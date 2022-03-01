Yaskawa Electric : International Robot Exhibition 2022

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., will participate in the International Robot Exhibition 2022, one of the world's largest robot exhibitions.

Under the theme of "Realizing Smart Manufacturing using i3-Mechatronics", Yaskawa will present flexible automation in response to diversified production, such as variations and process changes.

In addition, the International Robot Exhibition 2022 will be a hybrid exhibition both in real and online, and Yaskawa will also have an online booth. Please take this opportunity to visit the Yaskawa booth.