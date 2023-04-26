Yaskawa Electric : Notice of the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6506)

May 2, 2023

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Masahiro Ogawa

Representative Director, President

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

2-1 Kurosakishiroishi, Yahatanishi-ku

Kitakyushu, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 107TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially invited to attend the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of YASKAWA Electric Corporation (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken electronic measures to provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "Matters to be Provided Electronically") pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 1 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Matters to be Provided Electronically is posted on each following website on the Internet under "Notice of the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." Please access any of the websites to view the information.