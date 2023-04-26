Yaskawa Electric : Notice of the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
04/26/2023 | 12:17am EDT
Note: This document is a translation of a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.
(Stock Exchange Code 6506)
May 2, 2023
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Masahiro Ogawa
Representative Director, President
YASKAWA Electric Corporation
2-1 Kurosakishiroishi, Yahatanishi-ku
Kitakyushu, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 107TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are cordially invited to attend the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of YASKAWA Electric Corporation (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken electronic measures to provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "Matters to be Provided Electronically") pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 1 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Matters to be Provided Electronically is posted on each following website on the Internet under "Notice of the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." Please access any of the websites to view the information.
If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders. If exercising your voting rights in writing, please enter your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form sent with this convocation notice and return it so that it is received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Japan time. If exercising your voting rights via the Internet, please access the website designated by the Company (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/), and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Japan time.
- 1 -
1.
Date and Time:
Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.)
2.
Venue:
Head Office of the Company
2-1 Kurosakishiroishi, Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu, Japan
3.
4.
Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be
1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for
reported:
the Company's 107th Fiscal Year (March 1, 2022 - February
28, 2023), and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial
Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and
Supervisory Committee
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
107th Fiscal Year (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)
Proposals to
Proposal 1: Election of 4 Directors (excluding Directors who are
be resolved:
Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors who are Members of the
Audit and Supervisory Committee
Matters related to
(1)
If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet,
exercise of Voting
we will treat your vote cast via the Internet as the valid exercise of your voting
Rights
rights, regardless of the time or date of arrival of your vote.
If you exercise your voting rights several times via the Internet, we will treat the
most recent vote as the valid exercise of your voting rights.
(2)
If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and do not indicate for or
against each proposal on the voting form, we will treat it as an indication of
approval.
(3)
If you wish to exercise your voting rights by proxy, please appoint a proxy who
is a shareholder of the Company with voting rights. The proxy will be requested
to submit a document certifying the status of the proxy at the reception desk
upon arrival at the meeting.
When attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form sent with this convocation notice at the reception desk.
In the case of any revisions to the Matters to be Provided Electronically, notice and the information before and after the revisions will be posted on the above websites on the Internet.
The Company has been sending documents stating the Matters to be Provided Electronically to shareholders requesting written documents. However, these documents do not include the following items pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, such documents are a part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit report.
"Status of Stock Acquisition Rights," "System to Ensure the Appropriateness of
Business Operation," "Overview of the Management Status of System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operation," and "Basic Policy on Control of Company" in the Business Report
"Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in Consolidated Financial Statements
"Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- 2 -
Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1:
Election of 4 Directors (excluding Directors who are Members of the Audit and
Supervisory Committee)
The terms of office of all 7 Directors (excluding Directors who are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee; the same shall apply hereinafter in this Proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. This Proposal is to request the election of 4 Directors, reducing the number of Directors by 3 to further prompt decision-making. The candidates are as below.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee has expressed an opinion to the effect that each candidate is qualified to serve as a Director of the Company, in light of the nomination procedures applied by the Nomination Advisory Committee and the execution of duties and performance results of each candidate in the current fiscal year, among other factors.
The areas of expertise that the Company expects each candidate to bring to the Board of Directors are provided on page 16.
Candidates for Director
No.
Name
Current Positions and Responsibilities, etc.
1
Hiroshi Ogasawara
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board
Reappointment
Representative Director, President;
In charge of Human Resources Development;
2
Masahiro Ogawa
Reappointment
In charge of ICT Strategy;
General Manager, Corporate Technology Div.
Representative Director; Senior Managing
Executive Officer;
3
Shuji Murakami
In charge of CSR;
Reappointment
In charge of Administration;
General Manager, Corporate Planning &
Finance Div.
Director; Senior Executive Officer;
In charge of Compliance;
4
Yasuhiko Morikawa
Reappointment
General Manager, General Affairs & Risk
Management Div.
Candidate for reappointment as Director
Reappointment
- 3 -
No.
1
Hiroshi Ogasawara
Date of birth September 19, 1955 (Age: 67)
Reappointment
[Past experience, positions and responsibilities]
March 1979
Joined the Company
June 2006
Director; Deputy General Manager, Motion Control
Div.
March 2007
Director; General Manager, Drives Div.
March 2011
Director; General Manager, Motion Control Div.
June 2012
Managing Executive Officer; General Manager,
Motion Control Div.
June 2013
Director; Managing Executive Officer; General
Manager, Motion Control Div.
March 2014
Director; Managing Executive Officer; General
Manager, Corporate Technology Div.
March 2015
Representative Director; Senior Managing
Executive Officer; General Manager, Corporate
Technology Div.
March 2016
Representative Director, President; General
Manager, Corporate Technology Div.
March 2017
Representative Director, President;
Manager, Diversity Management Div.
March 2018
Representative Director, President;
Manager, ICT Strategy Div.
March 2022
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board;
President
March 2023
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board (to
present)
[Number of shares of the Company held]
52,155
[Years served as a
Director of the
Company]
16 years
(at the conclusion
of this General
Meeting of
Shareholders)
[Significant
concurrent positions]
―
Reasons for nominating him as a candidate for Director
Mr. Hiroshi Ogasawara was appointed to the post of Representative Director and President in 2016, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board and President in 2022, and Representative Director and Chairman of the Board in March 2023, and has led the management of the Company. As his rich knowledge and experience are essential for enhancingthe Company's corporate value, the Company nominates him as a candidate for Director. Subject to his election as a Director at this General Meeting of Shareholders, he will be reappointed to the post of Representative Director and Chairman of the Board.
- 4 -
No.
2 Masahiro Ogawa
Date of birth August 25, 1964 (Age: 58)
Reappointment
[Past experience, positions and responsibilities]
March 1987
Joined the Company
December 2010
Regional Manager, The Americas; Director and
Chairman, YASKAWA AMERICA, Inc.
June 2012
Executive Officer; Reginal Manager, The Americas;
Director and Chairman, YASKAWA AMERICA,
Inc.
March 2016
Executive Officer; General Manager, Robotics Div.
May 2019
Director; Executive Officer; General Manager,
Robotics Div.
March 2020
Director; Managing Executive Officer; General
Manager, Robotics Div.
March 2022
Representative Director; Senior Managing
Executive Officer; General Manager, Robotics Div.
March 2023
Representative Director, President;
In charge of Human Resources Development;
In charge of ICT Strategy;
General Manager, Corporate Technology Div. (to
present)
[Number of shares of the Company held]
15,967
[Years served as a
Director of the
Company]
4 years
(at the conclusion
of this General
Meeting of
Shareholders)
[Significant
concurrent positions]
―
Reasons for nominatinghim as a candidate for Director
Before being appointed to the post of Director in 2019, Mr. Masahiro Ogawa gained experiencein business departments and supervising overseas subsidiaries, etc. He was appointed to the post of Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in 2022 and Representative Director and President in March 2023 and has led the management of the Company. As his rich knowledge and experience are essential for enhancing the Company's corporate value, theCompany nominates him as a candidate for Director. Subject to his election as a Director at this General Meeting of Shareholders, he will be reappointed to the post of Representative Director and President.
Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 04:16:03 UTC.