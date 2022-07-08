Yaskawa Electric : FY2022 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2022 1st Quarter Financial Results

(Three Months Ended May 31, 2022)

Notes:

Yaskawa has changed the basis for calculating regional information (revenue and order) from the destination (customer locations) to the location of each Yaskawa Group company since FY2022. As a result, figures for FY2021 have been adjusted to reflect the changes. (Refer to page 17)

The information within this document is made as of the date of writing. Any forward-looking statement is made according to the assumptions of management and are subject to change as a result of risks and uncertainties. YASKAWA Electric Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Figures in this document are rounded off, and may differ from those in other documents such as financial results.