Yaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

Representative: Hiroshi Ogasawara, Representative Director, President
Stock exchange listings: Tokyo (First section), Fukuoka
Stock ticker number: 6506
(Note: This document is a summarized translation of the financial statement submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange for the period stated above. Figures under ¥1 million are rounded down.)
1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen, percentage change from the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Nine months ended
357,378
27.7%
39,932
99.2%
41,227
116.0%
31,058
116.6%
November 30, 2021
Nine months ended
279,937
-9.6%
20,041
4.8%
19,083
-0.5%
14,337
4.0%
November 30, 2020
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive income
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
owners of parent
(basic, Yen)
(diluted, Yen)
Nine months ended
30,774
118.5%
45,997
176.9%
117.73
117.66
November 30, 2021
Nine months ended
14,083
3.3%
16,608
85.8%
53.88
53.86
November 30, 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Millions of yen, except ratio)
Equity attributable
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
to owners of parent
of parent to total assets
As of November 30, 2021
537,935
285,465
281,838
52.4%
As of February 28, 2021
487,428
249,561
246,266
50.5%
2. Dividends
Dividends per share (yen)
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual total
Year ended
-
12.00
-
12.00
24.00
February 28, 2021
Year ending
-
26.00
February 28, 2022
Year ending
-
26.00
52.00
February 28, 2022
(Forecasts)
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: No
3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022
(from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(Millions of yen, percentage change from the corresponding period of the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Year ending
485,000
24.5%
58,000
113.4%
59,500
119.0%
42,500
124.5%
February 28, 2022
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced sales and earnings forecast: No
The consolidated earnings forecast announced on October 8, 2021 will remain unchanged in view of the impact of production due to parts shortages, although demand conditions remain favorable.
Average exchange rate assumptions during the period from December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 are revised from those announced in the first half results, which are 1USD=109.0JPY, 1EUR=129.0JPY, 1CNY=16.80JPY and 1KRW=0.093JPY, to 1USD=113.0JPY, 1EUR=128.0JPY, 1CNY=17.80JPY and 1KRW=0.095JPY.
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates:
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of Common Shares Outstanding
The number of shares outstanding
As of
266,690,497
As of
including treasury shares
November 30, 2021
February 28, 2021
The number of treasury shares
As of
5,277,021
As of
November 30, 2021
February 28, 2021
Average during the period
Nine months ended
261,407,456
Nine months ended
November 30, 2021
November 30, 2020
266,690,497
5,291,858
261,388,915
This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure. *About the appropriate use of business forecasts and other matters
Forward-lookingstatements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable and are not disclosed for the purpose of making a commitment to their achievement. Actual results may differ from these statements for a number of reasons.
The Company will hold a telephone conference for securities analysts and institutional investors on January 11, 2022.
4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance
In the third quarter under review, the business environment in Yaskawa Group has been steadily normalized from COVID-19 crisis, and active capital investments have been made in the manufacturing industry as a whole to upgrade and automate production. In particular, the semiconductor and electronic components markets have expanded globally, and capital investments related to the adoption of EVs (electric vehicles) in the automobile market as well as the lithium-ion batteries have been accelerated. Also, investments related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, continued in China, and demand remained high globally through the first three quarters.
In this environment, although the business was affected by prolonged shortages of parts supply, revenue increased significantly from the same period of the previous fiscal year as a result of an accurate response to strong demand particularly in the Motion Control and Robotics segments. On the profit front, though operating profit was affected by the rise in logistics cost and raw material cost, it increased significantly year on year due to revenue increase and thorough cost control.
Japan:
Capital investments remained firm in the semiconductor and electronic component markets as well as the automobile market.
U.S.:
Semiconductor and automobile-related demand remained at a high level. Also, investments for automation was active due to concerns about labor shortages. As a result, demand has been expanding as a whole. Europe:
The market continued to recover as the economy normalized, and demand grew as a whole, particularly in the automobile and machine tool markets.
China:
The demand related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, and automobile remained strong. Consequently, active capital investments continued throughout the first three quarters.
Other Asian Countries:
Capital investments related to semiconductors and LCDs grew in South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries.
The business performance of the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 is as follows.
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Change
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2021
Revenue
279,937
million JPY
357,378
million JPY
+27.7%
Operating profit
20,041
million
JPY
39,932
million
JPY
+99.2%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
14,083
million
JPY
30,774
million
JPY
+118.5%
Average exchange rate for USD
106.54
JPY
110.50
JPY
+3.96
JPY
Average exchange rate for EUR
121.61
JPY
130.67
JPY
+9.06 JPY
Average exchange rate for CNY
15.38
JPY
17.12
JPY
+1.74
JPY
Average exchange rate for KRW
0.090
JPY
0.096
JPY
+0.006
JPY
Performance by Business Segment
The business of the Yaskawa Group is divided into four segments.
The performance of each business segment for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 is as follows.
Motion Control
Revenue
172,920 million JPY (+35.1% year-on-year)
Operating profit
29,703 million JPY (+62.8% year-on-year)
Motion Control segment is comprised of AC servo & controller business and drives business.
As a result of active capital investments over the world, sales of the segment as a whole were favorable, resulting in a significant increase in revenue. In terms of profits, despite the impact of higher logistics costs and raw material costs, operating profit increased due to an increase in revenue and the effect of switching to new products of AC drive.
The demand for semiconductors and electronic components remained at high levels in Japan, the United States, South Korea and other countries. Sales were strong due to the increase in 5G-related demand for smartphones and base stations, and active capital investments made throughout the fiscal year in new energy-related fields such as lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic power generation panels in China.
Capital investments increased due to the recovery in global markets, including Europe. In addition, demand related to energy conservation measures and textile-related demand increased in China, which led to increase in revenue.
Robotics
Revenue
131,049 million JPY (+31.5% year-on-year)
Operating profit
11,747 million JPY (+178.4% year-on-year)
In the automotive market, which is the main market for the robotics segment, the adoption of EVs accelerated globally, and there continued to be a movement to expand investments in new production facilities.
In general industries such as 3C*, investments were made mainly in Japan, Europe, and the United States to upgrade and automate production.
In addition to this demand environment, the sales of semiconductor robots also performed well. As a result, revenue saw significant growth, while operating profit saw significant growth due to increases in revenue and improvements in capacity utilization.
*3C: Capital letters of computer, communication, and consumer electronics
System Engineering
Revenue
38,358 million JPY (+9.2% year-on-year)
Operating profit
1,309 million JPY (+1,303 million JPY year-on-year)
The System Engineering segment consists of the Environment and Social Systems Business and the Industrial Automation Drive Business.
Revenue increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year, mainly in the environment and social systems business. Operating profit increased due to thorough management of profitability and continued control of expenses.
[Environment and Social Systems Business]
As a result of the normalization from COVID-19 crisis, the sales of electric systems for water supply and sewerage in Japan and electric products for large-scale wind power generation in Europe performed well. [Industrial Automation Drive Business]
In Japan, revenue of steel plant-related products was weak, while the sales of products for port cranes overseas were firm.
Other
Revenue
15,050 million JPY (-12.1%year-on-year)
Operating profit
267 million JPY (improved by 525 million JPY year-on-year)
Other segment is comprised of logistics and other businesses.
While revenue decreased from the same period of the previous fiscal year particularly in Japan, operating profit increased mainly due to improvement of the product mix.
