  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
4545.00 JPY   +1.22%
03:14aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
PU
03:14aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : FY2022 1st Quarter Financial Results
PU
06/20YASKAWA ELECTRIC : to Complete a New Plant of Manufacturing Mounting Boards and Electronic Units in China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 [IFRS]

July 8, 2022

Listed company name: YASKAWA Electric Corporation https://www.yaskawa.co.jp/en/

Representative: Hiroshi Ogasawara, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board, President

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Fukuoka

Stock ticker number: 6506

(Note: This document is a summarized translation of the financial statement submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange for the period stated above. Figures under ¥1 million are rounded down.)

1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Three months ended

120,312

1.1%

13,953

7.8%

15,160

12.0%

10,501

3.0%

May 31, 2022

Three months ended

119,002

31.1%

12,944

107.9%

13,533

129.5%

10,197

122.8%

May 31, 2021

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive income

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

owners of parent

(basic, Yen)

(diluted, Yen)

Three months ended

10,362

2.8%

20,333

14.5%

39.64

39.61

May 31, 2022

Three months ended

10,079

123.0%

17,752

-%

38.56

38.54

May 31, 2021

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen, except ratio)

Equity attributable

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

to owners of parent

of parent to total assets

As of May 31, 2022

608,888

311,624

304,378

50.0%

As of February 28, 2022

559,038

298,100

291,234

52.1%

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen)

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Annual total

Year ended

-

26.00

-

26.00

52.00

February 28, 2022

Year ending

-

February 28, 2023

Year ending

32.00

-

32.00

64.00

February 28, 2023

(Forecasts)

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

1

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

(From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the corresponding period of the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Year ending

525,000

9.6%

72,000

36.2%

74,000

33.6%

52,500

36.9%

February 28, 2023

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced financial forecasts: No

The forecast for the fiscal year ending February 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023) is shown above.

Although our production was affected by the lockdown in China and the shortages of parts supply, active capital

investment to upgrade and automate production continued in the manufacturing industry as a whole, which led to

favorable orders. As a result, our annual forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, announced on

April 8, 2022, remains unchanged.

The average exchange rates for the period from June 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 remain unchanged from those

announced on April 8, 2022. (1 USD=120.0 JPY, 1 EUR= 133.0 JPY, 1 CNY= 19.00 JPY, 1 KRW= 0.100 JPY)

*Please see supplements to financial results on our website for detailed information.

(https://www.yaskawa-global.com)

*Notes:

  1. Major Change in Scope of Consolidation: No
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Number of Common Shares Outstanding

The number of shares outstanding

As of

266,690,497

As of

266,690,497

including treasury shares

May 31, 2022

February 28, 2022

The number of treasury shares

As of

5,277,504

As of

5,277,597

May 31, 2022

February 28, 2021

Three months

Three months

Average during the period

ended

261,412,943

ended

261,398,616

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

  • This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure. *About the appropriate use of business forecasts and other matters
    • Forward-lookingstatements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable and are not disclosed for the purpose of making a commitment to their achievement. Actual results may differ from these statements for a number of reasons.
    • The Company will hold an online briefing in Japanese for securities analysts and institutional investors on July 8, 2022 (JST).

2

4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance

In the first quarter under review, capital investment to upgrade and automate production in the manufacturing industry as a whole continued. Demand continued to expand in the semiconductor and electronic component markets, and capital investments in the automotive market was active, including those related to the adoption of EVs (electric vehicles) and lithium-ionbatteries. On the other hand, capital investment in China stagnated due to the impact of the lockdown caused by the spread of COVID-19.

In this environment, although our business was affected by a temporary decline in sales in China and production constraints due to a prolonged shortage of semiconductors and other components, sales were solid in regions other than China. As a result, the revenue increased year on year. On the profit front, operating profits increased due to the depreciation of the yen and the reversal of retirement benefit obligations due to changes in the retirement pension system, despite the impact of a rise in raw material costs.

Japan:

Demand remained strong in the semiconductor and electronic component markets as well as the automobile market.

U.S.:

Demand related to automobiles and semiconductors grew strongly, and investment in automation continued against the backdrop of labor shortages and rising labor costs. In addition, oil and gas-related demand was on a recovery trend, indicating an overall expansion trend.

Europe:

In the manufacturing industry, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis was limited, and demand grew, particularly for automobiles, textile and woodworking machinery, as investments in automation continued.

China:

Although demand remained firm for automobile-related products due to the acceleration of the adoption of EVs and for new infrastructure-related products such as lithium-ion batteries and solar power generation panels, capital investment stagnated due to the impact of the lockdown.

Other Asian Countries:

In addition to high demand related to semiconductors and electronic components in South Korea and Taiwan, capital investment related to EVs and lithium-ion batteries increased in South Korea.

3

The business performance of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows.

Three months ended

Three months ended

Change

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Revenue

119,002 million JPY

120,312 million JPY

+1.1%

Operating profit

12,944 million JPY

13,953 million JPY

+7.8%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

10,079 million JPY

10,362 million JPY

+2.8%

Average exchange rate for USD

108.97 JPY

124.17 JPY

+15.20

JPY

Average exchange rate for EUR

130.70 JPY

134.28 JPY

+3.58

JPY

Average exchange rate for CNY

16.79 JPY

19.12 JPY

+2.33

JPY

Average exchange rate for KRW

0.097 JPY

0.100 JPY

+0.003

JPY

Performance by Business Segment

The business of the Yaskawa Group is divided into four segments.

The performance of each business segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows.

Motion Control

Revenue

55,626 million JPY (-7.2 % year-on-year)

Operating profit

6,853 million JPY (-37.9%year-on-year)

The Motion Control segment consists of the AC servo & controller business and the AC drives business. Despite continued aggressive capital investment mainly in the United States and other countries, the revenue decreased year on year due to the impact of the lockdown in China. In terms of profits, operating profits decreased due to a decline in revenue in China and the global impact of rising raw material costs.

[AC servo & controller business]

Demand for semiconductors and electronic components continued to be high in Japan, the United States, South Korea and other countries. In China, demand remained strong in the growing markets such as EVs and lithium-ion batteries and solar panels, but revenue was sluggish due to logistical disruptions caused by the lockdown.

[AC drives business]

In the United States, demand following the normalization from COVID-19 crisis and an increase in capital investment related to oil and gas led to strong sales. On the other hand, revenue as a whole decreased due to the significant impact of the lockdown in China.

Robotics

Revenue

44,520 million JPY (+9.5% year-on-year)

Operating profit

3,324 million JPY (+61.9% year-on-year)

In the automobile market which is the principal market in the robotics segment, the adoption of EVs accelerated globally and related capital investment such as for lithium-ion batteries continued to expand. In the general industrial sector, investments were also made for the purpose of upgrading and automating production through the use of collaborative robots and other facilities. Moreover, against the backdrop of growing demand in the semiconductor and electronic components markets, the sales of semiconductor robots also performed well. In addition to these factors, Doolim-Yaskawa Co., Ltd., which is a manufacturer of systems using painting and sealing robots was newly consolidated. As a result of these factors, revenue and operating profit increased year on year.

4

System Engineering

Revenue

14,327 million JPY (+4.3% year-on-year)

Operating profit

1,042 million JPY (+72.9% year-on-year)

The System Engineering segment consists of the industrial automation drive business and environment and energy business.

Revenue increased on a year-on-year basis particularly in the environment and energy business. Operating profit increased due to the impact of structural reform and continued cost reduction. [Industrial Automation Drive Business]

Demand for port cranes in Asia and production facilities of lithium-ion batteries remained at a high level. [Environment and Energy Business]

The sales of electric products for large-scale wind turbines and PV inverter for solar power generation remained strong due to the steady acquisition of projects.

Revenue

5,838 million JPY (+24.7% year-on-year)

Other

Operating loss

83 million JPY (-41.2%year-on-year)

Other segment consists of logistics and other businesses.

Revenue increased mainly in Japan on a year-on-year basis, while operating profit decreased due to changes in product mix.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
