FY2024 1st Quarter Financial Results （Three Months Ended May 31, 2024) Notes: From FY2024, we revise the segment classification of PV inverter, which had been included in the System Engineering segment, to be included in the Motion Control segment. As a result, the figures for FY2024 are shown based on the revised information. Figures for FY2023 are also presented based on the revised information. (See page 17.)

Thank you for attending Yaskawa's financial results briefing. First of all, as stated on the cover page of this material, we are revising our segment classifications this fiscal year. As a result, figures for FY2024 and FY2023 are presented based on the revised information. Please refer to page 17 for details. This is a summary of our financial results for the first quarter of FY2024. Please go on to page 4.

FY2024 1Q Financial Results (Highlights) Revenue decreased compared to the corresponding period of previous fiscal year, which was supported by high backlogs of orders.

Operating profit decreased due to the large impact of a decrease in profit resulting from lower revenue. FY2024 FY2023 Changes 1Q Results 1Q Results Amounts % Revenue 132.4bn. 142.5bn. - 10.1bn. -7.1% Operating profit 11.1bn. 16.4bn. - 5.3bn. -32.4% Profit before tax 12.3bn. 17.0bn. - 4.6bn. -27.4% Profit attributable to owners of parent 9.2bn. 11.7bn. - 2.5bn. -21.1% © 2024 YASKAWA Electric Corporation 4 In terms of our group's business performance, revenue decreased compared to the corresponding period of previous fiscal year, which was supported by high backlogs of orders. Operating profit decreased due to the large impact of a decrease in profit resulting from lower revenue. Revenue decreased 7.1% year on year to 132.4 billion yen. Operating profit decreased 32.4% to 11.1 billion yen. Profit before tax decreased 27.4% to 12.3 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 21.1% to 9.2 billion yen. Now, please go on to page 5.

FY2024 1Q Financial Results by Business Segment In Motion Control, operating profit decreased due to the large impact of lower revenue mainly in AC servo & controller business.

In Robotics, although revenue increased due to the firm demand for advanced and automated production and continued automobile related investment, operating profit decreased due to upfront investment and a decline in production utilization. FY2024 1Q FY2023 1Q Changes Results Profit Results Profit Amounts % （Billions of yen） ratio ratio Revenue 132.4 142.5 -10.1 -7.1% Motion Control 59.4 71.6 -12.3 -17.1% Robotics 57.0 52.8 +4.3 +8.1% System Engineering 10.5 12.3 -1.8 -14.7% Other 5.5 5.8 -0.3 -5.7% Operating profit 11.1 8.4% 16.4 11.5% -5.3 -32.4% Motion Control 5.6 9.5% 9.8 13.7% -4.2 -42.6% Robotics 4.8 8.4% 6.2 11.7% -1.4 -22.6% System Engineering 1.1 10.1% 1.0 8.3% +0.0 +3.0% Other 0.2 4.5% -0.0 -0.3% +0.3 - Elimination or Corporate -0.6 - -0.6 - -0.0 - © 2024 YASKAWA Electric Corporation 5 This is the performance of each business segment. In Motion Control, operating profit decreased due to the large impact of lower revenue mainly in AC servo & controller business. In Robotics, although revenue increased due to the firm demand for advanced and automated production and continued automobile related investment, operating profit decreased due to upfront investment and a decline in production utilization. The impact of forex rates in revenue was +9.9 billion yen overall. The breakdown is below: +4.8 billion yen for Motion Control, +4.9 billion yen for Robotics, +0.2 billion yen for System Engineering, +0.1 billion yen for Other. Next page will be the details of each segment. Please go on to page 6.

Business Segment Overview: Motion Control Revenue (Billions of yen) 75.0 71.6 59.4 50.0 25.0 0.0 FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q Operating profit (Billions of yen) Operating profit ratio (%) 10.0 9.8 7.5 13.7% 5.6 5.0 2.5 9.5% 0.0 FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q [Revenue] In AC servo & controller business, revenue decreased due to a loss of demand related to solar panels which was seen in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year and the prolonged inventory adjustment in the semiconductor and electronic component markets.

In Drives business, although oil and gas-related demand in the U.S. and infrastructure-related demand in ASEAN countries and India remained steady, revenue decreased due to inventory adjustments in other regions and other factors. [Operating Profit] Although there was improvement in added value, operating profit decreased due to the large impact of a decline in profit resulting from lower revenue. Revenue breakdown by region FY2024 1Q 59.4 bn. © 2024 YASKAWA Electric Corporation 6 This is the business performance of Motion Control segment. Revenue decreased 17.1% to 59.4 billion yen, and operating profit decreased 42.6% to 5.6 billion yen. In the first quarter of FY2024, the percentage of AC servo and Drives in Motion Control revenue was 47% in AC servo and 53% in Drives. In AC servo, revenue decreased due to a loss of demand related to solar panels which was seen in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year and the prolonged inventory adjustment in the semiconductor and electronic component markets. In Drives, although oil and gas-related demand in the United States and infrastructure- related demand in ASEAN countries and India remained steady, sales in other regions were sluggish due to inventory adjustments and other factors, which led to a decrease in revenue. In terms of profits, although there was improvement in added value, operating profit decreased due to the large impact of a decline in profit resulting from a decrease in revenue. For your reference, here is the regional revenue ratio for the first quarter of FY2024. AC servo : Japan 26％, the Americas 27％, Europe 9％, China 28％, and Asian countries except China 9% Drives : Japan 21％, the Americas 48％, Europe 6％, China 16％, and Asian countries except China 9％ Now, please go on to page 7.

Business Segment Overview: Robotics Revenue (Billions of yen) 60.0 52.8 57.0 40.0 20.0 0.0 FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q Operating profit (Billions of yen) Operating profit ratio (%) 6.0 6.2 4.8 4.0 11.7% 2.0 8.4% 0.0 FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q [Revenue] In general industries, investment in advanced and automated production remained firm, mainly in Japan, Europe, and the U.S..

Revenue increased as global investment continued also in the automobile market. [Operating Profit] Operating profit decreased due to upfront investment to strengthen system engineering capacity and a decline in production utilization. Revenue breakdown by region FY2024 1Q 57.0 bn. © 2024 YASKAWA Electric Corporation 7 This is the business performance of Robotics segment. Revenue increased 8.1% to 57.0 billion yen and operating profit decreased 22.6% to 4.8 billion yen. In the general industry, investment in advanced and automated production remained firm, mainly in Japan, Europe, and the United States. Revenue increased year-on-year as global investment continued also in the automobile market. Operating profit decreased due to upfront investment to strengthen system engineering capacity and a decline in production utilization. Operating profit ratio decreased by 3.3 points to 8.4% on a year-on-year basis. Please go on to page 8.

Business Segment Overview: System Engineering Revenue (Billions of yen) 15.0 12.3 10.0 10.5 5.0 0.0 FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q Operating profit (Billions of yen) Operating profit ratio (%) 1.0 1.1 1.0 10.1% 0.5 8.3% 0.0 FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q [Revenue] Although port crane-related sales remained firm, revenue decreased due to the impact of the sale of a subsidiary related to large-scale wind turbines in the second half of the previous fiscal year. [Operating Profit] Operating profit increased due to the effects of business structural reforms. Revenue breakdown by region FY2024 1Q 10.5 bn.