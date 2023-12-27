Delayed
Official YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION press release
Yaskawa Electric : MOTOMAN NEXT series briefing Q&A
December 27, 2023 at 12:06 am EST
IR Events
Download presentation materials for IR Events.
December 14, 2023 Briefing on『MOTOMAN NEXT series』
News Release
Briefing Q&A
June 1, 2023 YASKAWA IR Day 2023 (Briefing Session on Mid-term Business Plan)
Presentation material: Mid-term Business Plan "Realize 25"
Presentation material: Motion Control Segment, AC Servo & Controller Business
Presentation material: Motion Control Segment, Drives Business
Presentation material: Robotics Segment
Briefing Q&A
June 1, 2022 Briefing on Sustainability
Presentation material "An Overview of Yaskawa Group's Sustainability Promotion"
Presentation material "The Yaskawa Group's Environmental Management and Vision for Decarbonization"
Presentation material "Technological Development for Sustainable Growth"
Briefing Q&A
January 25, 2021 Briefing on Robotics Business
Presentation material
Briefing Q&A
Jun 6, 2019 YASKAWA IR Day (Mid-term Business Plan "Challenge 25")
Vision 2025
Mid-term Business Plan "Challenge 25"
Supplements to Mid-term Business Plan "Challenge 25"
Briefing Q&A
Yaskawa Electric Corporation specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing mechatrocin systems. The group also provides installation and maintenance services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- industrial machines motion control systems (45.2%);
- industrial robots (35.8%);
- power control and monitoring systems (13%): primarily for the iron and steel, power generation and drinkable water supply sectors;
- other (6%): computing systems (software and computer peripherals).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (34.9%), China (25.1%), Asia (10.7%), Americas (15.1%), Europe (14.1%) and other (0.1%).
More about the company
