    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:15:09 2023-04-26 am EDT
5440.00 JPY   -2.16%
Yaskawa Electric : Notice of the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 5,800 Yen From 5,400 Yen, Keeps at Hold
MT
Yaskawa Electric : Results Briefing for FY2022
PU
Yaskawa Electric : Notice of the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/26/2023 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6506)

May 2, 2023

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Masahiro Ogawa

Representative Director, President

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

2-1 Kurosakishiroishi, Yahatanishi-ku

Kitakyushu, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 107TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially invited to attend the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of YASKAWA Electric Corporation (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken electronic measures to provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "Matters to be Provided Electronically") pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 1 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Matters to be Provided Electronically is posted on each following website on the Internet under "Notice of the 107th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." Please access any of the websites to view the information.

(Top Page > Investor Relations > Stock and Bond Information > General Shareholders Meetings)

Website for Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

(In Japanese only)

If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders. If exercising your voting rights in writing, please enter your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form sent with this convocation notice and return it so that it is received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Japan time. If exercising your voting rights via the Internet, please access the website designated by the Company (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/), and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Japan time.

- 1 -

1.

Date and Time:

Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.)

2.

Venue:

Head Office of the Company

2-1 Kurosakishiroishi, Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu, Japan

3.

4.

Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be

1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for

reported:

the Company's 107th Fiscal Year (March 1, 2022 - February

28, 2023), and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial

Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and

Supervisory Committee

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

107th Fiscal Year (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)

Proposals to

Proposal 1: Election of 4 Directors (excluding Directors who are

be resolved:

Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors who are Members of the

Audit and Supervisory Committee

Matters related to

(1)

If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet,

exercise of Voting

we will treat your vote cast via the Internet as the valid exercise of your voting

Rights

rights, regardless of the time or date of arrival of your vote.

If you exercise your voting rights several times via the Internet, we will treat the

most recent vote as the valid exercise of your voting rights.

(2)

If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and do not indicate for or

against each proposal on the voting form, we will treat it as an indication of

approval.

(3)

If you wish to exercise your voting rights by proxy, please appoint a proxy who

is a shareholder of the Company with voting rights. The proxy will be requested

to submit a document certifying the status of the proxy at the reception desk

upon arrival at the meeting.

  • When attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form sent with this convocation notice at the reception desk.
  • In the case of any revisions to the Matters to be Provided Electronically, notice and the information before and after the revisions will be posted on the above websites on the Internet.
  • The Company has been sending documents stating the Matters to be Provided Electronically to shareholders requesting written documents. However, these documents do not include the following items pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, such documents are a part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit report.
    1. "Status of Stock Acquisition Rights," "System to Ensure the Appropriateness of
      Business Operation," "Overview of the Management Status of System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operation," and "Basic Policy on Control of Company" in the Business Report
    2. "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in Non-consolidated Financial Statements

- 2 -

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1:

Election of 4 Directors (excluding Directors who are Members of the Audit and

Supervisory Committee)

The terms of office of all 7 Directors (excluding Directors who are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee; the same shall apply hereinafter in this Proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. This Proposal is to request the election of 4 Directors, reducing the number of Directors by 3 to further prompt decision-making. The candidates are as below.

The Audit and Supervisory Committee has expressed an opinion to the effect that each candidate is qualified to serve as a Director of the Company, in light of the nomination procedures applied by the Nomination Advisory Committee and the execution of duties and performance results of each candidate in the current fiscal year, among other factors.

The areas of expertise that the Company expects each candidate to bring to the Board of Directors are provided on page 16.

Candidates for Director

No.

Name

Current Positions and Responsibilities, etc.

1

Hiroshi Ogasawara

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board

Reappointment

Representative Director, President;

In charge of Human Resources Development;

2

Masahiro Ogawa

Reappointment

In charge of ICT Strategy;

General Manager, Corporate Technology Div.

Representative Director; Senior Managing

Executive Officer;

3

Shuji Murakami

In charge of CSR;

Reappointment

In charge of Administration;

General Manager, Corporate Planning &

Finance Div.

Director; Senior Executive Officer;

In charge of Compliance;

4

Yasuhiko Morikawa

Reappointment

General Manager, General Affairs & Risk

Management Div.

Candidate for reappointment as Director

Reappointment

- 3 -

No.

1

Hiroshi Ogasawara

Date of birth September 19, 1955 (Age: 67)

Reappointment

[Past experience, positions and responsibilities]

March 1979

Joined the Company

June 2006

Director; Deputy General Manager, Motion Control

Div.

March 2007

Director; General Manager, Drives Div.

March 2011

Director; General Manager, Motion Control Div.

June 2012

Managing Executive Officer; General Manager,

Motion Control Div.

June 2013

Director; Managing Executive Officer; General

Manager, Motion Control Div.

March 2014

Director; Managing Executive Officer; General

Manager, Corporate Technology Div.

March 2015

Representative Director; Senior Managing

Executive Officer; General Manager, Corporate

Technology Div.

March 2016

Representative Director, President; General

Manager, Corporate Technology Div.

March 2017

Representative Director, President;

Manager, Diversity Management Div.

March 2018

Representative Director, President;

Manager, ICT Strategy Div.

March 2022

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board;

President

March 2023

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board (to

present)

[Number of shares of the Company held]

52,155

[Years served as a

Director of the

Company]

16 years

(at the conclusion

of this General

Meeting of

Shareholders)

[Significant

concurrent positions]

Reasons for nominating him as a candidate for Director

Mr. Hiroshi Ogasawara was appointed to the post of Representative Director and President in 2016, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board and President in 2022, and Representative Director and Chairman of the Board in March 2023, and has led the management of the Company. As his rich knowledge and experience are essential for enhancingthe Company's corporate value, the Company nominates him as a candidate for Director. Subject to his election as a Director at this General Meeting of Shareholders, he will be reappointed to the post of Representative Director and Chairman of the Board.

- 4 -

No.

2 Masahiro Ogawa

Date of birth August 25, 1964 (Age: 58)

Reappointment

[Past experience, positions and responsibilities]

March 1987

Joined the Company

December 2010

Regional Manager, The Americas; Director and

Chairman, YASKAWA AMERICA, Inc.

June 2012

Executive Officer; Reginal Manager, The Americas;

Director and Chairman, YASKAWA AMERICA,

Inc.

March 2016

Executive Officer; General Manager, Robotics Div.

May 2019

Director; Executive Officer; General Manager,

Robotics Div.

March 2020

Director; Managing Executive Officer; General

Manager, Robotics Div.

March 2022

Representative Director; Senior Managing

Executive Officer; General Manager, Robotics Div.

March 2023

Representative Director, President;

In charge of Human Resources Development;

In charge of ICT Strategy;

General Manager, Corporate Technology Div. (to

present)

[Number of shares of the Company held]

15,967

[Years served as a

Director of the

Company]

4 years

(at the conclusion

of this General

Meeting of

Shareholders)

[Significant

concurrent positions]

Reasons for nominatinghim as a candidate for Director

Before being appointed to the post of Director in 2019, Mr. Masahiro Ogawa gained experiencein business departments and supervising overseas subsidiaries, etc. He was appointed to the post of Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in 2022 and Representative Director and President in March 2023 and has led the management of the Company. As his rich knowledge and experience are essential for enhancing the Company's corporate value, theCompany nominates him as a candidate for Director. Subject to his election as a Director at this General Meeting of Shareholders, he will be reappointed to the post of Representative Director and President.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 04:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
