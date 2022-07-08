Yaskawa Electric : FY2022 1st Quarter Financial Results
07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
FY2022 1st Quarter Financial Results
(Three Months Ended May 31, 2022)
Notes:
Yaskawa has changed the basis for calculating regional information (revenue and order) from the destination (customer locations) to the location of each Yaskawa Group company since FY2022. As a result, figures for FY2021 have been adjusted to reflect the changes. (Refer to page 17)
The information within this document is made as of the date of writing. Any forward-looking statement is made according to the assumptions of management and are subject to change as a result of risks and uncertainties. YASKAWA Electric Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Figures in this document are rounded off, and may differ from those in other documents such as financial results.
The copyright to all materials in this document is held by YASKAWA Electric Corporation.
No part of this document may be reproduced or distributed without the prior permission of the copyright holder.
Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.