slowed due to the impact of the recession.

China:

Although capital investment continued in growing markets such as solar panels, overall demand in the manufacturing sector remained sluggish due to a slowdown in the overall market recovery.

Other Asian Countries:

In ASEAN countries and India, new capital investment in infrastructure and general industries increased, while demand related to semiconductors declined in countries such as South Korea and Taiwan.

3