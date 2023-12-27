Yaskawa Electric Corporation specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing mechatrocin systems. The group also provides installation and maintenance services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - industrial machines motion control systems (45.2%); - industrial robots (35.8%); - power control and monitoring systems (13%): primarily for the iron and steel, power generation and drinkable water supply sectors; - other (6%): computing systems (software and computer peripherals). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (34.9%), China (25.1%), Asia (10.7%), Americas (15.1%), Europe (14.1%) and other (0.1%).

Related indices Nikkei 225