Introduction

Since its establishment in 1915, Yaskawa Electric has constantly strived to take on the latest technologies of the times, upholding its corporate motto of being "a company founded on technology" and defining its business domain as "electric motors and their applications."

Currently, the business environment surrounding the Yaskawa Group is rapidly changing due to the global shortage of components, mainly semiconductors, exchange rate fluctuations and geopolitical risks. Amid this environment, while always keeping Yaskawa Principles at its core, the Yaskawa Group aims to become a company that continues to be needed by society

by contributing to a sustainable society through the core technologies it has cultivated and the implementation of "i3-Mechatronics."

To achieve this goal, the Yaskawa Group launched its mid-term business plan, "Realize 25" in FY2023. In this report, we introduce our approach to realize our long-term management plan, "Vision 2025 (FY 2016 to FY 2025)," which has the same target year as "Realize 25" and our initiatives for further growth beyond 2025.

Our Unique Foundation

Kitakyushu, where Yaskawa Electric was founded and where the head office is still located, has been one of the leading coal production areas in Japan. With the commencement of operations of the government owned Yawata Steel Works (Kyushu Steel Works, Nippon Steel Corporation) in 1901, various industries have been born, and the city has successfully developed as a "manufacturing town" that supported Japan.

The Yaskawa Group will further improve the Yaskawa brand and realize sustainable growth as a global company by taking full advantage of Kitakyushu's unique strengths, such as its strong presence in Kitakyushu, its accessibility to Asian markets, mainly China, and its potential as an environmentally advanced city.