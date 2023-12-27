IR Events

Download presentation materials for IR Events.

December 14, 2023　Briefing on『MOTOMAN NEXT series』
  • News Release
  • Briefing Q&A
June 1, 2023　YASKAWA IR Day 2023 (Briefing Session on Mid-term Business Plan)
  • Presentation material: Mid-term Business Plan "Realize 25"
  • Presentation material: Motion Control Segment, AC Servo & Controller Business
  • Presentation material: Motion Control Segment, Drives Business
  • Presentation material: Robotics Segment
  • Briefing Q&A
June 1, 2022　Briefing on Sustainability
  • Presentation material "An Overview of Yaskawa Group's Sustainability Promotion"
  • Presentation material "The Yaskawa Group's Environmental Management and Vision for Decarbonization"
  • Presentation material "Technological Development for Sustainable Growth"
  • Briefing Q&A
January 25, 2021　Briefing on Robotics Business
  • Presentation material
  • Briefing Q&A
Jun 6, 2019　YASKAWA IR Day (Mid-term Business Plan "Challenge 25")
  • Vision 2025
  • Mid-term Business Plan "Challenge 25"
  • Supplements to Mid-term Business Plan "Challenge 25"
  • Briefing Q&A

Attachments

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 05:05:36 UTC.