  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

01/11/2022 | 02:08am EST
Consolidated Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

[IFRS]

January 11, 2022

Listed company name: YASKAWA Electric Corporation https://www.yaskawa-global.com/

Representative: Hiroshi Ogasawara, Representative Director, President

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo (First section), Fukuoka

Stock ticker number: 6506

(Note: This document is a summarized translation of the financial statement submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange for the period stated above. Figures under ¥1 million are rounded down.)

1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Nine months ended

357,378

27.7%

39,932

99.2%

41,227

116.0%

31,058

116.6%

November 30, 2021

Nine months ended

279,937

-9.6%

20,041

4.8%

19,083

-0.5%

14,337

4.0%

November 30, 2020

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive income

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

owners of parent

(basic, Yen)

(diluted, Yen)

Nine months ended

30,774

118.5%

45,997

176.9%

117.73

117.66

November 30, 2021

Nine months ended

14,083

3.3%

16,608

85.8%

53.88

53.86

November 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen, except ratio)

Equity attributable

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

to owners of parent

of parent to total assets

As of November 30, 2021

537,935

285,465

281,838

52.4%

As of February 28, 2021

487,428

249,561

246,266

50.5%

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen)

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Annual total

Year ended

-

12.00

-

12.00

24.00

February 28, 2021

Year ending

-

26.00

February 28, 2022

Year ending

-

26.00

52.00

February 28, 2022

(Forecasts)

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

1

3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

(from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(Millions of yen, percentage change from the corresponding period of the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Year ending

485,000

24.5%

58,000

113.4%

59,500

119.0%

42,500

124.5%

February 28, 2022

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced sales and earnings forecast: No

The consolidated earnings forecast announced on October 8, 2021 will remain unchanged in view of the impact of production due to parts shortages, although demand conditions remain favorable.

Average exchange rate assumptions during the period from December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 are revised from those announced in the first half results, which are 1USD=109.0JPY, 1EUR=129.0JPY, 1CNY=16.80JPY and 1KRW=0.093JPY, to 1USD=113.0JPY, 1EUR=128.0JPY, 1CNY=17.80JPY and 1KRW=0.095JPY.

*Please see supplements to financial results on our website for detailed information. (https://www.yaskawa-global.com)

*Notes:

  1. Major Change in Scope of Consolidation: No
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Number of Common Shares Outstanding

The number of shares outstanding

As of

266,690,497

As of

including treasury shares

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

The number of treasury shares

As of

5,277,021

As of

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

Average during the period

Nine months ended

261,407,456

Nine months ended

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

266,690,497

5,291,858

261,388,915

  • This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure. *About the appropriate use of business forecasts and other matters
  • Forward-lookingstatements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable and are not disclosed for the purpose of making a commitment to their achievement. Actual results may differ from these statements for a number of reasons.
  • The Company will hold a telephone conference for securities analysts and institutional investors on January 11, 2022.

2

4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance

In the third quarter under review, the business environment in Yaskawa Group has been steadily normalized from COVID-19 crisis, and active capital investments have been made in the manufacturing industry as a whole to upgrade and automate production. In particular, the semiconductor and electronic components markets have expanded globally, and capital investments related to the adoption of EVs (electric vehicles) in the automobile market as well as the lithium-ion batteries have been accelerated. Also, investments related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, continued in China, and demand remained high globally through the first three quarters.

In this environment, although the business was affected by prolonged shortages of parts supply, revenue increased significantly from the same period of the previous fiscal year as a result of an accurate response to strong demand particularly in the Motion Control and Robotics segments. On the profit front, though operating profit was affected by the rise in logistics cost and raw material cost, it increased significantly year on year due to revenue increase and thorough cost control.

Japan:

Capital investments remained firm in the semiconductor and electronic component markets as well as the automobile market.

U.S.:

Semiconductor and automobile-related demand remained at a high level. Also, investments for automation was active due to concerns about labor shortages. As a result, demand has been expanding as a whole. Europe:

The market continued to recover as the economy normalized, and demand grew as a whole, particularly in the automobile and machine tool markets.

China:

The demand related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, and automobile remained strong. Consequently, active capital investments continued throughout the first three quarters.

Other Asian Countries:

Capital investments related to semiconductors and LCDs grew in South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries.

The business performance of the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 is as follows.

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Change

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2021

Revenue

279,937

million JPY

357,378

million JPY

+27.7%

Operating profit

20,041

million

JPY

39,932

million

JPY

+99.2%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

14,083

million

JPY

30,774

million

JPY

+118.5%

Average exchange rate for USD

106.54

JPY

110.50

JPY

+3.96

JPY

Average exchange rate for EUR

121.61

JPY

130.67

JPY

+9.06 JPY

Average exchange rate for CNY

15.38

JPY

17.12

JPY

+1.74

JPY

Average exchange rate for KRW

0.090

JPY

0.096

JPY

+0.006

JPY

3

Performance by Business Segment

The business of the Yaskawa Group is divided into four segments.

The performance of each business segment for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 is as follows.

Motion Control

Revenue

172,920 million JPY (+35.1% year-on-year)

Operating profit

29,703 million JPY (+62.8% year-on-year)

Motion Control segment is comprised of AC servo & controller business and drives business.

As a result of active capital investments over the world, sales of the segment as a whole were favorable, resulting in a significant increase in revenue. In terms of profits, despite the impact of higher logistics costs and raw material costs, operating profit increased due to an increase in revenue and the effect of switching to new products of AC drive.

The demand for semiconductors and electronic components remained at high levels in Japan, the United States, South Korea and other countries. Sales were strong due to the increase in 5G-related demand for smartphones and base stations, and active capital investments made throughout the fiscal year in new energy-related fields such as lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic power generation panels in China.

Capital investments increased due to the recovery in global markets, including Europe. In addition, demand related to energy conservation measures and textile-related demand increased in China, which led to increase in revenue.

Robotics

Revenue

131,049 million JPY (+31.5% year-on-year)

Operating profit

11,747 million JPY (+178.4% year-on-year)

In the automotive market, which is the main market for the robotics segment, the adoption of EVs accelerated globally, and there continued to be a movement to expand investments in new production facilities.

In general industries such as 3C*, investments were made mainly in Japan, Europe, and the United States to upgrade and automate production.

In addition to this demand environment, the sales of semiconductor robots also performed well. As a result, revenue saw significant growth, while operating profit saw significant growth due to increases in revenue and improvements in capacity utilization.

*3C: Capital letters of computer, communication, and consumer electronics

System Engineering

Revenue

38,358 million JPY (+9.2% year-on-year)

Operating profit

1,309 million JPY (+1,303 million JPY year-on-year)

The System Engineering segment consists of the Environment and Social Systems Business and the Industrial Automation Drive Business.

Revenue increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year, mainly in the environment and social systems business. Operating profit increased due to thorough management of profitability and continued control of expenses.

[Environment and Social Systems Business]

As a result of the normalization from COVID-19 crisis, the sales of electric systems for water supply and sewerage in Japan and electric products for large-scale wind power generation in Europe performed well. [Industrial Automation Drive Business]

In Japan, revenue of steel plant-related products was weak, while the sales of products for port cranes overseas were firm.

4

Other

Revenue

15,050 million JPY (-12.1%year-on-year)

Operating profit

267 million JPY (improved by 525 million JPY year-on-year)

Other segment is comprised of logistics and other businesses.

While revenue decreased from the same period of the previous fiscal year particularly in Japan, operating profit increased mainly due to improvement of the product mix.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
