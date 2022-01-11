Yaskawa Electric : Consolidated Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

4. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Business Performance

In the third quarter under review, the business environment in Yaskawa Group has been steadily normalized from COVID-19 crisis, and active capital investments have been made in the manufacturing industry as a whole to upgrade and automate production. In particular, the semiconductor and electronic components markets have expanded globally, and capital investments related to the adoption of EVs (electric vehicles) in the automobile market as well as the lithium-ion batteries have been accelerated. Also, investments related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, continued in China, and demand remained high globally through the first three quarters.

In this environment, although the business was affected by prolonged shortages of parts supply, revenue increased significantly from the same period of the previous fiscal year as a result of an accurate response to strong demand particularly in the Motion Control and Robotics segments. On the profit front, though operating profit was affected by the rise in logistics cost and raw material cost, it increased significantly year on year due to revenue increase and thorough cost control.

Japan:

Capital investments remained firm in the semiconductor and electronic component markets as well as the automobile market.

U.S.:

Semiconductor and automobile-related demand remained at a high level. Also, investments for automation was active due to concerns about labor shortages. As a result, demand has been expanding as a whole. Europe:

The market continued to recover as the economy normalized, and demand grew as a whole, particularly in the automobile and machine tool markets.

China:

The demand related to new infrastructure, such as 5G and new energy, and automobile remained strong. Consequently, active capital investments continued throughout the first three quarters.

Other Asian Countries:

Capital investments related to semiconductors and LCDs grew in South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries.

The business performance of the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 is as follows.