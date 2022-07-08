Log in
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
4545.00 JPY   +1.22%
03:14aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
PU
03:14aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : FY2022 1st Quarter Financial Results
PU
06/20YASKAWA ELECTRIC : to Complete a New Plant of Manufacturing Mounting Boards and Electronic Units in China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yaskawa Electric : FY2022 1st Quarter Financial Results

07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
FY2022 1st Quarter Financial Results

(Three Months Ended May 31, 2022)

Notes:

  • Yaskawa has changed the basis for calculating regional information (revenue and order) from the destination (customer locations) to the location of each Yaskawa Group company since FY2022. As a result, figures for FY2021 have been adjusted to reflect the changes. (Refer to page 17)
  • The information within this document is made as of the date of writing. Any forward-looking statement is made according to the assumptions of management and are subject to change as a result of risks and uncertainties. YASKAWA Electric Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
  • Figures in this document are rounded off, and may differ from those in other documents such as financial results.
  • The copyright to all materials in this document is held by YASKAWA Electric Corporation.
    No part of this document may be reproduced or distributed without the prior permission of the copyright holder.

© 2022 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Contents

1. FY2022 1Q Financial Results 3. Reference

  • FY2022 1Q Financial Results
  • Business Segment Overview
  • Revenue Breakdown by Business Segment
  • Revenue Breakdown by Location
  • Breakdown of Changes in Operating Profit
  • Measures for FY2022 1Q

2. FY2022 Full-Year Forecasts

  • FY2022 Full-Year Financial Forecasts
  • Retroactive Application of the Change in the Basis for Calculating Regional Information to FY2021 Results (Revenue and Order)
  • Capital Expenditure, R&D Investment, Forex Rates and Sensitivity
  • Financial Indices
  • Revenue / Operating Profit
  • Quarterly Sales Trends
  • Quarterly Order Trends

© 2022 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

1

Business Overview

Motion Control

Robotics

System Engineering

Core products

AC servo motors and controllers Linear servo motors

AC drives PM motor

YRM-X controller

Core products

Industrial robots

- Arc and spot welding robots, painting robots

- FPD glass sheet transfer robots, handling robots

Semiconductor wafer transfer robots

Biomedical robots Collaborative robots

Core products

Electrical systems for steel plants Electrical instrumentation

systems for water supply plants and sewage treatment facilities

PV inverters

Generator and converter for large-scale wind turbines

AC servo motor

Σ-XseriesSmall and versatile industrial robot

ECO PM motor

MOTOMAN-GP4

Yaskawa AC drive

new series

Electrical systems for

Electrical instrumentation

steel plants

systems for water and

sewerage

Matrix

Collaborative robot

7-axis MOTOMAN-HC10SDTP

arc-welding robot

MOTOMAN-AR1440E

PV inverter

Generator and converter for

XGI1500 150kW

large-scale wind turbines

Other

converter

GA500 U1000

GA700

Logistics

© 2022 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

2

. FY2022 1Q Financial Results

(Three Months Ended May 31, 2022)

© 2022 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

FY2022 1QFinancial Results (Highlights)

  • Although the business was affected by the lockdown in China, the other regions saw solid performance, and the revenue increased year-on-year.
  • The profit increased due to the depreciation of the yen and other factors while there was an impact of the rising raw material costs.

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to owners of parent

FY2022

FY2021

Changes

1Q Results

1Q Results

Amounts

%

120.3bn.

119.0bn.

+ 1.3bn.

+1.1%

  • 14.0bn. 12.9bn. + 1.0bn. +7.8%

15.2bn.

13.5bn.

+ 1.6bn.

+12.0%

10.4bn.

10.1bn.

+ 0.3bn.

+2.8%

© 2022 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
