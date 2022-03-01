Yaskawa Electric : International Robot Exhibition 2022

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., will participate in the International Robot Exhibition 2022, one of the world's largest robot exhibitions.
Under the theme of "Realizing Smart Manufacturing using i3-Mechatronics", Yaskawa will present flexible automation in response to diversified production, such as variations and process changes.
In addition, the International Robot Exhibition 2022 will be a hybrid exhibition both in real and online, and Yaskawa will also have an online booth. Please take this opportunity to visit the Yaskawa booth.
・Period: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 - 12th
・Venue: Tokyo Big Sight East Halls 1 - 8
・Yaskawa Electric Booth: East Hall 1, E1-03
An online exhibition will be held from March 1 to 18, where the content introduced at the venue will be made available. A video of the main exhibition can also be viewed.
*It requires complete registration for admission.
International Robot Exhibition 2022 website https://biz.nikkan.co.jp/eve/irex/english/
Entrance registration and online exhibition entrance are on the same site.
[Exhibited by Yaskawa Electric (real exhibition)]
Main exhibition: We present "autonomous decentralized manufacturing," in which each robot understands what work it should do and the order in which it should move to produce objects based on data. It demonstrates how manufacturing automation has become more flexible and resistant to variations in the types and quantities of products that are manufactured.
Main Exhibits and Solutions
・"Digital Data Management"
・"Automation of manufacturing"
・Autonomous decentralized manufacturing based on data
・"Realization of autonomous decentralized structure of robots/devices by switching from sequence control to data-driven control to respond to variable production"
・Structuring Digital Twins in virtual and real environments
