Yaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

The business performance of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows.

Three months ended Three months ended Change May 31, 2021 May 31, 2022 Revenue 119,002 million JPY 120,312 million JPY +1.1% Operating profit 12,944 million JPY 13,953 million JPY +7.8% Profit attributable to owners of parent 10,079 million JPY 10,362 million JPY +2.8% Average exchange rate for USD 108.97 JPY 124.17 JPY +15.20 JPY Average exchange rate for EUR 130.70 JPY 134.28 JPY +3.58 JPY Average exchange rate for CNY 16.79 JPY 19.12 JPY +2.33 JPY Average exchange rate for KRW 0.097 JPY 0.100 JPY +0.003 JPY

Performance by Business Segment

The business of the Yaskawa Group is divided into four segments.

The performance of each business segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows.

Motion Control Revenue 55,626 million JPY (-7.2 % year-on-year) Operating profit 6,853 million JPY (-37.9%year-on-year)

The Motion Control segment consists of the AC servo & controller business and the AC drives business. Despite continued aggressive capital investment mainly in the United States and other countries, the revenue decreased year on year due to the impact of the lockdown in China. In terms of profits, operating profits decreased due to a decline in revenue in China and the global impact of rising raw material costs.

[AC servo & controller business]

Demand for semiconductors and electronic components continued to be high in Japan, the United States, South Korea and other countries. In China, demand remained strong in the growing markets such as EVs and lithium-ion batteries and solar panels, but revenue was sluggish due to logistical disruptions caused by the lockdown.

[AC drives business]

In the United States, demand following the normalization from COVID-19 crisis and an increase in capital investment related to oil and gas led to strong sales. On the other hand, revenue as a whole decreased due to the significant impact of the lockdown in China.

Robotics Revenue 44,520 million JPY (+9.5% year-on-year) Operating profit 3,324 million JPY (+61.9% year-on-year)

In the automobile market which is the principal market in the robotics segment, the adoption of EVs accelerated globally and related capital investment such as for lithium-ion batteries continued to expand. In the general industrial sector, investments were also made for the purpose of upgrading and automating production through the use of collaborative robots and other facilities. Moreover, against the backdrop of growing demand in the semiconductor and electronic components markets, the sales of semiconductor robots also performed well. In addition to these factors, Doolim-Yaskawa Co., Ltd., which is a manufacturer of systems using painting and sealing robots was newly consolidated. As a result of these factors, revenue and operating profit increased year on year.